Hannah Brown’s Parents & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hannah Brown’s parents and brother are her biggest support system in her pageant history and in her quest for love.

Hannah B. often posts photos of her Tuscaloosa, Alabama family. She seems to have a close-knit and loving family and a close relationship with her dad, Robert, her mom, Susanne and her younger brother, Patrick.

Her parents and younger brother appear to be her biggest cheerleaders. They offered support when she competed in pageants as a little girl, applauded her when she took the crown as Miss Alabama and stood by her side as she competed in Miss USA. She credits her family with being her biggest support as she struggled with anxiety and depression, which required her to take a break. Hannah B. also credited her parents with offering her the encouragement she needed to get back out on the stage.

Hannah Brown even said her close relationship with her parents and observing their loving marriage serves as an example for the type of relationship she wants.

Her parents supported her endeavors on The Bachelorette. During the show, her mom publicly slammed Luke Parker for the comments he made to her daughter.

Hannah B.’s dad has also taken time to comment on how proud he is of his daughter.

Hannah was following in her parents footsteps when she graduated from the University of Alabama in 2017. Both her parents graduated from the university.

1. Hannah Brown’s Parents Support Her Quest For Love On The Bachelorette, & Hannah Empathized With Parents Of The Contestants

Hannah Brown took the time on Instagram to thank her parents for their support of her time on The Bachelorette, and also to thank the parents of the contestants on the show. She acknowledged it would be “bizarre watching” and wrote to each of the contestants’ families “the moments in your home were real, taken seriously, and so very special” after the hometown dates.

She wrote about her parents’ support in searching for love through a reality show. She appears very close to her family, and wrote she has been spending time with them at home since the show ended. She wrote her time home has been rejuvenating and refreshing.

“Family is everything. I’ve been home for a bit recently and it feels really good to be with my people who have been with me through. it. all. Our families didn’t sign up for this. We are the ones who said yes to the vulnerable opportunity to find love this way. But thank you to the people who loved us first, and continue to support us on this journey of love, heart break, and life lessons!” she wrote on Instagram.

“To the Weber’s, Cameron’s, Parker’s, and Wyatt’s…thank you for opening your home, and supporting your son and me in opening our hearts to each other. I’m sure it’s really bizarre watching, but the moments in your home were real, taken seriously, and so very special to me.”

2. Hannah Brown’s Mom, Susanne, Called Out Luke P.

Hannah B.’s mom, Susanne, couldn’t keep quiet about her disdain for Luke Parker. She slammed the contestant in a post on Instagram. She deleted the post at her daughter’s request. It was captured by Comments By Celebs, who shared the post.

Susanne shared a photo from her TV of Luke P. on the Men Tell All episode of The Bachelorette.

“In the bag!!! You would not have made it pass me you are a A**!!” she wrote.

Hannah responded to the comment, writing, “Mother. Delete. And never use social media again. I love you though (and you’re right).”

Her mom often shares photos of her daughter on Instagram and sometimes shares childhood photos of her children together.

“I love this picture It captured her perfection,” she wrote.

Hannah also often shared photos of her mom and the rest of the family.

“drama mama. Mama Brown is coming to town, y’all,” Hannah wrote on Instagram .

3. Hannah Brown’s Dad, Robert, Said He Is Proud Of Her

Hannah B.’s dad, Robert, had a proud dad moment on Instagram. On Hannah’s mom’s Instagram, he stood in front of the TV screen while his daughter was throwing rose petals behind him.

“My daughter, Hannah Brown, the Bachelorette,” he said with a flair.

He also took a moment to talk about how proud he was of his little girl after she was crowned Miss Alabama during an interview with Tuscalossa News. He said her self-confidence and inner strength gave her the abilities to make it far in the pageant world.

“She’s just so comfortable in her own skin,” he said. “We’re just so proud of her.”

Hannah B.’s family often makes it onto her Instagram page. She shared a photo of the Brown family of four goofing around with glow sticks and silly hats February 26, 2019.

“I hate you missed meeting these party animals tonight. #itwouldexplainalot,” she wrote.

4. Hannah B. Has a Close Relationship With Her Younger Brother, Patrick

Hannah Brown and her brother, Patrick, seem to have a close, loving and fun relationship. Patrick is Hannah’s younger brother by two years. He is 22 and she is 24. Patrick lives in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Brown siblings often share photos together on Instagram. Patrick shared several photos with his sister leading up the the premiere of The Bachelorette, encouraging his friends to watch. He also wrote about how proud he is of his big sister.

“Beyond proud of you sis!” he captioned a picture of himself and Hannah March 12, 2019. “You are so deserving of everything this life has to offer, can’t wait for you to find what you’ve been looking for on this journey! Any man would be lucky to put a ring on that finger and treat you like the queen you are, and if they don’t then…. Well we all know what happens next :) Much love to you!”

5. Her Parents Are Her Role Models for a Loving Marriage

Hannah Brown’s parents are her role models for a loving relationship.

“Having grown up in a loving home of her own, Hannah looks up to her parents as an example of the kind of love she wants one day,” her ABC bio said.

Hannah B.’s parents, Robert and Susanne, raised her in a loving, Christian home in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Aside from seeking a kind and committed relationship like her parents, Hannah also followed in her parents footsteps by attending the University of Alabama.

Both her parents attended the University of Alabama, which is near her home, according to Distractify.

Hannah B. graduated from the University of Alabama in 2017 magna cum laude with a degree in communications, her bio said.