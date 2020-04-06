Lacey Adams, Jerome Adams’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lacey Ringger Adams is married to Dr. Jerome Adams, the current Surgeon General of the United States. He was sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence in September 2017. Dr. Adams’s wife and their children were by his side for the ceremony.

Dr. Adams has been at the forefront as the United States works to combat the spread of the coronavirus. On April 5, he warned that the number of deaths related to COVID-19 would increase dramatically over the coming week and that Americans needed to be prepared for that.

He told Fox News Sunday, “It’s tragically fitting that we’re talking at the beginning of Holy Week because this is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives, quite frankly. This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized. It’s going to be happening all over the country. And I want America to understand that.”

Here’s what you need to know about Lacey Ringger Adams.

1. Lacey Adams Has Survived Skin Cancer Twice

Lacey Ringger Adams has been open about her struggles with skin cancer. She was diagnosed with melanoma twice in a decade. Adams blames her years spent in tanning beds and laying out in the sun when she was a teenager and throughout her 20s. She described her love of tanning in an op-ed for Women’s Health in May 2019:

“I was a pale blond who wanted a golden tan throughout my teens and 20s, and I would lay out in the sun for hours. At 14 years old, I started using indoor tanning beds regularly-my friend even had one in her house that we both used at least once a week. Now, I know that tanning beds are one of the biggest risks for all skin cancers, including melanoma. But back then, it was just something all of my friends did. We all wanted a “healthy glow,” a phrase that, in hindsight, makes me want to scream.”

Adams was diagnosed with melanoma the first time in 2009 after noticing a dark mole on her thigh. The cancer was detected early and she had surgery to remove it. She had screenings over the next several years to make sure it had not returned.

But Adams said she wasn’t paying as close attention to her health after her husband was named Surgeon General and the family relocated to Washington, D.C. She explained in the op-ed that she noticed lumps along her groin but did nothing about them for several months. She eventually mentioned them to a friend, who was also a doctor, who pushed her to get the lumps checked out. By the time she went to her primary care doctor, the skin cancer had progressed to Stage 3.

Adams had surgery to remove “12 cancerous lymph nodes and their surrounding tissue” in March 2018. Doctors then put her through immunotherapy treatments for the next several months. As of May 2019, Adams said her screens were free of cancer.

2. Lacey Adams Says She Struggled With Survivor’s Guilt & Is Committed to Spreading Awareness About Melanoma Prevention

IMPACT Melanoma Shades of Hope 2019 2019-11-16T16:08:31.000Z

Lacey Adams detailed her second journey through melanoma on her personal blog. For example, in March 2018, she wrote that the surgery to have cancerous lymph nodes removed was not as painful as she thought it would be. She compared to “about the same level as one of my c-sections.”

In August 2018, Adams projected a positive attitude as she described going through immunotherapy. She said a double dose resulted in “annoying” side effects such as “fatigue, itchy skin, heartburn, some nausea, weight gain,” but nothing debilitating. She also shared that the screens showed the melanoma had not spread. Adams wrote, “I tried to convince Jerome that considering this news, we probably could just stop the infusions now. He was not amused, and didn’t even consider my argument.”

But Adams has since been more forthcoming about how the cancer diagnosis impacted her mental health. She wrote in the op-ed for Women’s Health that she felt survivor’s guilt and that her mental health took a hit after the melanoma returned.

“I’ve always struggled with depression and anxiety, and this experience took a serious toll on my mental health, which has affected my recovery. I started having panic attacks, crying sessions in the shower, and I started waking up in the middle night feeling wrecked. ‘It’s just not fair, damn it,’ I thought. I would break down privately but then put on my makeup and try to present a happy face in public… If we’d caught my cancer even a few weeks later, I might not be here to share my story. I am grateful I had access to quick and high-quality health care and I feel strongly that everyone should have this available to them. I keep thinking of a woman I knew back in Indiana who had had a similar melanoma to mine; she was not diagnosed as quickly and she died.”

Adams now works to spread awareness about skin cancer prevention. She was the guest speaker at the IMPACT Melanoma Shades of Hope gala in Boston in November 2019. Adams explained on her blog that she was very nervous about sharing her story in front of a crowd, but that having a support system of friends and family helped her to overcome her fears. Her speech is embedded at the top of this section.

3. Adams Helps Her Husband Spread the Word About the Importance of Vaccinations On Her Social Media Pages

I’m quite proud of my little #flufighter! So brave, and she’s doing her part to protect her community (especially her mom, who can’t get vaccinated because she’s getting immunotherapy treatments). Did you get your #flushot?! Thanks @Walgreens! @CDCFlu CDCFlu pic.twitter.com/BCIjzJOUKU — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) October 21, 2018

Lacey Adams keeps a relatively low profile online. Her Instagram page is set to private and her blog focuses on her battles with melanoma. She doesn’t tweet very often, but her account does include a few family photos. She has also used Twitter to advocate for the importance of vaccinations.

In July 2019, Adams retweeted a message from her husband, Dr. Jerome Adams. He was quoting California State Senator Richard Pan, who argued as to why every child needed to be vaccinated for common diseases. “Frankly, trying to refuse vaccines when your child needs it is an issue of privilege… What you are doing is relying on everyone else to vaccinate their child to protect yours.”

She also shared a tweet from the Surgeon General’s official account in April 2019. Dr. Adams had written, “Ive always said, 1 of the problems w/ public health is few appreciate it when it’s working, but everyone is shocked when we don’t support it, and bad things happen. We are healthier, safer, and more prosperous because of vaccinations!”

Earlier in 2019, Adams also expressed support for Ohio teenager Ethan Lindenberger, who was vaccinated against his parents’ wishes. Adams wrote, “He is amazingly brave, and I am so proud of him!”

4. Lacey & Jerome Adams Have Two Sons & One Daughter

Jerome and Lacey Adams have three children together. Their teenage sons are Caden and Eli. Their daughter Millie is the youngest of the bunch. According to Dr. Adams bio on the Health and Human Services website, the family also has a dog named Bella.

According to the couple’s respective Twitter accounts, Millie plays soccer and enjoys acting. She played the part of the wicked witch at an acting camp during the summer of 2019. Dr. Adams has also tweeted about going skiing with the kids, a family vacation to Niagara Falls, and participating in walks with the boys.

The entire family was on-hand when Dr. Adams was sworn in as the Surgeon General. According to the White House, Dr. Adams’ parents, Richard and Edrena Adams, were there along with Lacey’s parents, Ked and Shelley Ringger.

5. Lacey Adams Grew Up In Indiana

Lacey Adams is an Indiana native and wrote in May 2019, “I’ll always be a Midwest girl at heart.” Since the family relocated to the Washington, D.C. area, they still manage frequent trips back to their home state. Adams shared on her blog in April 2019 that the family drove back to Indiana five times over the course of a year for family visits.

She also admitted that she had not been thrilled about moving to the nation’s capital after her husband was named Surgeon General. But Adams was also grateful for the medical care she received there, writing that she felt blessed “to have been out here and able to get treated at Walter Reed. Everyone knows I was not super excited to move out here, but it really was where I was meant to be.”

According to a search of online records, the Adams previously owned a large home in Fishers, Indiana, which is located about 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis. The family moved to a home in Fairfax County, Virginia when Dr. Adams received his promotion.

