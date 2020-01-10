Scott Landers Dies: Son of Steve Landers Dead at 35

Scott Landers, the son of Arkansas car dealer Steve Landers, has died at the age of 35 after suffering a heart attack. Landers passed away on January 7, according to a statement on the website for Steve Landers Toyota. The tragic news statement added that Landers had died while out duck hunting in central Arkansas.

Landers was a graduate of Pulaski Academy in Arkansas and attended Arkansas Tech University, the statement said. For a time in 2014, Landers worked at the Luther Automotive Group, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Landers had grown other successful dealerships in Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas. In addition to working with his father, Landers worked with his brother, Steve Landers Junior.

A celebration of Landers’ life will be held at the Immanuel Baptist Church in Little Rock on January 14.

During his life, Landers was active in fundraising for Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. In an article about the Landers’ family’s fundraising efforts, Steve Landers is quoted as saying, “My son, Scott, actually is the one who about six years ago called me and he had some money and he wanted to do something.” The article goes on to say that one cause that Landers was particularly passionate about was childhood obesity.

Landers is listed on the Steve Landers Toyota website as a co-owner and member of the sales team. According to Landers’ LinkedIn page, he was the vice president and general manager of the company. Landers said he attended the University of Arkansas Fayetteville between 2003 and 2004.

A May 2012 feature in Automotive News said that Steve Landers was “particularly proud” of Scott, who at 28, was running “one of the largest Toyota deals in the country.” Steve Landers said in that piece that the eldest son, Steve Landers Jr., was running a commercial aviation business at the time. Steve Landers added that it was Scott who was in charge of the day-to-day running of the family business.

Landers was regularly pictured at events on the Arkansas’ society website Little Rock Soiree.

