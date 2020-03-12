Are Coronavirus Test Kits Available Online? Why Is There a Shortage?

No, you cannot purchase a coronavirus test kit online. Coronavirus test kits are not yet available for the public to buy online, though several organizations are working over-time to create at-home testing kits for people, like Amazon Care. Many people in the U.S. are confused why there is such a massive shortage or lack or coronavirus test kits available, as well as why it seems to be so difficult for some people to actually get tested.

On March 6, Donald Trump said that anyone who “wants a test can get a test.” As many people have reported, that’s clearly not the case.

The Association of Public Health Laboratories told FactCheck.org on March 9 that this is definitely not the case, in part because “demand for testing is greater than the tests available.”

On March 10, Alex Azar, secretary of Health and Human Services, said that 2.1 million coronavirus test kits were now available, and that more than a million had already shipped out to labs.

Here’s what you need to know:

Why Are Coronavirus Test Kids Not Widely Available at Private Labs?

I just spoke with Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn. She informed me that as of last week, they had a total of 1 coronavirus test kit. https://t.co/qcVtjZ6VKY — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 4, 2020

There are several factors contributing to the apparent shortage of coronavirus test kits in the U.S. One such factor is that many private labs still aren’t allowed to conduct their own coronavirus tests, partially because of a lengthy government approval process, NBC says. Prior to Feb. 29, the CDC was the only place approved by the FDA to make and process tests.

Mark Birenbaum, administrator of the National Independent Laboratory Association, told the news network, “Our labs want to do the testing — the testing is needed. But we’ve been waiting to get the OK to either create the tests or buy them from test kit manufacturers. It will still take time.”

Many labs have been developing their own tests, but just aren’t able to use them yet, because of government approval. Dr. Melissa Miller, director of the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory at UNC Medical Center in North Carolina, told NBC, “I could have tested over 1,000 patients by now instead of checking boxes.”

Miller added, “The necessary validations for the emergency authorization are time- and cost-prohibitive. We are way behind.”

Some doctors chose to perform coronavirus tests without government approval. Per The New York Times, one Seattle-based doctor explained that she felt obliged to do so, after extended rejections or delays from government officials in February, even after cases started to show up in the area.

We need test kits, not a travel ban.

If a doctor or anyone from the CDC recommended this they need to own it. — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) March 12, 2020

Dr. Helen Y. Chu, an infectious disease expert in Seattle, told the publication that she quickly found a positive coronavirus test, as soon as they started testing. She said she remembered thinking, “It must have been here this entire time. It’s just everywhere already.”

This breakdown of tests administered so far by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that U.S. private labs only began administering the test at the end of February. And even then, most labs were administering them in the low hundreds. This is a very small amount, compared to the efforts made in South Korea at the same time; the country has reported the capacity to administer 10,000 tests a day.

How Do Coronavirus Test Kits Work? How Long Do Test Results Take?

Senate Ds emerge from Pence briefing saying US not prepared for Coronavirus “No,” Tester said when asked if US is prepared, arguing Trump “dropped the ball early” and there are “not enough test kits Reed: “I think there’s an attempt to minimize – not to be realistic“ — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 3, 2020

In general, a coronavirus test kit is administered through a nose swab, The New York Times reports. This is done to collect cells in the back of the nose.

This sample is then sent to a lab, where doctors can hopefully see if a patient has been infected with a virus. No, you do not have to give blood to get tested for the coronavirus.

It takes 24-72 hours to get the results of the coronavirus test kit back.