Anonymous Tweets U.S. Hit By Major DDoS Attack on June 15

Following a massive cell phone service outage that affected hundreds of thousands T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint customers on Monday, that hacktivist group Anonymous tweeted that it was a result of a “major DDoS attack.”

DDoS, which is short for Distributed Denial of Service Attack, is an attempt to make an online service unavailable by overwhelming it with traffic from multiple sources. They target a wide variety of important resources, from banks to news websites, flooding it with too much information to operate, and forcing a major challenge to customers or people wanting to publish or access important information.

Anonymous tweeted out a digital map that appeared to show the various types of attacks happening between America and the rest of the world on Monday.

The U.S. is currently under a major DDoS attack. https://t.co/7pmLpWUzUp pic.twitter.com/W5giIA2Inc — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) June 15, 2020

Anonymous tweeted, “The source of the DDoS attack on the United States is currently unknown. We speculate it may be China as the situation between South and North Korea is currently deteriorating.”

MalwareTech, however, refuted Anonymous’ claims. They tweeted, “This site shows a random sample of global DDoS traffic badly plotted on a world map. It does not indicate an attack against the US, it lacks context to make any inferences at all (other than DDoS attacks are happening all day every day).

“Without knowing the exact destination(s), other than they’re within the US, no conclusions can be made,” MalwareTech tweeted. “The US is the world leader in hosting, this could be a bunch of unrelated DDoS attacks against random US-hosted websites. Maps like this are nothing but marketing eye candy.”

Numerous Other Major Communication Companies Suffered Outages on Monday

BREAKING NEWS: Major DDoS attacks happening right now including all mobile carriers. #TMobiledown #DDoS pic.twitter.com/EqsoBIN9tZ — Mike Owens III (@MikeOwensIII) June 15, 2020



It wasn’t just major mobile networks that reported outages on Monday, Down Detector showed customers reporting with Twitch, Comcast, Facebook, and Instagram.

No stream today due to what looks like a massive DDoS affecting Twitch. Cool, because what this quarantine/police state really needs is for the internet to go down. — Rebecca Watson (@rebeccawatson) June 15, 2020

T-Mobile was Hit the Hardest With Outage Issues Based on Customer Reports

Look at the T-Mobile outage map what's happeninggggggggg? pic.twitter.com/tlnwOXTqEM — ⛧🤚🖐️🤘 (@imayeoshin) June 15, 2020



T-Mobile appeared to be hit the hardest during the nationwide cell service outage on Monday. Down Detector received reports from over 1000,000 customers complaining of not being able to make phone calls and frustrated T-Mobile phone users shared their issues on Twitter.

The issues appeared to start around 2:45 p.m. ET, mainly affecting customers in southeastern states before spreading to other areas of the country. Customer complaints caused T-Mobile to become the No. 1 trending term on Twitter.

The outage affected customers’ ability to make or receive phone calls or text messages while using data. For customers looking to reach T-Mobile support online, they can contact the phone service company through their support website.

At 4:30 p.m. E.T., Neville Ray, President of Technology for T-Mobile addressed the outage. He tweeted, “Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly.”

Customers are Direct Messaging T-Mobile on Twitter Since They Can’t Make Phone Calls

Hey @TMobileHelp …you don’t answer DM’s…u don’t answer 611…how do I get help?? — Leo Rautins (@LeoRautins) June 15, 2020

It’s a catch-22 for customers wanting to report a cell service outage when they can’t call their mobile provider. While social sites such as Instagram and Facebook had reported issues, Twitter remained unaffected by Monday’s outage.

.@TMobile, are you gonna give a status or update on this national outage. Millions can’t make or receive calls. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 15, 2020

T-Mobile users trying to call customer service about their phone not working with their phone that isn’t working pic.twitter.com/p0SXav1T2j — goattfishh (@goattfishh) June 15, 2020

One online user grew worried he might’ve missed his monthly payment. He tweeted, “T-Mobile got me out here thinking I missed a payment and I can’t even call to complain.”

