Woman Gets Slammed For Bragging About Eating At Red Robin

Red Robin became the top-trending Twitter topic Saturday night after Katie Williams, the former winner of the 2019 Miss Nevada state pageant, seemingly bragged to New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that she ate out at the restaurant—doing the opposite of what she asked her constituents to do.

Earlier on Saturday, AOC cautioned for New Yorkers to eat at home. She specifically directed her message to people under 40, who might be unknowingly carrying the virus—also known as COVID-19—but not showing symptoms.

“To everyone in NYC but ESPECIALLY healthy people & people under 40 (bc from what I’m observing that’s who needs to hear this again): PLEASE stop crowding bars, restaurants, and public spaces right now,” AOC wrote Saturday. “Eat your meals at home. If you are healthy, you could be spreading COVID.” She defined “crowding” as not being able to keep six-feet away from others.

Hours later, Williams said that she went to Red Robin and enjoyed her meal without regret. “I just went to a crowded Red Robin and I’m 30. It was delicious, and I took my sweet time eating my meal. Because this is America. And I’ll do what I want,” she said.

The message likely garnered more attention after being retweeted by journalist Yashar Ali. “A candidate for Clark County School District in Nevada is bragging about putting other people in danger in an attempt to own @AOC,” he wrote. “Great stuff @realkatiejow! So glad you want to help oversee a school district!”

Heavy.com reached out to Williams and Red Robin but did not receive an immediate response. Williams was disqualified from the 2019 Miss America pageant in August. She told Newsweek it was because of her conservative views.

Williams continued to tweet after her message got picked up. “The media wants you to freak out. Don’t let them dictate your life,” she wrote. “How can you spread a virus, if you’re healthy and aren’t carrying it?”

She joked about wanting an endorsement from Red Robin after the restaurant became a No. 1 Twitter trend.

Is Asymptomatic Transmission Possible?

While Williams didn’t think asymptomatic transmission real, Dr. Deborah Birx, the Trump administration’s coronavirus response coordinator, noted there was a potential for asymptomatic transmission.

“Until you really understand how many people are asymptomatic and asymptomatically passing the virus on, we think it’s better for the entire American public to know that the risk of serious illness may be low, but they could be potentially spreading the virus to others,” she said on Saturday, as noted by CNN. “That’s why we’re asking every American to take personal responsibility to prevent that spread.”

In the U.S., there at least 1,300 confirmed novel coronavirus infections and 41 people have died, according to the Centers for Control and Prevention.

On Friday, President Donald Trump declared a National State of Emergency. “Through a very collective action and shared sacrifice, national determination, we will overcome the threat of the virus,” he said.

