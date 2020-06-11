Ohio Lawmaker Asks if ‘Colored People’ are More At-Risk for COVID-19 due to Poor Handwashing

An Ohio lawmaker is backtracking after implying that “the colored population” is more susceptible to COVID-19 because they “don’t wash their hands as well as other groups.”

GOP state Sen. Steve Huffman, an emergency room physician, posed the question on Tuesday during a hearing aimed at deciding whether racism should be considered a public health crisis. The topic has gained momentum nationwide as cities continue to face anti-police brutality protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in white police custody.

During the state Senate Health Committee hearing, the senator pondered why the black community has been disproportionately affected by the virus, the Dayton Daily News reported.

“My point is I understand African Americans have a higher incidence of chronic conditions and it makes them more susceptible to death from COVID,” Huffman said. “But why doesn’t it make them more susceptible to just get COVID?”

Adding, “Could it just be that African Americans or the colored population do not wash their hands as well as other groups or wear a mask or do not socially distance themselves? That could be the explanation of the higher incidence?”

The senator was quickly met with a wave of criticism.

Ohio Legislative Black Caucus President Stephanie Howse (D) told the Daily News that Huffman’s language reflected the very systematic racism the hearing was trying to address.

The stereotype that “black people are dirty,” she continued, has been used as a tool to justify white superiority and black oppression in the U.S. for centuries.

“He highlights what racism is from a systematic perspective,” said Howse. “He’s a full legislator but beyond that, professionally, he’s a doctor.”

She also noted that, in 2020, the word “colored” is almost universally considered to be offensive, citing its association with segregation and Jim Crow laws.

Huffman has since issued an apology.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Medical Professional, Huffman Said his Words Were ‘Taken Out of Context’

In a statement to The Washington Post, Huffman alluded that his words were “taken out of context” and that he was only trying to better understand the virus’ trends.

He also brushed off concerns regarding his role as a practicing doctor.

“Anybody that comes into any emergency room, I give them the very best care regardless of what race they are,” he said.

In his official apology, according to Cincinnati.com, Huffman noted how his actions were “perceived as hurtful.”

“Regrettably, I asked a question in an unintentionally awkward way that was perceived as hurtful and was exactly the opposite of what I meant. I was trying to focus on why COVID-19 affects people of color at a higher rate, since we really do not know all the reasons,” Huffman said.

Experts Suggest COVID-19 and Racism are the Country’s Two Biggest Health Threats

Both chambers of the Ohio state legislature currently have pending resolutions inspired by Floyd’s death to declare racism a public health crisis.

Bystander footage of Floyd’s arrest shows now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into the back of Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes as the 46-year-old begged for air — sparking global outrage.

Activists have since demanded justice for Floyd, citing “institutionalized racism in law enforcement agencies,” according to CNN, and decades’-worth of other victims.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus is continuing to disproportionately strike minority populations, according to the Foundation for Aids Research.

The organization’s findings in a recent report show that, while only 22 percent of U.S. counties are disproportionately black, they account for 52 percent of COVID-19 cases and 58 percent of the virus’ deaths.

Experts like Boston University School of Public Health Professor Julia Raifman

say social and economic factors predating the pandemic might be the root of the cause.

Raifman believes decades of disparities in education, housing, jobs and stress levels are exacerbating the population’s risk of contracting the disease, US News reports.