WATCH: Trump Says Burning the Flag Should Get One Year in Jail

Trump rally

Getty Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the BOK Center.

During President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa on Saturday night, he talked about protesters who burn the American flag. Trump proposed that the country should have legislation requiring anyone who burns the flag to be in jail for a year.

Watch Trump’s Statement About Flag Burning

Here’s the moment when Trump made that statement.

Trump said:

We oughta come up with legislation that if you burn the American flag, you go to jail for one year. One year… We oughtta do it. You know they talk about freedom of speech and I’m a big believer of freedom of speech, but that’s desecration, that’s a terrible thing they do.”

The audience cheered after Trump spoke.

People are already tweeting about the moment.

Trump made his suggestion to Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford of Oklahoma. They are both Republicans.

The Rally’s Turnout Was Smaller Than Expected

The rally already generated controversy because it’s not requiring any social distancing or masks. Some experts were concerned, since the coronavirus may spread better during indoor events, such as the rally. In fact, Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx had advised Trump against holding the rally, The Hill reported. The BOK Center (Bank of Oklahoma Center) has a seating capacity of about 19,199 for a central stage setup. But fewer than that showed up for the rally tonight, and the outdoor overflow space had to be shut down.

Courtney Subramanian of USA Today tweeted that the campaign announced outdoor speeches were canceled.

The overflow area was mostly empty. This is rare for a Trump rally. Vice President Mike Pence was supposed to speak, but that speech was canceled.

This was Trump’s first rally since the COVID-19 shutdowns.

