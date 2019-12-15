Arlando Henderson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Arlando Henderson is the former Wells Fargo employee accused of stealing nearly $90,000 from his employer over several months and then posted pictures to social media holding large stacks of cash.

Federal prosecutors say Henderson used the stolen money to buy a luxury vehicle and falsified documents to cover his tracks. Henderson, 29, worked at a bank in Charlotte, North Carolina but was arrested in San Diego on December 4, 2019.

Henderson faces charges including financial institution fraud; 19 counts of theft, embezzlement, and misapplication; and twelve counts of making false entries. He was being held at a federal detention center in San Diego, according to inmate records.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Arlando Henderson Allegedly Began Stealing Thousands of Dollars In Cash From Customers’ Accounts Shortly After He Was Hired

Arlando Henderson began working at a Wells Fargo location in Charlotte in April of 2019, according to the unsealed criminal indictment. Henderson had the keys to the bank vault and within two months of being hired, allegedly began stealing.

Federal prosecutors say that Henderson is accused of pocketing money from the vault on at least 18 separate occasions. The money he allegedly stole came from deposits made by bank customers.

The indictment, which was filed in the Western District of North Carolina, includes a chart of the days that Henderson is accused of taking cash and the amounts. Prosecutors say Henderson started small; the first two thefts were for amounts of $446 and $200. But by June 24, 2019, Henderson allegedly started taking several thousands of dollars at a time. Investigators said the largest lump sum that Henderson took out of the vault at one time was $13,450 on July 15. In total, Henderson is accused of stealing $88,000.

2. Prosecutors: Henderson Deposited the Stolen Cash Into an ATM Located Near the Wells Fargo Where He Worked

Former bank employee accused of stealing cashProsecutors said the evidence is all over social media. ►Subscribe to WCNC on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-RxXi2Xws6Uk22vp-sLbGA?view_as=subscriber ►Subscribe to the Wake Up Charlotte daily newsletter: https://www.wcnc.com/email ►Watch WCNC on YouTube TV: https://tv.youtube.com/browse/nbc-UCSozVV_DLRuU3z4c88Fwa3g ►Download the WCNC mobile app: https://www.wcnc.com/appredirect WCNC on Social Media: ►Follow WCNC on Twitter: https://twitter.com/wcnc ►Like WCNC on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NBCCharlotte/ ►Follow Wake Up Charlotte on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wakeupclt/ ►Follow WCNC on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wcnctv/ 2019-12-14T04:08:44.000Z

Federal prosecutors say that Arlando Henderson managed to get away with the thefts by falsifying documents at the bank. The indictment explains that Henderson created fraudulent deposit tickets, made false entries and destroyed other bank documents to cover his tracks.

But after taking the money, investigators said Henderson was less careful about hiding his activities. Prosecutors say Henderson made “cash deposits of large numbers of $50 and $100 bills at an ATM near his worksite.”

3. Arlando Henderson Bragged About Having Large Amounts of Cash on Social Media & Purchased a Mercedes-Benz With a $20,000 Cash Down Payment

Arlando Henderson posted about having access to large amounts of money on his social media accounts. In July and August of 2019, he shared several photos of himself holding stacks of cash. One caption read, “I make it look easy but this shyt really a PROCESS.”

Around July 16, 2019, Henderson attracted attention when he used $20,000 in cash to make a down payment on a Mercedes-Benz. He shared photos of the vehicle on social media as well. The indictment adds that Henderson also used falsified bank statements to acquire a loan from Ally Financial to pay for the vehicle.

As of this writing, Henderson’s Facebook account appears to have been either deleted or suspended. His Instagram account, however, is still visible. There is one post in his “Stories” that shows Henderson holding what appears to be several $100 bills. A music video posted on August 3 also includes shots of the stacks of money.

4. Henderson Filed For Bankruptcy in 2013

Federal court records show that an Arlando Mautrell Henderson filed for bankruptcy in Cumberland County, North Carolina, in June of 2013. Documents suggest that he owed more than $26,000 to various entities. Henderson appears to have agreed to pay $447 per month for 60 months.

Henderson was also required to complete a debtor education class. But court records show that he did not comply with the agreed-upon terms. In July of 2013, administrators filed a motion to dismiss Henderson’s case after he “failed to appear at their 341 meeting of creditors” and was “delinquent in the amount of $447.00.” The case was formally dismissed on August 16, 2013.

5. Arlando Henderson Goes By the Nickname ‘AceeyFoez’

Arlando Henderson uses the nickname “AceeyFoez” on social media and appears to be an aspiring rapper. A link on his Instagram account leads to a Youtube music video.

His trademark phrase appears to be “Aint Wit Being Broke.” In the Facebook photo where he posed with the Mercedes Benz, he was wearing a T-shirt with the initials AWBB. His Instagram bio also includes the phrase.

READ NEXT: Woman’s ‘Naughty’ Christmas Lights Display Angered Neighbors