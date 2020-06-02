Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin: Reporter Fakes Activism for Instagram Photo-Op [VIDEO]

A video showing a woman in Santa Monica, California stopping to help a construction worker fix a building destroyed by looters amid the protests for George Floyd went viral for all the wrong reasons on Monday. The woman’s identity was confirmed by New York Times’ journalist Taylor Lorenz to be Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin, and for the millions of viewers who watched the clip, it was clear that she was not assisting anyone to rebuild anything.

After posing with the construction worker, she hands him pack his power tool and says, “Thank you so much,” before walking away. Referring to the young man standing on the sidewalk dutifully taking her photo, “Boyfriends of Instagram!” she says.

As Fiona and her boyfriend hop into a Black Mercedes-Benz to leave, as it’s parked in a red zone, she yells, “Good job, you guys! BLM!”

Because of her sunglasses and handkerchief being worn as a mask, the video of Fiona’s fake photo-op went viral without her identity being known. The video was first shared on Instagram by a popular account called @the_real_los_angeles. However, once the video was shared on Twitter, online detectives quickly figured out her identity.

Director Ava DuVernay tweeted out the video by saying, “You know what? I’m… I think I’m gonna put Twitter away for a few minutes before I throw this phone across the room.”

Pink tweeted, “What is wrong with these entitled a**holes?! Who the f*** are you and who are your parents you horrible person. How can anyone defend this???!!!”

Moriarty-McLaughlin is a Political Reporter with the Washington Examiner & Former Journalist for Billboard & The Hollywood Reporter

After the video went viral, Fiona turned all of her social media handles private. However, being a journalist, all her previous articles and video interviews remained live. Her Twitter bio line, which remained visible, reads: “I’m just chasing the facts.”

While reporting for Campus Reform in 2019, Fiona Moriarty-Mclaughlin joined The Joe Pags Show to discuss a new ‘Social Credit Score.’ Pags started out the interview with a list of compliments for the young journalist. He said, “You young reporters put the legacy media to shame each and every day… I got to your website every day, Campusreform.org, from sea to shining sea, every day, the articles are amazing and factual and you can back them up with factual information.”

“I saw someone pretending to be an anchor or a reporter says ‘apparently,’ this that and the other,’ well, ‘apparently’ isn’t a word used in journalism.” Pags continued. “It’s sort of your opinion of what you think you saw. And that’s not what you guys do. You lay it out in fact and I appreciate you for that.”

“Thank you,” Fiona says. “Yeah, we’re always chasing the facts. Out here on the west coast, the UC system rampant with all the news that’s happening and we’re just excited to be here.”

On the topic of living in a liberal-leaning area, Fiona says, “People don’t have the facts. People call Trump a racist, xenophobic, homophobic, and they have no facts to back that up ever. It’s a group type of ideology.”

The Day Before Fiona’s Photo-Op, Santa Monica’s 3rd Street Promenade was Looted & Vandalized

Adding further frustration to watching a young white woman pretend to help out the community for social media clout — the reality is that Santa Monica community was ravaged by looters. On Sunday, one day before Fiona posed for her photo-op, peaceful rallies turned violent.

Looters were running into stores and grabbing as much merchandise as they could hold in their hands before jumping into getaway cars. Earlier in the day, the Santa Monica Police tweeted, “Today, you may see some businesses, including the mall, fortify their storefronts to avoid possible damage. We ask that our community remain calm and safe, and that your freedom of expression remain peaceful.”

However, based on the videos shared on Twitter, the preventative measures taken weren’t enough on May 31.

The looting started less than an hour after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti gave a speech on protecting the city’s citizens and announced a countywide curfew from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for the second night in a row. Similar to the looting that took place in Fairfax Village the day before in Los Angeles, people started looting stores in Santa Monica in broad daylight.

Fiona’s Most Recent Article was Titled, ‘Six Things To Do With That Avocado in Your Dorm Room’

In addition to the Washington Examiner, Fiona writes for Spoon University. According to her MuckRack profile, Fiona’s most recent article, “Six Things To Do With That Avocado In Your Dorm Room,” she writes:

As a California native, I consider myself an avocado connoisseur. From Haas to Reed to Hall, I live and breathe avocados. When I first stepped out of the Golden State, I realized that I no longer had my California-grown avocados, but a variation of avocados imported from Mexico.

