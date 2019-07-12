Rene Favaloro: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rene Favaloro, an Argentinian doctor and cardiac surgeon, is the focus of today’s Google Doodle. He’s best known for his pioneering work in the field of coronary bypass artery surgery. July 12th would have been Favaloro’s 96th birthday.

“On May 9th, 1967, Dr. Favaloro operated on a 51-year-old woman with a blockage in her right coronary artery,” states Google. “The historic operation was a success, and since then, the procedure has saved countless lives during the past half-century.”

Here’s what you need to know about Favaloro:

1. Favaloro Was Born In La Plata & Inspired to Become a Doctor By His Uncle

Favaloro was born in La Plata, Argentina, in 1923. His father, Juan B. Favaloro, was a carpenter, while his mother, Ida Raffaelli, was a dressmaker. Both of his parents were Sicilian immigrants, and they supported his interests, but Encyclopedia.com states that Favaloro was encouraged to pursue medicine by his uncle, who was a physician.

In 1936, Favaloro was admitted into the Colegio Nacional de La Plata, which was one of the city’s four high schools. After he graduated, he attended the School of Medicine at the National University of La Plata. It was here that he began his medical residency. He split his time at the University and the Hospital Policlínico San Martín, which received the most complicated medical cases in the country. Favaloro was particularly fascinated by the work of professors José María Mainetti and Federico E. B. Christmann, whose standardization of cardiovascular surgery would later influence his own work.

Favaloro received his Bachelor’s Degree in 1941, and served with the Argentine Army during World War II. After he was discharged as a lieutenant in 1946, Favaloro resumed his medical studies at the University of La Plata. He received his medical degree three years later.

2. Favaloro Spent 12 Years Working as a Country Doctor In Jacinto Arauz

Following his graduation, Favaloro applied for a position as a medical auxiliary. When he failed to land the position, he moved to the small town of Jacinto Arauz and became their country doctor. According to Google, Favaloro spend 12 years in Jacinto Arauz, where “he built an operating room, trained his own nurses, set up a local blood bank, and educated patients on how to prevent common ailments.”

His experience left him with a lifelong assertion that healthcare was a basic human right, and that people should be given proper care regardless of their economic situation. Favaloro later told the San Diego Union Tribune that all Latin American doctors should work with the poor at some point in their careers. “They would be able to see the combination of dirt and fumes,” he said. “The people have only one room where they cook, they live, they make love, where they have their children, where they eat.”

Favaloro laid down familial roots during his time in Jacinto Arauz. His brother, Juan Jose Favaloro, was brought on as additional surgeon, and he married his high school sweetheart, Maria Antonia Delgado, in 1951. They had no children.

3. He Performed the First Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery In 1967

In 1962, Favaloro traveled to the United States to practice at the Cleveland Clinic. During his time at the Clinic, he studied cineangiography, or the “reading and interpreting of coronary and ventricular images.” After several years of compiling research, Favaloro determined that a coronary artery bypass grafting could be an effective form of therapy.

On May 9th, 1967, Favaloro tested his hypothesis on a living patient. He performed an operation on a 51-year-old woman with a blockage in her right coronary artery, and his technique was to stop the heart, take a section of vein from her leg, sew one end into the aorta, and attach the other end to the blocked artery. The operation was a success, and Favaloro received international attention for what would prove to be the fundamental work of his career.

Within a year, 171 bypasses had been performed at the Cleveland Clinic. Robert H. Jones, a doctor at Duke University, said that while there had been previous attempts at the surgery, Favaloro was “really the person who should get credit for introducing coronary bypass into the clinical arena.” Today, Favaloro’s technique is still considered the medical standard.

4. He Founded the Favaloro Foundation In 1975 & Continued to Improve Medical Care In Argentina

Favaloro returned to Argentina in 1971 with a plan to develop a center similar to that of the Cleveland Clinic. Four years later, he opened the Favaloro Foundation. At the Foundation, Favaloro treated patients based on their medical needs rather than their ability to pay. He performed daily operations on indigenous patients, and he also gave lectures and seminars on his medical discoveries. The Favaloro Foundation remains one of the largest institutions dedicated to cardiology in the Americas.

Favaloro was responsible for several other medical organizations throughout Argentina. In 1980, he founded the Basic Investigation Laboratory, which later became the Universidad Favaloro. In 1992, he opened the nonprofit Favaloro Foundation Institute of Cardiology and Cardiovascular Surgery in Buenos Aires. He released several medical articles through the Publishing Center of the Favaloro Foundation until it ceased operation in 2000.

5. He Committed Suicide At the Age of 77

On July 29, 2000, Favaloro was found dead. There was a wound in his chest and a gun nearby, causing the police to rule his death a suicide. He was 77. The cause of his suicide was widely speculated, with some believing it was due to the financial struggles the Favaloro Foundation faced at the time, or the passing of his wife two years prior.

Shortly after Favaloro’s death, it was revealed that he had written a letter to Argentine President Fernando de la Rúa, in which he expressed frustration at “being a beggar in his own country.” De la Rúa released an official statement, praising Favaloro as an invaluable part of Argentinian history.

“He had a deep love and attachment to his country,” the statement read. “He resigned a brilliant medical career in the United States, that would have brought him riches, to return to Argentina, where he began as a humble rural doctor, bringing along his experience and his talent.” Marcos Nores, an Argentinian surgeon, referred to Favaloro as “the father of bypass surgeries.”