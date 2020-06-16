WATCH: Dramatic Video Shows Shooting at Albuquerque, New Mexico Statue Protest

Dramatic video captures the sound of a shooting breaking out during a tense scene between the New Mexico Civil Guard and protesters. Other videos showed the aftermath of the shooting scene. You can watch videos of the shooting breaking out throughout this article. Be aware that the language in them is graphic.

Albuquerque Police confirmed that a man was shot at the protest in Albuquerque, writing on Twitter, “PD is investigating a shooting that just occurred at Mountain/Rio Grande. The shooting occurred during a protest event. One male subject was shot and has been transported. Officers are securing the scene. The public should avoid the area.This scene remains active and under investigation. We will provide updates when they are available.”

One dramatic video shows a scuffle between the man and other people before gunshots break out.

We just obtained video of the shooting. pic.twitter.com/yjB6NHdKe2 — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) June 16, 2020

Members of the guard were trying to protect a statute from the crowd, which was intent on pulling down the statue. Eventually the armed guard members stepped down from the statue. One video shows that some people began chasing after another man in a blue shirt who had been milling around in the crowd. “Go home,” and “get out of here,” and “instigator,” people shout on the video right before the shooting. One person hit the man with a skateboard. The man in the blue shirt doesn’t appear standing on the statue with the group of militia members, at least not in the videos circulating on social media. Rather, he’s milling around the crowd.

Watch a lengthy video from the scene here on Instagram.

in video recorded in Tiguex Park in Albuquerque earlier tonight, a member of the right-wing militia New Mexico Civil Guard is shown with his weapon in hand just before four gunshots are heard https://t.co/OKm9Qk3VSu pic.twitter.com/Kklkj8WekU — austin fisher (@austieJFish) June 16, 2020

Gunfire then breaks out, but you can’t see the actual shooting in the video. It was not immediately clear whether the man was affiliated with the guard. People appear to be scuffling in the street when the gunshots ring out. “F*ck, he f*cking shot somebody. F*ck. Oh my God,” the narrator of the video says. The woman who posted that video later privatized it. However, other dramatic videos emerged from the scene. You can watch videos from the scene throughout this article.

More from Old Town Albuquerque pic.twitter.com/HH3AJErJBS — Shaun Griswold (@shaun505) June 16, 2020

The wounded man’s condition and identity are not clear.

Some people said the shooter was a member of the Civil Guard but that was not yet confirmed by authorities, who have not released his identity. KOB 4 did report, “A number of members with the New Mexico Civil Guard, a self-described civilian militia, were seen being arrested.”

Also recorded off our camera. Man in blue shirt being put in car pic.twitter.com/UwEybENRa6 — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) June 16, 2020

Members of the Guard did surround and protect the man after the shooting. This video shows he immediately got on his cell phone.

Seconds after this guy shot into the crowd hitting one person (who is in bad condition), his fashy NMCG buddies surrounded him to protect him from the people. These guys were working with the cops weeks earlier. pic.twitter.com/6TFyDIQc99 — Nick Estes (@nick_w_estes) June 16, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

The Statue Features a Conquistador Named Juan de Oñate

Other video, which you can see above, showed two people on the crowd surrounded by law enforcement.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the man was shot in Old Town, and the protest was over a sculpture known as “La Jornada.” The newspaper reported that five or six “heavily armed New Mexico Civil Guard members” were present to try to “protect the monument that features conquistador Juan de Oñate.”

The New Mexico Civil Guard shot one of the protesters in Albuquerque. Apparently he brought a gun to a fist fight. pic.twitter.com/vUfnr54a5x — Stream My New Single “Trap Coat”!!! (@AbkTrauma) June 16, 2020

Some reports on Twitter said the man claimed he was the son of a man affiliated with a local Sheriff’s Department, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

This is the shooter. He said, “My father is the BCSO (Bernalillo County Sheriffs Office).” pic.twitter.com/YRGL3mjljj — Nick Estes (@nick_w_estes) June 16, 2020

The newspaper reported what the woman in the video says – that the shots were allegedly fired by a man in a blue shirt in the video. He was in a “fight” with “people trying to pull down the statue” and “was pushed onto the street, pulled a can of mace from his pocket and sprayed it,” the newspaper reported, adding that he then pulled out a gun and “fired about five shots.”

Someone’s been shot. Multiple people calling 911. Chaos. pic.twitter.com/jxNjIvYJuf — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) June 16, 2020

According to Britannica, Juan de Onate was a “conquistador who established the colony of New Mexico for Spain. During his despotic governorship, he vainly sought the mythical riches of North America and succeeded instead in unlocking the geographical secrets of what is now the southwestern United States.” As Governor, he was found guilty of “cruelty, immorality, and false reporting,” the site reports.

Militia member being taken into custody by ABQ police. Officers in riot gear detained others in the same group as well pic.twitter.com/hAYZuAJSpT — Simon Romero (@viaSimonRomero) June 16, 2020

According to Eastern New Mexico News, the New Mexico Civil Guard has the mission of “Defend citizens and their private property.” It’s a civilian group.

Man in blue shirt is who protestors claim fired the gun. pic.twitter.com/L7APCwNi9p — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) June 16, 2020

“We will not allow businesses in our community to be put through the pain we’ve seen nationwide,” their Facebook page reads. “The protests are necessary, we fully understand that, and to an extent the violence is necessary, but we will not allow that violence to be directed at our citizens and their property.”

