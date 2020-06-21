WATCH: Trump Says Burning the Flag Should Get One Year in Jail

During President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa on Saturday night, he talked about protesters who burn the American flag. Trump proposed that the country should have legislation requiring anyone who burns the flag to be in jail for a year.

Watch Trump’s Statement About Flag Burning

Here’s the moment when Trump made that statement.

Trump said:

We oughta come up with legislation that if you burn the American flag, you go to jail for one year. One year… We oughtta do it. You know they talk about freedom of speech and I’m a big believer of freedom of speech, but that’s desecration, that’s a terrible thing they do.”

Trump calls on senators to pass legislation criminalizing burning the flag with one year in prison. pic.twitter.com/CLLCN3nopF — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) June 21, 2020

The audience cheered after Trump spoke.

People are already tweeting about the moment.

JUST NOW: President Trump, who complains about his freedom of speech being suppressed, says there should be legislation stating that “if someone wants to burn the American flag they go to jail for one year.” — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 21, 2020

The original Bush tried this. In 1990 #SCOTUS voted burning the flag was “allowable expressive conduct.” Bush tried to make it a Constitutional Amendment. Congress didn’t bite. He failed. Trump can’t even come up with an original idea. — LeiaRx (@LeiaRx) June 21, 2020

Trump made his suggestion to Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford of Oklahoma. They are both Republicans.

President Donald Trump suggests Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford pass legislation overturning a SCOTUS decision that protected burning the flag as free speech, telling supporters in Tulsa, "I believe in freedom of speech. But that’s desecration.” pic.twitter.com/H1eJ6gOahY — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) June 21, 2020

The Rally’s Turnout Was Smaller Than Expected

The rally already generated controversy because it’s not requiring any social distancing or masks. Some experts were concerned, since the coronavirus may spread better during indoor events, such as the rally. In fact, Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx had advised Trump against holding the rally, The Hill reported. The BOK Center (Bank of Oklahoma Center) has a seating capacity of about 19,199 for a central stage setup. But fewer than that showed up for the rally tonight, and the outdoor overflow space had to be shut down.

Courtney Subramanian of USA Today tweeted that the campaign announced outdoor speeches were canceled.

Campaign confirms the outdoor remarks have been cancelled. Statement per pooler @jdawsey1 pic.twitter.com/Tf72AGhJlW — Courtney Subramanian (@cmsub) June 20, 2020

The overflow area was mostly empty. This is rare for a Trump rally. Vice President Mike Pence was supposed to speak, but that speech was canceled.

This is what overflow looks like at the Trump rally in Tulsa right now. Pence is scheduled to speak out here in about 10 minutes. People still streaming in but not nearly the number the campaign said they were expecting. pic.twitter.com/hbypfviOxv — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 20, 2020

This was Trump’s first rally since the COVID-19 shutdowns.

