‘America Needs Yang’ Trends During Democratic Debate

During the January Democratic debate, #AmericaNeedsYang was trending on Twitter. At the time of publication, it was trending at #5 in the country and climbing, and by the time the story published it had already climbed to #3. This was the first debate that Andrew Yang didn’t qualify for, and his absence has been felt.

Yang Didn’t Qualify for This Debate & Had Asked the DNC To Run More Qualifying Polls

Many talked about missing Andrew Yang during the debate. When Joe Biden talked about the rise of AI and automation, Yang supporters wished that Yang was there to talk about UBI, which is one of the main platforms of his campaign.

Biden is stealing #yang s talking points about AI!! 🤔😒🙄 #DemDebate — Call Congress! 202-224-3121 (@VeteranRevolt) January 15, 2020

When Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders were debating on whether he had beat an incumbent in an election in the last 30 years, supporters wished that Yang was there with his math skills.

Did Warren and Bernie really have a standoff over whether 30 years is included in last 30 years? Like, does less than 30 mean ≤ or <. Where's the Yang and his Math pin when you need him?#DemDebate — Jeremiah Tattersall (@JeremiahTatter) January 15, 2020

Yang is known for wearing a MATH pin in every debate, talking about automation, and making math knowledge a central part of his campaign, among his many other campaign platform issues. As the debate neared the end, Yang trended to #3 nationally.

And with #AmericaNeedsYang trending, people can’t stop talking about the man missing on the debate stage.

It's so obvious #AmericaNeedsYang, just by looking at my twitter timeline. It's clear the debate is FLAT without @AndrewYang's ideas added to the mix (and then co-opted by other candidates). #AmericaNeedsYang#SkipTheDebate #YangGang pic.twitter.com/cgMLSjY6Uh — Sailor Penniman (@SailorPenniman) January 15, 2020

In order to qualify for this debate, the candidates needed to poll at 5 percent or higher in at least four national or early-state polls, or 7 percent or higher in two early-state polls. These must have been from qualifying organizations that released polls between November 14 and January 10. Another requirement was that candidates get 225,000 unique donors at least, which included 1,000 in at least 20 states.

Yang met the fundraising goal but not the poll requirements. He hit 5 percent in two polls out of the four that he needed.

#AmericaNeedsYang because he actually gave thoughtful responses when he was on the stage. His solutions are holistic. #DemDebate https://t.co/o7VL9TFetu — lexi Ⓥ (@organicchaosss) January 15, 2020

Yang filed a request in late December for the DNC to commission more polls before the January debate, USA Today reported. There were fewer qualifying polls this time around because of the holidays. Yang had said that the debate should include more early state polls before the deadline of January 10, citing that it had been more than a month since polls for some early-voting states were released. He said not adding extra polls would cut down on the diversity on the debate stage. The DNC denied this request.

Yang then commissioned his own polls using the same companies that the Democratic Party used, The Hill reported. Those polls, said Nick Ryan, Yang’s campaign chief, showed him at 5% in both Nevada and New Hampshire.

Despite not being in the debate, Yang had his own exciting news when comedian Dave Chappelle endorsed him today.