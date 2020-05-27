Tom Austin Accused of ‘Racially Profiling’ 3 Black Men in Minneapolis Gym

Tom Austin is the Minneapolis venture capitalist who is accused of “racially profiling” three black men in a gym in the city.

The allegations against Austin, 53, were made by the entrepreneurs behind the marketing start-up Top Figure. In the video, Austin identifies himself by name. According to Top Figure’s Instagram account, the incident occurred inside of the private gym in the Mozaic East office building along Lagoon Avenue in the city at 7:51 p.m. on May 26. Around the same time, thousands of people in Minneapolis had taken to the streets to protest the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd by police in the city on May 25.

The post said that Top Figure has maintained an office in Mozaic East for over a year while they have grown their business. The post accuses Austin of racially profiling the men and of asking them if they “belong” in the gym. Austin is also accused of demanding to see the group’s key cards and threatens them with calling the police. The post ends with the words:

We are sick and tired of tolerating this type of behavior on a day to day basis and we feel that we had to bring light onto this situation.

