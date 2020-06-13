Rayshard Brooks Identified As Man Shot, Killed by Atlanta Police

Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was identified as the person shot and killed by Atlanta police after an encounter with two officers that took place around 10:30 p.m. June 12.

He was supposedly sleeping at a Wendy’s drive-thru when someone called the police to complain, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI). When police arrived, there was a struggle which ended with Brooks dead.

According to someone who said they have footage of the incident, Brooks and the officers did struggle on the ground before he ran away, carrying something yellow in his hands. The officers chase him and all three of them go out of the frame of the video but shots are heard.

Protests have erupted since the incident and leaders, including the NAACP, have demanded the chief and Atlanta’s mayor take strong action.

Brooks Had A Child, According To A GoFundMe Page Set Up In His Name

According to his Facebook page, Brooks was married, attended Forest Park Street High School and at one point, had an internship with the Atlanta Falcons.

A woman who identified herself as Brooks’ sister has since created a GoFundMe page for his funeral.

“My brother was killed by Atlanta Police Department last night,” she wrote. “He has a child, my niece and no money to the side for her or his funeral. We just need a little support with this surprising situation. Please.”

Police Say Brooks Reached for An Officer’s Taser

Protests erupt after an officer-involved shooting landed a man (who protestors say is black) in the hospital.@Atlanta_Police say the DUI suspect grappled with the ofcs as they tried arresting him, taking their taser and reportedly using it. Then an officer fired.@FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/iqBVsd52a7 — Emilie Ikeda (@EmilieIkedaFOX5) June 13, 2020

According to a press release from Atlanta Police, someone called to complain of a male who was asleep while parked in a Wendy’s drive-thru at 125 University Ave. They asked Brooks to take a field sobriety test, which police say he failed:

After failing the test, the officers attempted to place the male subject into custody. During the arrest, the male subject resisted and a struggle ensued. The officer deployed a Taser. Witnesses report that during the struggle the male subject grabbed and was in possession of the Taser. It has also been reported that the male subject was shot by an officer in the struggle over the Taser.

Brooks was taken to a local hospital and died after surgery, the GBI reported; another officer was treated for “an injury sustained during the incident.”

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. Has Released A Statement

Howard has expressed support for Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, tweeting May 28, “These deaths must stop. NOW!!” In a statement released by his office on Brooks’ death, he said he “has already launched an intense, independent investigation of the incident.”

The office is asking that anyone with images and video of the incident to provide that to police by emailing Donald.Hannah@fultoncountyga.gov or calling the tip line at 414-612-4903.

“Our thoughts and our sympathies are extended to the family of Rayshard Brooks as we must not forget that this investigation is centered upon a loss of life,” the statement read.

In a tweet, the Georgia NAACP called for Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields to be fired.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Rev. James Woodall, president of the NAACP’s Georgia chapter, called the silence of Atlanta’s mayor and police chief “deafening.”

The Georgia NAACP released a statement, according to local TV station WSB-2:

Atlantans woke up to disturbing videos and reports of Rayshard being killed by the Atlanta Police Department. At this time, we must address the oversaturated police presence in Atlanta’s Black communities. This is not the first time a Black man was killed for sleeping. We saw a similar situation with the murder of DeAundre Phillips. While Atlanta is often referred to as the so-called “Black Mecca,” the Atlanta Police Department has a history of antagonizing our Black communities. The City of Atlanta must address this not only with their words, but also with their actions and budgetary decisions.

