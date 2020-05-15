Nearly 40% of COVID-19 Deaths Occurred in Nursing & Assisted Living Homes

Almost 40% of COVID-19 deaths nationwide are concentrated in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, at least in the states reporting the data, a non-profit foundation’s analysis found.

The data was compiled by The Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, which defines itself as a “non-profit think tank focused on expanding economic opportunity to those who least have it.” The organization found that 26,778 of the 67,533 U.S. COVID-19 deaths – or nearly 40 percent – in its study period occurred in such facilities. Minnesota led the nation with 81.7% of its COVID-19 deaths in such facilities. Outside of New York State, the percentage rises to an estimated 51%, the foundation reported on May 7, 2020 (its spreadsheet contains data from May 4-10).

One study in Colorado found that nursing home employees who have COVID-19 with no symptoms were coming to work and sickening elderly residents. The Coloradoan reported that 12.3% of the 462 employees testing positive in a Colorado State University Project study didn’t report any symptoms.

On May 11, The New York Times reported that COVID-19 deaths in such facilities accounted for 35% of the country’s total, although 11% of the nationwide positive infections occurred at them. This follows along the lines of research showing that elderly patients, especially those with pre-existing conditions, don’t beat back COVID-19 as easily.

The Times’ numbers included employees as well as residents. A Washington Post study in late April found that one of six such facilities nationwide reported COVID-19 infections. The numbers can vary somewhat depending on the time period studied, but they have a common thread: COVID-19 is hitting the nation’s nursing homes and assisted living centers very hard.

You can see the state-by-state breakdown in the foundation’s spreadsheet here and later in this article. Vice President Mike Pence has urged nationwide COVID-19 testing at nursing homes.

Some policy choices may have influenced the trend. For example, The Wall Street Journal reported that New York in May reversed a policy mandating that nursing homes accept COVID-19 positive patients discharged from hospitals. In one such nursing home, Gurwin Jewish Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, at least 24 COVID-19 deaths resulted after the center started housing people with COVID-19, NBC News reports. Some have criticized New York’s incomplete reporting of nursing home deaths.

A March 25 memo from the New York Department of Health stated, “all NHs (nursing homes) must comply with the expedited receipt of residents returning from hospitals to NHs. No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. NHs are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19prior to admission or readmission.”

One research study found large percentages of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and assisted living centers in some other countries as well.

A Heavy review of nursing home COVID-19 stories in multiple U.S. states found repeated concerns about non-transparency with names or data and slow testing.

Gregg Girvan and Avik Roy did the data collection for Freoop.org. In an article on the foundation’s website, Girvan called it the “most underappreciated aspect of the novel coronavirus pandemic.” Their research looked at state-by-state data on COVID-19. The facilities included centers like traditional nursing homes, hospices, and adult day service centers. The article said the foundation measured “those living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.” Some states have higher rates of nursing home use:

The federal government has said it will start releasing data on COVID-19 in nursing homes after concerns in multiple states that the information wasn’t being disclosed. CNN reported that nursing home workers around the country warned the government about safety violations in at least 500 complaints.

According to Freoop, data wasn’t available for Alaska, Hawaii, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, and Wyoming.

“At least half of older adults living in long-term care facilities suffer from cognitive impairment with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted. “Memory care services, designed to meet the unique needs of residents with dementia, are often provided in dedicated care units or wings of a facility. Infection prevention strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are especially challenging to implement in dedicated memory care units.”

Below you can see each state with data available. The percentage represents the percentage of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and assisted living centers, according to Freeop.org. We’ve also provided links to government statistics on COVID-19 deaths and cases for each state and, in multiple cases, other information about their battles against COVID-19 in such facilities. (You can see the New York Times’ numbers, which are slightly different, here.)

Here’s what you need to know:

Alabama

35.9%

The deaths in Alabama included two dozen people who died at an Alabama veterans nursing home.

The Alabama Nursing Homes Association issued a news release on the issue as early as April 6, saying, “Alabama nursing homes continue to do everything they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and treat those who are diagnosed with the virus.” The news release delays in testing.

See government data on Alabama and COVID-19 here.

The Alabama state government data says 699 long-term care facility employees and 1,099 residents had contracted coronavirus as of May 14, 2020. Only 4.6% of people who died of COVID-19 in Alabama did not have underlying conditions. More than 80% were over age 65.

Alaska

Not given

You can see the state’s coronavirus data here. The state has had cases in such facilities.

