Barbara Fedida, ABC News Exec, Fired, According to Huff Post Reporter

Barbara Fedida, the senior vice president for talent and business at ABC News, was fired according to Huffington Post reporter Yashar Ali, who wrote an article about her alleging that employees saw her as an abusive and toxic figure at the company.

Ali broke the news in a tweet July 20:

1. Breaking: Barbara Fedida, one of the most powerful women in television news, has been fired by ABC News 37 days after my investigation was published and after the network conducted an investigation into allegations laid out in my story. https://t.co/q5j5Fv6nm3 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 20, 2020

In his tweet thread, Ali wrote, “In an email sent to ABC News employees, Peter Rice, Chairman of Walt Disney Television as well as the co-chairman of Disney Media Networks, says ‘The investigation substantiated that Ms. Fedida did make some of the unacceptable racially insensitive comments attributed to her.'”

He also wrote, “In his email to ABC News employees, Peter Rice goes on to say: ‘[The investigation] also substantiated that Ms. Fedida managed in a rough manner and, on occasion, used crass and inappropriate language.'”

ABC News had already placed Fedida on leave to investigate allegations of racist comments. Another allegation was that she was involved in a contract dispute between Fedida and one of the network’s biggest stars, Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts.

Ali Reported That Fedida Had Issues With Multiple Black Reporters Who Sought Raises

Fedida allegedly made the racist comment about Roberts when Roberts sought more money in 2018 for her role as co-anchor, a title she had held for 13 years. According to Ali, “Fedida then asked what more Roberts could want and said it wasn’t as if the network was asking Roberts to ‘pick cotton,’ according to one source who was in the room and witnessed the exchange.”

Essence reported that Roberts wasn’t the only Black reporter targeted by Fedida: “Her ire was also aimed at anchor Kendis Gibson, allegedly saying that the network “spends more on toilet paper than we ever would on him,” the magazine reported.

The Hill reported that Fedida allegedly also referred to “The View” co-host and legal analyst Sunny Hostin as “low-rent; Hostin is Puerto Rican and African American. On “The View,” Hostin said she was “disappointed and saddened and hurt” by the news of Fedida’s alleged comments but not surprised:

It was a tough weekend for me and I was really disappointed and saddened and hurt when I learned about the racist comments that were made allegedly about me my colleagues and my dear friends, because if true … [it] tells me that systemic racism touches everything and everyone in our society regardless of social status. No one is immune.

Fedida Held A Lot Of Power, Variety Reported

Fedida, Variety reported, was an award-winning producer and who became the senior vice president for talent and business at ABC News in 2011. Before that, she started her career out as a staffer in 1989, working for Peter Jennings, the Daily News reported, and she left in 2005 to become an executive at CBS News before eventually returning to ABC News.

According to Variety, “In TV-news circles, Fedida played a pivotal behind-the-scenes role, and her hiring decisions could help catapult careers. Over her years at ABC News and CBS News, she was integral in the recruiting and hiring of well-known correspondents and anchors including Tom Llamas, Sara Haines, Meghan McCain and Ginger Zee at ABC, and Jeff Glor, John Dickerson, Erica Hill and Seth Doane at CBS.”

In addition to those roles, the HuffPost report noted that she was also responsible for the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts. According to the Daily News, “The former CBS News executive allegedly was heard by staffers openly using the c-word and also accused of having been actively trying to dismantle diversity and inclusion efforts that were a significant part of her job description.”

The HuffPost Report Alleged That Fedida Was Consistently ‘Abusive’

In addition to that, Ali also wrote in his Huffington Post article that HR received so many complaints about Fedida, they were surprised she had not been fired yet:

Fedida has been the subject of more than a dozen human resources complaints and was the subject of a human resources investigation in 2016 that led ABC News to hire an executive coach for her, sources said … Staffers at ABC News who knew about the investigation told HuffPost they were stunned that it did not end in her dismissal.

Fedida, in an ABC News article about the allegations, said in a statement, “I am proud of my decades of work of hiring, supporting and promoting talented journalists of color. And, unlike these heartbreaking and incredibly misleading claims about me, that track record is well-documented and undeniable.”

Fedida is hardly be the most high-profile senior executive to be fired over allegations of racism and abusive management; Nancy Lublin, the CEO of Crisis Text Line, was fired June 13.

