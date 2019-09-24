Katie Jade Gates: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Katie Jade Gates, 19, is facing felony charges after police said she threatened her grandfather with a knife after she was denied extra tomatoes during dinner.

The confrontation happened on September 12, 2019, in the home that Gates shared with her elderly relatives in Callahan, Florida, according to the report filed by the Nassau County Sheriff’s department.

Gates confessed to throwing at least one item at one of her relatives and having a knife in her hand. But she denied threatening anyone with it, deputies said.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Witnesses Said Katie Jade Gates Threw a Fit & Became Violent After She Was Denied Extra Tomatoes

Katie Jade Gates became angry during dinner on September 12, 2019. According to the arrest report, Gates “wanted to eat more than her fair share of tomatoes at the dinner table.” Her grandmother, Margaret Schaeder, told deputies that Gates was acting disrespectfully toward her and the other adults. The group included Edward Schaeder (Margaret’s husband), his mother Carolyn, and another housemate named Jose Luis Valdes Montejo.

Schaeder said Gates picked up a water bottle and flung it at Edward Schaeder, nearly hitting him with it. Gates then threw a pack of cigarettes at Carolyn, hitting her in the eye.

Edward Schaeder then reportedly tried to confront Gates about her behavior. According to the arrest report, Gates grabbed a knife and chased her grandfather out of the house with it. Gates reportedly yelled at him, “motherf*cker, I’ll stab you in your f*cking face” while trying to cut him in the face with the knife. Margaret Schaeder announced that she was calling the police, which prompted Gates to return the knife to the kitchen counter.

2. Gates Is Charged With Two Felonies & Admitted to Picking Up the Knife

Katie Jade Gates admitted to deputies that she had hit her great-grandmother in the head with a cigarette pack. Carolyn Schraeder is 73 and this led to a felony charge of Aggravated Battery on a person over age 65.

Gates, however, did not admit to trying to stab her grandmother with the knife. She told deputies that she merely had the knife in her hand. Gates is also charged with Aggravated Battery With a Deadly Weapon.

Gates was booked into the Nassau County Detention Facility. She was released from custody the following evening

3. Gates Was Ordered to Stay Away From Two Of Her Relatives

Katie Jade Gates lives with her grandparents and great-grandmother, according to the report filed by the Nassau County Sheriff’s department. The homeowner at the property in Callahan, Florida, was identified as Margaret Schaedel, Gates’ grandmother.

If Gates has continued to live at the residence, she presumably would be limited in her movements. Gates was ordered to stay at least 500 feet away from Edward Schaedel, her grandfather, and her great-grandmother, Carolyn Schaeder. She is also prohibited from having any communication with them while the case plays out.

4. Gates Does Not Appear to Be Employed

Kate Jade Gates does not appear to be currently employed. Nassau County court records show that she applied for “criminal indigent status.” This means that she requested a public defender due to the inability to pay.

The application Gates filled out, which was filed under court record, shows that Gates does not have a job. She reported that she does not have any income, and does not receive any benefits such as Social Security, unemployment compensation, or gifts. The part of the form that asks about assets, such as bank accounts or cash, Gates left blank.

5. Katie Jade Gates Was Arrested in August For Driving Violations

Katie Jade Gates was arrested a few weeks prior to the violent incident at her home for a traffic violation. Public records on the Nassau County Clerk of Court website shows that Gates was pulled over for allegedly running a stop sign on August 15, 2019. She was issued a fine of $151.

Gates also faces additional charges for driving with a suspended license and for failing to have motor vehicle liability insurance. All of these charges are currently pending.

