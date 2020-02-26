Democratic Debate Live Stream: Watch Tonight’s Debate Online Here

Tonight’s Democratic debate in South Carolina starts at 8 p.m. Eastern. There are many ways to watch the debate tonight live online, even if you don’t have cable, including an embedded video in this story. Read on to see all the many options that are available to you today or watch the debate in the embedded YouTube video below.
Stream the Debate Tonight Right Here
Tonight’s Democratic debate starts at 8 p.m. Eastern and is expected to last for two hours and 15 minutes until 10:15 p.m. Eastern. So it’s starting an hour earlier and ending an hour earlier than last week’s debate. (This translates to a start time of 7 p.m. Central, 6 p.m. Mountain, and 5 p.m. Pacific.)
The debate will be televised on CBS News, or you can simply watch it in the live stream below, provided by CBS News.
Tonight’s debate will be broadcast on CBS. The debate can also be live-streamed on CBSN, an app which you can watch on many different devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Vizio, LG, Xbox One, Playstation 4, Android TV, Fire Tablet, and Alexa Skill. Voters can submit potential questions on Twitter via #DemDebate. Twitter is partnering with tonight’s debate.
The debate can also be streamed on CBS All Access, which offers a free trial, or on FuboTV. FuboTV offers a free trial here.
CBS will also stream the debate on Twitter and on its website. BET is also expected to stream the debate, but BET’s TV Guide listing currently does not list the debate as being broadcast on its TV channel.
The candidates for tonight are:
- Joe Biden, former Vice President
- Mike Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City
- Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana
- Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator
- Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator
- Tom Steyer, businessman
- Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator
The debate should be interesting, as Mike Bloomberg returns after things got really intense when he was in the debate last week. Tom Steyer is back, bringing a second billionaire to the stage. We’ll also get to see if Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg have a tense exchange again. Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders may have a serious discussion about healthcare again, and it’s likely everyone will talk about Sanders’ big win in Nevada.
This is the last debate before not just the South Carolina primary but also Super Tuesday, so a lot is on the line. Candidates qualified for this debate either by earning a delegate in Iowa, New Hampshire, or Nevada, or through polling. Polling requirements were at least 10 percent in four DNC-approved polls or at least 12 percent in two polls in South Carolina.
After this, the next debate will be on March 15. This debate will be hosted by CNN and Univision and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. The debate will be after Super Tuesday and just before the Arizona primary. The debate will take place in Phoenix, The EA Courier reported.