Arizona

51.1%

Advocates in Arizona criticized a lack of testing in the facilities, but the governor was promising to ramp it up. Maricopa County has an advice page on COVID-19 directed to long-term care facilities.

ABC15 found at least 41 deaths in seven facilities in Arizona, along with 355 cases among residents and staff. See a map here.

See state data on COVID-19 for Arizona here.

Arkansas

42%

The state reported that 37 positive cases of COVID-19 were linked to one nursing home in Ash Flat. That number included staff and residents; cases were reported in 51 nursing homes in Arkansas as of May 14.

See the state’s coronavirus data here.

California

36.3%

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, 14 residents of a Stanislaus County skilled nursing facility died of COVID-19 and nearly 150 residents and staff members tested positive.

See California’s state data here.

Colorado

57.5%

In Colorado, dozens of nursing homes were cited for not following COVID-19 safety protocols, according to KDVR-TV.

See Colorado’s state coronavirus data here.

Connecticut

59.9%

See Connecticut’s coronavirus portal here. As of April 25, there were already 568 confirmed and 200 probable deaths of nursing home residents in Connecticut due to COVID-19.

The government has released a listing of COVID-19 nursing home cases by nursing home name. See it here.

Washington D.C.

27.1%

See D.C.’s coronavirus page here.

Delaware

66.1%

See Delaware’s coronavirus page here. “Among those facing the highest risk for COVID-19 are individuals living in long-term care facilities (LTC). DHSS’ Division of Health Care Quality is working closely with facilities to verify that they have strong screening, infection and isolation measures in place,” the state of Delaware says.

Florida

40.8%

See the Florida coronavirus page here. The state has released a sheet listing the facilities by name with case numbers here.

As of May 13, Florida was reporting that 776 nursing home residents and staff have died of COVID-19, according to The Palm Beach Post.

Georgia

50.6%

See Georgia’s coronavirus data here. The state has also released a report specifically on long-term care facilities and COVID-19, which you can see here.

On May 13, Macon.com reported that “Georgia long-term care facilities have a total of 4,210 residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus, 1,862 staff members who have tested positive and 672 resident deaths.”

Hawaii

Not given

See the coronavirus page for Hawaii here.

As of April 12, there had been no Hawaiian care facility COVID-19 cases, something attributed to extreme measures like banning guests.

Idaho

50%

See the state’s coronavirus page here. The Idaho State Journal found that 88% of the state’s nursing homes had “been cited for infection control violations since 2015.”

Some employees told the Idaho Statesman they were being asked to report to work without proper equipment even after people tested positive.

Illinois

47.9%

See the Illinois coronavirus page here. One-fourth of the residents of one Illinois nursing home died from COVID-19.

The state was promising to ramp up testing.

Indiana

38.7%

See the Indiana coronavirus database here. 13News compiled a database on COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities after families expressed concern they couldn’t get enough information out of the state.

Iowa

56%

See the Iowa coronavirus page here. As of May 14, 35 facilities in Iowa were reporting outbreaks.

Kansas

Not given

See the Kansas coronavirus page here. Some counties are reporting very high percentages of COVID-19 cases emanating from nursing homes. A cluster of cases was reported at a Wichita-area facility.



Kentucky

58.9%

See Kentucky’s coronavirus information page here. As of May 15, 1,321 (941 residents and 380 staff) in Kentucky had tested positive for coronavirus, according to WKYT-TV.

According to TriState, as of May 14, “87 residents in 89 facilities in Kentucky have died from the virus, along with two employees who have died.”

Louisiana

38.6%

See Louisiana’s coronavirus page here. As of May 11, 4WWL was reporting that nursing home deaths accounted for more than 30% of cases.

“It’s a group of people with either advanced age or advanced medical conditions who are living in relatively close quarters with people, with caregivers who are going from patient to patient,” Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich told the television station. The news organization has had trouble getting full information from governmental officials.



Maine

54.7%

See the state’s coronavirus page here.

In late April, News Center Maine reported that more than half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths were in nursing homes.

Coronavirus outbreaks were reported at group homes for people with disabilities.

Maryland

57%

See Maryland’s coronavirus page here. The state has a database that charts COVID-19 cases on long-term care facilities and names the facilities. You can see it here.

As of May 14, the state was reporting 2,209 staff cases, 11 staff deaths, 5,329 resident cases and 984 resident deaths.

