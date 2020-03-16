WATCH: Bernie Sanders Says ‘Go to the YouTube’ for This Biden Video

During the Democratic debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders on Sunday, one particular moment quickly went viral. While coronavirus was the main topic of discussion, a battle over Biden’s official stance on Social Security benefits ensued.

Sanders looked at Biden and asked, “Have you been on the floor of the Senate… time and time again talking about the necessity—with pride—about cutting Social Security, cutting Medicare, cutting Veterans’ programs?” — to which Biden replied, “No.”

“America…go to the YouTube right now,” Sanders said, and within seconds, the term “Go to the YouTube” started trending on Twitter.

So, what video was Sanders talking about? Sanders asked Biden, and American voters, after the former VP insisted that he did not previously try to cut social security or veterans’ benefits, to watch a video posted on Sander’s YouTube Channel.

On March 7, a video entitled, Biden on Social Security and Medicare: ‘Put All of It on The Table’ which features a clip of Biden doing an interview with Meet The Press in 2007 about Social Security.

Biden said, “American people aren’t stupid. It’s a simple proposition. Social Security is not the hard one to solve. Medicare, that is the gorilla in the room… you’ve got to put it all on the table.”

