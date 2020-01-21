Trump’s Impeachment Trial: What Time & Channel Is It on Today?

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is officially getting underway today. Here are all the details about what time the impeachment trial starts and how you can watch it on TV. Live streams for watching the trial right here are embedded throughout this story.

Here Are the Time Zones for When the Impeachment Trial Begins

Today, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, Trump’s impeachment trial is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Eastern, with the Senate coming into session at 12 p.m. Eastern. That means that with the trial officially begins at 1 p.m. Eastern, this translates to 12 p.m. Central, 10 a.m. Pacific, and 11 a.m. Mountain time. In Hawaii time, that’s 8 a.m. on Tuesday. In Juneau, Alaska, 1 p.m. Eastern would be 9 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday.

TV Channels for Watching the Impeachment

A number of channels will be broadcasting the impeachment trial live today, and the start times for their coverage will vary. To find out what channel any of the networks listed below is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel the network you’re interested in watching is on for you.

Here are the channels that have listed their impeachment broadcasts so far. If you prefer, you can watch on a live stream that’s embedded at the end of this story.

C-SPAN will be broadcasting the Senate Impeachment Trial live starting at 1 p.m. Eastern on C-SPAN 2. C-SPAN is providing live, gavel-to-gavel uninterrupted coverage on the Senate floor.

CNN, meanwhile, will begin its coverage at 10 a.m. Eastern, three hours before the trial is scheduled to begin. CNN has scheduled until 7 p.m. Eastern for coverage tonight.

As for Fox News, its regular programming is currently scheduled on TV Guide, but the network has said it’s going to provide “gavel to gavel” coverage, Broadcasting Cable reported. The TV Guide lists America’s Newsroom airing until 12 p.m. Eastern, followed by Outnumbered at 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., then The Daily Briefing at 2 p.m., Bill Hemmer Reports at 3 p.m. and Your World with Neil Cavuto at 4 p.m., then The Five at 5 p.m., and Special Report at 6 p.m. Eastern. However, Broadcasting Cable has noted that Bret Baier is going to be leading impeachment coverage on January 21, and affiliates will be offered coverage from Bill Hemmer.

You can also watch Fox News’ live stream coverage below.

Fox News Live: Senate impeachment trial of President TrumpThe impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump begins Tuesday, Jan. 21 as Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts presides over the U.S. Senate. Sessions are expected to begin at 1 p.m. ET and run into the early evening. #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOXNews.com and the direct-to-consumer streaming service, FOX Nation. FOX News also produces FOX News Sunday on FOX Broadcasting Company and FOX News Edge. A top five-cable network, FNC has been the most watched news channel in the country for 17 consecutive years. According to a 2018 Research Intelligencer study by Brand Keys, FOX News ranks as the second most trusted television brand in the country. Additionally, a Suffolk University/USA Today survey states Fox News is the most trusted source for television news or commentary in the country, while a 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News is the top-cited outlet. FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape while routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre. Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ Watch full episodes of your favorite shows The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-five/ Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-special-report/ The Story with Martha Maccallum: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-story-with-martha-maccallum/ Tucker Carlson Tonight: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-tucker-carlson-tonight/ Hannity: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-hannity/ The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-ingraham-angle/ Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-fox-news-night/ Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/ Follow Fox News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxNews/ Follow Fox News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/om/ 2020-01-20T14:54:30.000Z

PBS News Hour has said they will cover impeachment proceedings live as well, even if it’s not listed on TV Guide, Deadline reported.

You can watch PBS’ live stream coverage below.

WATCH LIVE: Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate | January 21Stream your PBS favorites with the PBS app: https://to.pbs.org/2Jb8twG Find more from PBS NewsHour at https://www.pbs.org/newshour Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2HfsCD6 Follow us: Facebook: http://www.pbs.org/newshour Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/newshour Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/newshour Snapchat: @pbsnews Subscribe: PBS NewsHour podcasts: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/podcasts Newsletters: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/subscribe 2020-01-17T22:32:46.000Z

CBS News said they will be broadcasting special reports all day today and every day of the trial, Variety reported. ABC News has also said it plans to have special reports led by George Stephanopoulos and others.

NBC News is going to have special reports anchored by Lester Holt. You can watch NBC News’ coverage below.

Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump | Tuesday, January 21 | NBC News (Live Stream)Watch live coverage as Chief Justice John Roberts presides over the U.S. Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The two articles of impeachment charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews NBC News Digital is a collection of innovative and powerful news brands that deliver compelling, diverse and engaging news stories. NBC News Digital features NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, TODAY.com, Nightly News, Meet the Press, Dateline, and the existing apps and digital extensions of these respective properties. We deliver the best in breaking news, live video coverage, original journalism and segments from your favorite NBC News Shows. Connect with NBC News Online! NBC News App: https://apps.nbcnews.com/mobile Breaking News Alerts: https://link.nbcnews.com/join/5cj/breaking-news-signup?cid=sm_npd_nn_yt_bn-clip_190621 Visit NBCNews.Com: http://nbcnews.to/ReadNBC Find NBC News on Facebook: http://nbcnews.to/LikeNBC Follow NBC News on Twitter: http://nbcnews.to/FollowNBC Follow NBC News on Instagram: http://nbcnews.to/InstaNBC Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump | Tuesday, January 21 | NBC News (Live Stream) 2020-01-17T15:54:28.000Z

MSNBC is having coverage all day starting at 9 a.m. Eastern, even though the trial isn’t scheduled to start until 1 p.m. MSNB is continuing coverage until 7 p.m. Eastern, when it switches to Hardball with Chris Matthews. Brian Williams and Nicolle Wallace will lead the coverage, Variety reported.

You’ll likely find other stations covering the trial too. No local stations currently have listed plans on TV Guide to break into primetime coverage for impeachment coverage, but don’t expect that not to happen from time to time.

TV Guide’s schedules, along with major broadcast channels, are anticipating that today’s trial will wrap up between 6 and 7 p.m. Eastern. However, there’s a distinct possibility that it could go on longer, possibly even lasting for 12 hours until 1 a.m. Eastern, CNN reported. This is more likely to happen on days when opening arguments are made, but it’s a possibility for today too.