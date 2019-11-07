Mary Cain is a 23-year-old professional runner from Bronxville, New York. She made headlines on Thursday after releasing a 7-minute video accusing star coach Alberto Salazar of physically and mentally abusing her during her time at Nike’s Oregon Project.

“I joined Nike because I wanted to be the best female athlete ever,” Cain says in an Op-Ed video produced by the New York Times. “Instead, I was emotionally and physically abused by a system designed by Alberto and endorsed by Nike.”

Cain was one of the most gifted young athletes in the United States in 2014. She was the youngest American track and field athlete to make a World Championships team in 2013 and was signed by Nike’s Oregon Project in 2014. Shortly after joining the team, she was subject to mental and physical abuse from team coach Alberto Salazar.

Cain claims that Salazar created an “arbitrary weight” of 114 lbs. and ruthlessly pressured her to maintain it. In the op-ed video, she says he constantly Weighed her in front of teammates and would publicly shame her if she was overweight. He also pressured her to take birth control pills and diuretics, the latter of which is illegal in track & field, to lose weight.

The environment took a toll on her mentally and physically. She claims that she ran “terribly” during this time and was more worried about her weight than her performance on the track.

She developed RED-S syndrome, a condition that occurs in women who overtrain when they’re young and stops their bodies from producing estrogen, which resulted in her missing her period for 3 years and breaking 5 bones.

The constant pressure and abuse from Salazar and his team caused her to have suicidal thoughts and start cutting herself. When she brought these concerns to the team, they brushed her aside.

VideoVideo related to mary cain: 5 fast facts you need to know 2019-11-07T15:43:06-05:00

Following her departure, Salazar was investigated for doping and was eventually banned from the sport for four years. His elite Nike team has been dismantled. Nike CEO Mark Parker resigned from Nike following the controversy.

Cain implored the track & field world to hear her story, “I got caught in a system designed by and for men which destroys the bodies of young girls. Rather than force to fend for themselves, we have to protect them.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Broke 11 Records During Her High School Track & Field Career

Fun night at the @USATF awards! Honored to have been with such great athletes! Thanks to everyone who voted for me! pic.twitter.com/7bAjOvOm6z — Mary Cain (@runmarycain) December 8, 2013

During her prolific track & field career in high school, Cain broke a variety of U.S. national and world records. She broke U.S. National High School outdoor track records in the 800m, 1500m, 3000m, and 5000m events and broke the outdoor track record in the 2-mile event from 2013 – 2014.

Cain competed in the Youth World Championships and broke the U.S. National Junior records in the indoor 1500m and 2-mile events and broke the under-18 world record in the 1-mile event.

She also holds the World Indoor Junior Record for the 1000m that she earned competing at the New Balance Grand Prix in 2014.

Her incredible performances in 2013-2014 are what drew the attention of Nike and led to her joining the Oregon Project.

2. She’s Dating a Marathon Runner

Mary Cain is dating a Marathon runner named Jake who recently ran in the Boston Marathon and set a personal record of 2:47.28. The two have been dating since April 2018 according to a recent post on her Instagram.

The couple has taken a few trips in the past year to New York and Mammoth Mountain and visited Cain’s younger sister Máiréad at the University of Michigan.

3. She Praised Alberto Salazar in 2014 When She First Started at Nike’s Oregon Project

Thanks @NikeRunning for welcoming me to the family!! pic.twitter.com/TJDlUZKHyM — Mary Cain (@runmarycain) January 14, 2014

When she first joined Nike’s Oregon Project, Cain was enamored with Alberto Salazar before things went south. In an AMA session on Reddit from late 2014, she is asked by one user “Also on a scale of 1 to 10 how cool is Salazar?” the runner responds, “Alberto is like 100.”

It was her only comment on Salazar or Project Oregon throughout the AMA despite several other users asking her questions on both topics.

4. She Made a Comeback Earlier This Year

Mary Cain returned to running this year after taking a 2.5-year hiatus following her tumultuous years at Project Oregon. She competed in the New York Road Runners Japan Run 4-Miler in Central Park on May 12th.

“Today was super special, as I got to race for the first time in two-and-a-half years.” Cain wrote in a post on Instagram that showed her crossing the finish line, “These last few years were filled with a lot of ups and downs, so getting to finally lace up again was incredible and something I am immensely grateful for. Not quite the pace I was shooting for, but today was about getting back out there, enjoying a race-day environment, and relearning how to push (haha still working on that…)”

She continued, “There was a part of me, in all honesty, that worried I wouldn’t know how to race anymore, and although I still have a ways to go, it was amazing feeling myself regain that competitive spirit.”

After making her comeback, Cain was asked publicly why she left Project Oregon. She deflected the question and said a series of injuries kept her from competing.

“I’m kind of in a similar boat in that I have obviously not raced in a while cause I just kind of got caught into a bit of an injury cycle.” She said on the Book Club Track Club Podcast, “I’ve been training for the past few months now but my coach and I kind of decided to stay on our little planet and rather than try to force something and come back too quickly we decided that I’ll just start racing after USAs.”

5. She’s Best Friends with Olympian Alexi Pappas

Mary Cain is best friends with olympian-turned-actress Alexi Pappas. The two still train together and Cain is a regular guest on the Book Club Track Club podcast, an online book club where Pappas and fellow Ivy League track star Kyle Merber read a book and discuss once a month.

Pappas comments on most of Cain’s Instagram posts and the two appear to be very close. Pappas is a sponsored Olympic athlete and is currently working on a movie with IFC titled “Olympic Dreams”

READ NEXT: R&B Singer YK Osiris Arrested for Choking and Biting his Girlfriend