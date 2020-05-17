WATCH: Pilot & Technician Eject as Plane Crashes Into Home in Canada

Two individuals ejected out of a Snowbird plane before it crashed into a house in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. The Canadian Forces Snowbirds have been doing a cross-Canada tour coined Operation Inspiration to “salute Canadians doing their part to fight the spread of COVID-19.” The team flys in a nine-jet formation and they have been flying over cities across the country.

Nine Snowbirds were flying out of Kamloops on Sunday afternoon to start a tour over Vancouver and Vancouver Island. However, one of the planes crashed into a home right after takeoff. The fate of the two people in the plane, as well as individuals in the Brocklehurst neighborhood, have not been officially confirmed.

A video was shared by Victor Mario Kaisar, a reporter for a local media station. The video shows two Snowbirds taking off at the Kamloops airport.

Warning: the video contains a plane crash, and may be disturbing to some viewers. View discretion is advised.

Here's a video that was sent to us at @RadioNLNews from earlier this morning. #Kamloops pic.twitter.com/hc61YWscmQ — Victor Mario Kaisar (@supermario_47) May 17, 2020

Zion Cong, an individual who witnessed the crash, told CFJC Kamloops:

“The planes just lifted up and they were flying low and then they started pulling up after they gained some altitude. One plane started to turn left at a sharp angle and then started dropping (like a stunt) nose down. After dropping for a second, I saw a small explosion and saw the pilot eject then the plane just drop and exploded.”

This story is still developing.

The Royal Canadian Air Force & Kamloops Airport Issued Statements After the Crash

After the Snowbird crashed in Kamloops on Sunday afternoon, the Royal Canadian Air Force issued a statement:

The #RCAF has been made aware that a Canadian Forces Snowbirds aircraft crashed in the vicinity of Kamloops, BC. Our priority at this time is determining the status of our personnel and supporting emergency personnel. When appropriate, more information will be made available. — Royal Canadian Air Force (@RCAF_ARC) May 17, 2020

It reads:

The #RCAF has been made aware that a Canadian Forces Snowbirds aircraft crashed in the vicinity of Kamloops, BC. Our priority at this time is determining the status of our personnel and supporting emergency personnel. When appropriate, more information will be made available.

The Kamloops Airport also released a statement:

Emergency crews including Kamloops Airport's aircraft rescue fleet are responding to an aircraft crash off airport involving a Canadian Snowbirds jet. More information to follow. — Kamloops Airport (@KamloopsAirport) May 17, 2020

It reads:

Emergency crews including Kamloops Airport’s aircraft rescue fleet are responding to an aircraft crash off airport involving a Canadian Snowbirds jet. More information to follow.

Photos & Videos of the Crash Scene Have Been Shared on Social Media

After the crash happened, many residents of Kamloops took to social media to share videos and images of the incident.

picture from Kerri Turatus facebook pic.twitter.com/l5WxcmA76v — Kamscan (@Kamscan) May 17, 2020

Snowbird crashes in Kamloops. pic.twitter.com/l5qQHOf7tR — Steve Delaney (@TheKamloopian) May 17, 2020

Scene is still pretty crowded out in Brocklehurst, where a Canadian Forces Snowbird has gone down in the neighbourhood. Police have been steadily moving the line back as more and more of the public try to get close to the scene. #Kamloops @CFJC_Today pic.twitter.com/5TZ6AF4ae8 — Dylana (@DylanaKneeshaw) May 17, 2020

Emergency crews now taking what looks like the pilot (he’s wearing red) off the roof. #Kamloops pic.twitter.com/KvYLH2INtD — Tereza Verenca (@tverenca) May 17, 2020

READ NEXT: Washington Redskins Wide Receiver Cody Latimer Arrested