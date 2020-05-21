Domino’s Pizza Delivery Man Fired for Swearing at Teenagers for Not Getting Tipped

A Domino’s Pizza delivery man has been fired after swearing at two teenagers multiple times for not being tipped. A video of the man, who has not been named, has surfaced on social media. It shows him delivering pizza to a house and subsequently cussing out a teenager when he realized he hadn’t been tipped.

The video starts with a teenage boy giving the delivery man a receipt with the tip line left blank. The delivery man looks at the receipt and says, “Thanks for the tip.” He then insults the teenager.

The teenager responds, asking, “What?” The man snaps back with another swear word.

The teenager said, “That’s funny bro. Really? I didn’t even order it.” The delivery man answered, “I don’t make f**king money if I don’t get tipped.” The teen then reiterated that he didn’t order the pizza, and the delivery man walked off.

At the end of the video, the teen’s sister briefly steps outside after the delivery man leaves, reacting to what just happened.

The Domino’s Pizza Franchise Owner Fired the Man & Gave the Teenager & His Family Gift Cards

The father of the two kids gave his credit card to his children to buy some food from Domino’s Pizza, he told TMZ. When his daughter filled out the receipt, she mistakenly left the tip area blank, he said. Her brother then handed the receipt to the delivery man, which prompted the incident.

The father called Domino’s Pizza after the delivery man left, and the following day both the owner of the franchise and the general manager called the family to apologize. The store manager and area supervisor paid the family a visit, TMZ reported, and they gave each teenager a $200 prepaid gift card and the family a $100 Domino’s Pizza gift card.

The delivery man was fired after the franchise owner reviewed the video and conducted an investigation. The owner told TMZ, “I am a small franchisee that is locally owned and operated, and we always strive to do what is right.”

