Julia Flesher, David Koch’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Koch’s wife was Julia Fisher. The couple was married in 1996 at his home in Southampton, Long Island. Koch passed away on August 23 at the age of 79. The couple had three children together, David Jr., Mary Julia and John.

Koch, one of the biggest donors to the Republican Party and to various right-wing causes, died a little over a year after he retired from Koch Industries. Koch’s death was first reported by the New Yorker’s Jane Mayer.

In June 2018, around the time of his retirement announcement, Koch had been named by Forbes as the 11th-richest person in the world with a net worth estimated to be around $51 billion.

In a statement announcing his brother’s death, Charles Koch said, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my brother David. Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life.” Charles Koch had said before that his brother had shared his “declining health” diagnosis with family members in October 2016.

1. His Wife Was ‘Much Admired’ for Marrying One of the Richest Men in America

Julia Flesher, a native of Conway, Arkansas, married Koch in 1996. The New York Times wrote in 1998 that Julia Flesher was “much-admired in her Upper East Side circle for marrying one of the richest men in America.”

The final tweet on David Koch’s account, from 2014, said that he and his wife had donated $1 million to the September 11. Memorial Museum.

2. Flesher Previously Worked as an Assistant to Shoe Designer Adolfo

According to the couple’s New York Times wedding announcement, they were married at Koch’s home in Southampton, Long Island. Prior to their marriage, Julia Flesher, had been an assistant to shoe designer Adolfo.

3. Flesher Described Herself as Being a ‘Throwback to the 1950s’

In a January 1998 New York Times feature, Flesher said that she had stopped working in 1993, three years before she married Koch. Flesher said, “I’ve become a throwback to the 1950s.” The Times article said that the couple divided their time between homes in Aspen, Colorado, Manhattan, Long Island and West Palm Beach.

4. Flesher Helped to Instill a Love of the Arts in Her Husband

Koch’s tribute on the Koch Industries website says that it was Flesher, along with Koch’s mother, who helped to “instill” a love of the arts in him. A New Yorker feature on his retirement described Koch as being “more socially prominent” than his brother.

In the Koch Industries tribute, among the philanthropic contributions made by the couple includes, “major gifts to the Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History. David and Julia also contributed to the construction of the Mary R. Koch Arts Center in Wichita.”

5. Koch Liked ‘Having A Lot Women Around’ in His Younger Days

Cindy Farkas Glanzrock, who said that she was one of David Koch’s former girlfriends, told The Observer in 2012 that she was just one of the “many girls that he had dates with… He liked having a lot of women around.” In the article, Glanzrock defended Koch saying, “I think we constantly are looking at things in a very negative perspective and pointing fingers. I mean, I’ve known David Koch for 25 years. I will tell you that I dated him, but you’ll probably throw a target at me, but probably other women in this room have too. The bottom line is, and first of all, I think people should see this, but I’m very disappointed.”

Discussing women in a 2010 New York Magazine feature, Koch complained about pains in his knees while joking, “If you spent as many years as I did begging girls for favors, you’d have bad knees, too.”

