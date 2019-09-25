READ: Trump’s Ukraine Phone Call Transcript

The details of President Donald Trump’s Ukraine phone call have been made public. The transcript is five pages long in total, and includes Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry against the president yesterday. Per The New York Times, she argued that the president’s behavior signified “betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections.”

In response, Trump called the inquiry a “witchhunt,” and tweeted, among other things, “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!”

Here’s what you need to know:

READ: Full Phone Call Transcript Between Trump & Ukraine President

Above is the full phone conversation, as transcribed, between Trump and Zelensky.

On the third page of the transcript, Trump asked Zelensky for a “favor,” and went on to mention Robert Mueller’s investigation.

He said,

I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike…I guess you have one of your wealthy people…The server, they say Ukraine has it. There are a lot of things that went on, the whole situation. I think you’re surrounding yourself with some of the same people. I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it. As you saw yesterday, that whole nonsense ended with a very poor performance by a man named Robert Mueller, an incompetent performance, but they say a lot of it started with Ukraine. Whatever you do, it’s very important you do it if that’s possible.

In response, Zelensky said in part, “I want to assure you once again that you have nobody but friends around us,” and confirmed at various points that he would launch an investigation.

