Tim McCormack: Pilot Killed in Helicopter Crash on New York City High-Rise

Tim McCormack was identified as the pilot who died following the June 10 helicopter crash on top of a midtown Manhattan building.

According to ABC 7, officials confirmed that Tim McCormack was flying the privately-owned helicopter when it crashed on Monday, adding that “he had taken off from 34th Street Helipad around 1:32 p.m. en route to Linden, New Jersey.” The New York Times reported that McCormack was identified by Paul Dudley, the manager of the airport where the helicopter was based. He revealed that “McCormack worked for the helicopter’s owner, Daniele Bodini, who he said commuted to the city from upstate New York.” The owner of the Agusta A109E helicopter has not yet been identified.

Although McCormack was employed to pilot the helicopter by its owner, reports indicate that the one fatality in the crash was the pilot and that there were no other passengers on board the helicopter. No injuries were reported from within the building.

According to ABC 7 News, the Federal Aviation Administration released a statement following the crash:

“An Agusta A109E helicopter crashed on the roof of 787 Seventh Ave. in New York at around 1:45 p.m. today. Preliminary information is that only the pilot was aboard. FAA air traffic controllers did not handle the flight. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will determine probable cause of the accident. We will release the aircraft registration after NYC officials will release the pilot’s name.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s airmen records, his full name is Timothy Jude McCormack and he is from Clinton Corners, New York. He was issued his commercial pilot license on September 24, 2004, and received his flight instructor certificate for “Rotorcraft-Helicopter” last year on June 28, 2018. His records also reveal that he was deemed “Second” medical class as of May 2019, meaning that he “must have available glasses for near vision.”

Earlier on the scene at 787 7th Avenue, where @FDNY is responding to a helicopter crash. I thank our first responders for taking quick action and my thoughts are with all those impacted. pic.twitter.com/XZBLvsjhKM — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 10, 2019

According to NBC New York, Governor Cuomo responded to the scene and said in a briefing that there was no evidence suggesting it was an active threat or suspected terrorism. He did, however, say that it was unclear if McCormack had been given permission to fly in that area, which normally has heavy flight restrictions in place. Following the incident, Cuomo thanked the first responders on Twitter and added that his “thoughts are with all those impacted.”

Inside Edition reports that before the crash, McCormack lost contact with the Laguardia Airport tower; he attempted to land safely on a flat surface but instead came down too hard and fatally crashed into the Axa Equitable Center, located at 787 7th Avenue.

DEVELOPING: helicopter crashed into a building in Midtown Manhattan at 51st and 7th. Here is footage of the helicopter flying erratically before the crash (via @ThingsWendySees) pic.twitter.com/zCowdKvKuL — Cooper Lawrence (@CooperLawrence) June 10, 2019

Cooper Lawrence shared a 38-second video of a helicopter flying erratically through the wind, rain, and heavy cloud coverage, reporting that the helicopter caught on camera was the one that then crashed atop the midtown building, piloted by McCormack.

FDNY reported on Twitter that they were able to fully extinguish the fire caused by the crash-landing, and a fuel leak from the helicopter was successfully mitigated.