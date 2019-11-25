Ruth George: UIC Student Found Dead in Car Was Strangled

Ruth George was a student at the University of Illinois at Chicago who was found dead in her car in a garage at UIC after being reported missing by her family on Saturday, November 23, 2019, authorities said. She was strangled, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. A person of interest is in custody, according to police. He has not been identified.

George, 19, was found at the Halsted Street Parking Garage near Taylor Street, police said. She was from Naperville, Illinois, and was a sophomore at UIC. She lived in Berwyn, Illinois, police said. The suspect was taken into custody on Sunday, November 24, and has not yet been identified. He is not affiliated with UIC, officials at the Chicago university said.

Police have released few details about the case, beyond saying that investigators determined George was the victim of foul play. City, state and federal agencies are assisting UIC Police in the investigation.

UIC is a public university on Chicago’s Near West Side adjacent to the Chicago Loop. With 33,000 students, it is the largest university in the Chicago area.

“It is very difficult to find words that can express the sadness our entire community experiences today following the news of the tragic death of a 19-year-old undergraduate student,” UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis said in a statement. “We offer our sincere condolences to the student’s family and friends and I know that all of us have them in our hearts as they struggle with this devastating loss.”

Ruth George Was Found Dead After Police Tracked Her Location Using Her Cell Phone

Ruth George was reported missing by her family about 11 a.m. on November 23, UIC Police said. Her family told police she had not been seen or heard from since the evening of Friday, November 22.

“Her phone was ‘pinged’ to UIC’s Halsted Street Parking Garage and UIC Police responded with members of her family to find Ms. George unresponsive in the back seat of a family-owned vehicle,” UIC Police Chief Kevin Booker said in a statement. “Our investigation has determined that Ms. George was alone when she entered the Halsted Street Parking Garage on November 23 at approximately 1:35 a.m. A person of interest entered the garage shortly after Ms. George.”

A missing UIC student is found dead in a campus parking garage. The Medical Examiner's office identifies her as 19-year-old, Ruth George. What we're learning this morning on @nbcchicago at 6am. pic.twitter.com/YTHL2WoqDf — Lisa Chavarria NBC5 (@LisaChavarria) November 24, 2019

Booker added, “We are working with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners in this ongoing death investigation. Anyone with information related to the investigation should call UIC Police at 312-996-2830.”

An autopsy was conducted on Sunday and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said that George had been strangled.

He said, “UIC Police are committed to safety and security for all UIC students, faculty, staff, and visitors and we encourage you to take advantage of the University’s prevention tools and safety resources.”

UIC’s Chancellor Said the ‘Traumatic Loss of Life of One of Our Community Members Is Very Difficult to Comprehend’

UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis said in a message to the university community, “The traumatic loss of life of one of our community members is very difficult to comprehend and surely invokes a range of emotions for all of us. The safety and well-being of everyone at UIC is our foremost concern. I encourage you to continue to take advantage of the prevention tools and resources available on campus and to remain vigilant while you are both on and off campus.”

Amiridis added, “As we mourn the loss of our student, I hope that this tragic event brings our community together to watch over and care for each other in the days and weeks ahead.”

He said, “I want to thank the members of the UIC Police Department, who have worked around-the-clock to investigate the circumstances surrounding Ruth’s death. This is an ongoing investigation but the evidence they have collected so far indicates that Ruth was a victim of crime and they have a person of interest in custody.”

George Graduated From Naperville Central High School in 2018 & Was Studying Kinesiology at UIC

Ruth George graduated from Naperville Central High School in 2018, according to her Facebook page. She was a Naperville native.

George was studying kinesiology and was in her second year at UIC, officials said.

“All of us are devastated by the loss of Ruth George, a member of our Honors College and a talented kinesiology student with dreams and aspirations to become a health professional and help others. Our thoughts, our hearts and our condolences are with her family and friends during this trying period,” Chancellor Amiridis said in a statement.

George’s Family Says She Was a ‘Loving & Wonderful Daughter, Sister & Cousin

A family member, Sunaina Deborah, wrote on Facebook, “Dearest Ruthie baby…. we miss you…just not able to believe you’re no more.. You were a loving and wonderful daughter, sister and cousin..Rest in peace Ruth George … we love you…” She also posted a video of George speaking in church.

“Ruth was such a sweet girl and had the biggest and brightest smile,” Naperville gymnastics coach Christina Tardy told Fox 32 Chicago. “We loved having her as a member of the NCHS gymnastics team and she was so fun to watch compete, especially on the floor exercise. She was a great teammate and we are going to miss her dearly.”