According to a May 13 article in The Baltimore Sun, such deaths accounted for 59% of the total and rose 25% that week.



Massachusetts

61.7%

See the coronavirus page for Massachusetts here.

On May 12, the Boston Herald reported that “Of the 5,141 virus deaths in Massachusetts, 3,095 have occurred in the state’s nursing homes.”

“With respect to nursing homes, Massachusetts has unfortunately evolved into a national hotspot for coronavirus,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in an April news conference. “Nursing facilities have been hard hit by this insidious virus. It’s particularly tough and lethal for older adults.”



Michigan

Not given

See Michigan’s coronavirus data page here.

The state has released data and names of long-term care facilities, which you can find here.

Bridge.com reported that some families are upset by what they see as spotty reporting of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities in Michigan.

Minnesota

81.7%

See the data for Minnesota and coronavirus here. The state gives this data:

Deaths: 683 Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 554 Probable COVID-19 Deaths: 9

See the Minnesota guidance page regarding COVID-19 here. According to the Center Square, “One in five nursing homes have cases, less than one in 10 assisted living facilities have cases, and most facilities with cases have one or two.”

Mississippi

44.9%

See the Mississippi coronavirus page here. On April 28, the Clarion Ledger reported that “Ninety-one Mississippi nursing homes and similar long-term care centers have reported at least one coronavirus case” but said government officials weren’t being transparent in giving much information about them.

Missouri

Not given

See the Missouri coronavirus page here.

St. Louis Public Radio reported May 3 that “hundreds of nursing homes have reported outbreaks, including Frontier Health and Rehabilitation in St. Charles, where at least 64 residents have tested positive and 17 have died” but authorities were facing criticism for failure to release names.

Montana

37.5%

See Montana’s coronavirus page here. The Billings Gazette reported that a “COVID-19 outbreak that started at a north-central Montana assisted living facility” caused six of the state’s deaths.

Nebraska

62.6%

See the Nebraska coronavirus page here. One nursing home confirmed to 6News that two-thirds of its residents were positive.

The May 14 article reported that deaths from such facilities now accounted for 70% of the state’s deaths.

Nevada

19.7%

See Nevada’s coronavirus page here. A May 12 story by 8NewsNow reported that such cases are spiking in Nevada.

The state now has a tracker for such cases and reported on May 14 that 69 residents and two staff members had died.

New Hampshire

72.2%

See the state’s coronavirus page here.

New Jersey

52.8%

See New Jersey’s coronavirus page here.

New Mexico

Not given

See New Mexico’s coronavirus page here.

New York

12.7%

See New York’s coronavirus page here.

North Carolina

60.9%

Access the North Carolina coronavirus data page here.

North Dakota

Not given

North Dakota’s coronavirus page can be accessed here.

Ohio

40.7%

Find Ohio’s coronavirus portal here.

Oklahoma

45.5%

See the Oklahoma coronavirus page here.

Oregon

60.2%

Pennsylvania

67.1%

The data for Pennsylvania and coronavirus can be accessed here.

Rhode Island

75.1%

See Rhode Island’s COVID-19 page here.



South Carolina

32.8%

Find South Carolina’s COVID-19 updates here.

South Dakota

Not given

See the South Dakota coronavirus page here.

Tennessee

35.8%

Tennessee’s coronavirus page is here.

Texas

47%

See the State of Texas coronavirus web page here.

Utah

Not reported

Utah’s coronavirus update page is here.

Vermont

Not reported

The Vermont coronavirus page can be found here.

Virginia

60%

The Virginia coronavirus page can be found here.

Washington

61.1%

See the Washington State resource page for COVID-19 here.

West Virginia

61.5%

See the West Virginia coronavirus page here.

Wisconsin

42.5%

See Wisconsin’s coronavirus page here. According to a news release, the state released the names of facilities with active COVID-19 investigations on May 13.

“As we continue to see cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes, it is important to be transparent and list the locations where they are occurring,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “We have opted to publish the names of nursing homes in order to provide peace of mind to families who cannot visit or check on their loved ones during these unprecedented times. We are grateful for all the important work that nursing homes are doing to prevent spread and the proactive steps they have taken to facilitate communication among families, loved ones and the residents in their care.”

You can find the full list on the bottom right of the state’s website.

Wyoming

Not reported

See Wyoming’s COVID-19 page here.

Total

39.7%

READ NEXT: California Doctor Criticizes State’s COVID-19 Approach