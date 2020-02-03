Lauren Kay Dean: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Bay City, Texas Police Department arrested Lauren Kay Dean on January 31 in connection with the death of her 7-year-old daughter. According to the Bay City Police Facebook page, police arrived at Dean’s apartment for a welfare check, during which “officers located a deceased seven (7) year old female child inside the residence.” According to the statement, the 7-year-old child, the daughter of Lauren Kay Dean, was “bed-ridden due to medical conditions.”

Here is what you need to know about Lauren Kay Dean:

1. Bay City Police Announce Dean’s Arrest on Facebook

Bay City, Texas Police posted about the arrest on their Facebook page. They stated that they arrested the mother, Lauren Kay Dean, “for three separate, second-degree felony charges of Abandon Endanger a Child – Imminent Danger Bodily Injury.” At that time, officers booked Dean into Matagorda County Jail for those charges.

2. Her Daughter’s Death Remains Under Investigation

There is still an ongoing investigation in the death of Dean’s daughter. According to the Bay City Police, “Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators worked together at the scene gathering evidence.” They also indicated that the case is still being investigated and they are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

There is no information yet about whether an autopsy is being scheduled. Police also didn’t give more information about the daughter’s medical condition.

3. Dean Posted Frequently About Her 7-Year-Old Daughter

Lauren Kay Dean posted frequently on social media, and often referenced her 7-year-old daughter, named on her Facebook as Jordynn.

On January 29, she posted a video of Dr. Phil talking about Down Syndrome. She said: “Awww I love this! Jordynn is special little girl if you ever have met her you will say the same. Just something about Down Syndrome makes your heart just melt.”

Her Facebook is filled with posts about her children, including 7-year-old Jordynn. Back in October 2019, she posted of her desire to find a dance teacher for Jordynn, even if it meant she would be dancing in her wheelchair. She added that her daughter would be 7 years old on October 29.

4. Dean Has Two Other Children, A 5-Year-Old and 3-Month-Old

Lauren Kay Dean has two other children in addition to her 7-year-old daughter. She has a son, aged 5, and a 3-month-old daughter. She also posts on Facebook frequently with pictures of all her children together.

According to the Bay City Police’s report, when they found the deceased 7-year-old daughter of Dean, they also located “two other siblings” who were living in the home. They indicated that these children were removed from the home. However, they did not explain if the children were placed with a family member.

5. Neighbors Expressed Shock at the News

In a video report by ABC 13, neighbors shared their shock and sadness at the news. One neighbor said: “That’s really sad because I have a 7-year-old, so I wonder how that happened without anybody knowing, especially if she had other kids, too.” Another mentioned how she had seen the 7-year-old girl playing around the apartment building in the past.

READ NEXT: London Stabbing: 3 Injured in ‘Terror-Related’ Incident in Streatham