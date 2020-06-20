Joe Rogan Under Fire for Face Mask Comment: ‘It’s for B*tches’ [WATCH]

Popular podcaster, comedian and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan came under fire after making a comment about wearing a face mask during a recent podcast with comedian Bill Burr. Rogan and Burr, who have been friends for decades, recorded a podcast last week. During the three-hour Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan made a comment that wearing face masks is for “b*tches.”

Here is a clip of the comment in question, timestamped appropriately:

Because of COVID-19, the CDC currently recommends that people wear face masks when they are “in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations.” The CDC also says: “A cloth face covering may not protect the wearer, but it may keep the wearer from spreading the virus to others.”

However, this is a recommendation and some Americans have voiced opinions against wearing face masks.

Rogan Said That Wearing a Face Mask Is ‘for B*tches’

During the podcast, Rogan asked Burr if he wanted people to “walk down the street with a mask on.” Burr answered, “I don’t want to start this bulls**t. I’m not going to sit here with no medical degree listening to you with no medical degree, with an American flag behind you smoking a cigar acting like we know what’s up better than the CDC.”

Burr said to Rogan that he watches the news every two weeks and “I’m like, mask or no mask? Still mask? Alright, mask. That’s all I give a f**k about. I don’t care.”

Rogan said, “Even they say you shouldn’t wear a mask unless you’re treating a coronavirus patient. The World Health Organization literally say that.”

At one point, Burr said, “I just love how wearing a mask became like this soft thing that you’re doing — like being courteous.”

Rogan jumped in and said, “It’s for b*tches.” Burr then asked Rogan: “Why is it for b*tches?” The UFC color commentator replied, “It just is.”

Burr then said, “Why does it always become like that? It’s always like the man vs. the b*tch.”

Rogan continued, “Because that’s what men do, we make fun of things. Anything. Anything that seems like you’re not taking chances. And that’s what the mask is.”

Rogan shared his thoughts on wearing masks on May 14, when he posted a meme on Instagram with the caption: “The most accurate meme the world has ever known.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Joe Rogan Came Under Fire on Social Media Because of His Comment

After he made the “It’s for b*tches” comment, the clip circulated on social media and some Twitter users tweeted their disagreement and thoughts on the comment. Foe example, one Twitter user, who goes by MesitaKazekage, posted a video about Rogan’s mask comment with the caption: “WEAR A MASK. @joerogan a crap comedian now sending people to send other people to their deaths f that weAAAAR AAA MASK.”

WEAR A MASK. @joerogan a crap comedian now sending people to send other people to their deaths f that weAAAAR AAA MASK pic.twitter.com/nNIyLSOgHO — 小さいテーブル 🎶 (@MesitaKazekage) June 20, 2020

Another user, Ryan Houlihan, tweeted: “Found out that Joe Rogan thinks wearing a mask is ‘for b*tches.’ I never, ever want to hear about how he’s ~actually pretty intelligent in his way~ ever f**king again, my god. If Donald Trump is a poor person’s idea of a rich guy, Joe Rogan is the moron’s idea of a smart person.”

Abbas Momin tweeted, “Bill Burr busting Joe Rogan‘s balls for not wearing a mask is my new favourite thing.” Another user, Christine Ash, tweeted: “@joerogan how’s your toxic masculinity going for you ? Not wearing a face mask because it’s not tough. Ewww.”

The World Health Organization States There Is ‘Limited Evidence On Effectiveness’ of Masks

According to the World Health Organization (WHO)’s official website, the organization recommends that health care workers, anyone with COVID-19 symptoms and people caring for someone with suspected COVID-19 symptoms should wear a medical mask.

The organization also states: “Medical masks are also recommended for these at-risk people, when they are in areas of widespread transmission and they cannot guarantee a distance of at least 1 metre from others: People aged 60 or over [and] people of any age with underlying health conditions.”

The WHO states on its website:

Non-medical, fabric masks are being used by many people in public areas, but there has been limited evidence on their effectiveness and WHO does not recommend their widespread use among the public for control of COVID-19. However, for areas of widespread transmission, with limited capacity for implementing control measures and especially in settings where physical distancing of at least 1 metre is not possible – such as on public transport, in shops or in other confined or crowded environments – WHO advises governments to encourage the general public to use non-medical fabric masks.

READ NEXT: Joe Rogan Tears Up During Emotional UFC 250 Interview [WATCH]