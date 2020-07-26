Blake Hampe: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Blake Hampe is the suspect who was arrested in the stabbing of a Black videographer who was documenting the Portland protests for a conservative media group.

Hampe, 43, was charged by Portland Police with felony assault. The victim, Drew Duncomb, is recovering in a hospital.

Portland, Oregon has been an epicenter of protests for more than 50 days in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Federal agents have responded to protests, drawing ire from some local authorities who said federal agents without badges have taken protesters into unmarked cars. The protest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, was declared a riot. Portland Police said in a statement protesters were setting off mortars at ground level and attempted to pull down a fence outside the federal courthouse.

Here’s what you need to know:

1.Blake Hampe Was Arrested in the Stabbing of a Black Man During Protests in Portland

I interviewed @SpaceForceUSA_ over the phone following being stabbed by an alleged member of #Antifa in #Portland during the riots in the early hours of Saturday. "Im worried if y'all don't get a person out here now, I'm going to die out here in these streets" says Drew Duncomb pic.twitter.com/RkXcfX6rsA — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 26, 2020

As thousands gathered in Portland and outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, during protests in the wake of George Floyd’s killing, Portland Police allege Blake D. Hempe, a white man, stabbed a Black man leaving the protest. Hempe, 43, was charged with felony assault in the stabbing. The victim, Drew Duncomb, is recovering from his injuries.

A statement from Portland Police said a protest, which was later declared a riot, was taking place outside the federal courthouse in Portland when the stabbing occurred at about 2:30 a.m. July 25, 2020 at Southwest Salmon Street and Southwest 4 Avenue.

“For several hours a large crowd participated in criminal activity, which included throwing projectiles, lighting fires, and vandalism focused at government facilities and employees. Members of this large group had moved away from the mass, and a conflict ensued, provoking the need for emergency responders,” the statement said. “Police arrived and found one male suspect held down by several bystanders and one male victim with a stab wound. Police attempted to create a crime scene but were unable to due to the aggressive crowd behavior and lack of community cooperation. The victim was transported to an area hospital with a serious injury, and the suspect was arrested.”

2. Blake D. Hampe Was Booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center & Is Held on $250,000 Bail

This is the location I got stabbed on my lower right flank. pic.twitter.com/gLdT35hAI4 — Black Rebel (@SpaceForceUSA_) July 26, 2020

Blake David Hampe was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center early Saturday morning following the stabbing of Drew Duncomb. Duncomb was leaving a protest outside the courthouse when he was stabbed at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020. Within only about three hours, Portland Police had filed charges against Hampe.

Here is his jail record:

Hampe was charged with felony assault in the case. He is jailed at the Multnomah County Detention Center, where his bail is set at $250,000. He is awaiting a hearing on the charge. The Multnomah County Detention Center is a maximum security facility located in downtown Portland.

3. Portland Police Said Several Bystanders Held Blake Hampe Down Before Police Arrived on the Scene

I'm glad people stepped in to drag my attacker to the police he's currently sitting on a $250,000 bail for felony assault https://t.co/zlEbElYyTO — Black Rebel (@SpaceForceUSA_) July 25, 2020

Several bystanders intervened immediately after the stabbing of Drew Duncomb, according to Portland Police. The bystanders held down Blake D. Hampe until police arrived, Portland Police said in a statement. However, police added the crowd was “aggressive” and “uncooperative.” They were able to take Hampe into custody, but they were unable to create a crime scene, the statement said.

“Police arrived and found one male suspect held down by several bystanders and one male victim with a stab wound. Police attempted to create a crime scene but were unable to due to the aggressive crowd behavior and lack of community cooperation. The victim was transported to an area hospital with a serious injury, and the suspect was arrested,” police said in the statement.

Hampe, 43, was charged with felony assault. He is booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to his jail records.

4. Drew Duncomb Was a Videographer Documenting Protests & Blake Hampe’s Arrest Was Captured on Video

Here is video showing Blake David Hampe, a protester with a child porn conviction, getting dragged to law enforcement after he allegedly stabbed black conservative activist @SpaceForceUSA_. Hampe was beaten by a mob before being handed to the police. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/q2UcJvpObU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 25, 2020

Drew Duncomb, who was stabbed when leaving a protest outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, is a videographer who was documenting the protests for The Common Sense Conservative. Duncomb told The Post Millennial that no major organs were hit in the stabbing, but that doctors told him they believe a seven-inch blade went all the way into his lower flank. Andy Ngo, editor-at-large at The Post Millennial, shared video on Twitter. He said the video shows Hampe’s arrest. Claims that Hampe previously faced child pornography charges and alleged ties to Antifa were not validated by officials. In 2008, Bangor Daily News reported a man named Blake D. Hampe, 30, was convicted of child pornography possession and sentenced to 41 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, but it could not be confirmed whether it was the same person. A search for New Hampshire offenders turned up no results for Blake Hampe.

(Update 7/25/20) Still in the hospital after being stabbed in the lower back flank by an antifa pedophile.

For all those asking how they can help support. Check out link below.https://t.co/d6o8FR2bgW https://t.co/Avl1fkwbhh — Black Rebel (@SpaceForceUSA_) July 26, 2020

Duncomb, who uses the name “The Black Rebel” on social media and elsewhere, is raising funds to support his efforts on Fundly. On Sunday afternoon, he had received $961 to support his efforts, which include documenting the protests in Portland, Oregon and covering the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle, Washington. CHAZ later changed its name to CHOP, which stands for the Capitol Hill Organized Protest.

“Black Conservative Disrupting The flow By Controlling The Narrative,” he wrote on the fundraising page. “Since I am banned on Paypal. This page is for any supporters looking to make a donation. For updates refer to my Facebook page.”

5. The Stabbing Outside the Portland Courthouse Came Amid More Than 50 Days of Protests in the City

Protesters have gathered outside the home of Chad Wolf, acting secretary of Homeland Security. They are here to protest against DHS sending federal agents to Portland after rioters continue to target the federal courthouse in the city. pic.twitter.com/SeWSElO2KY — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 26, 2020

Portland, Oregon has been embroiled in protests for more than 50 days following the death of George Floyd, 46, in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25, 2020. Protesters have united in force across the country after Floyd’s death ignited the nation. Floyd’s killing was captured on video, which showed Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. Chauvin faces charges including second-degree murder.

Protests in Portland have been ongoing for more than 50 days. CNN reported that most of those protests have been peaceful, but others have involved “violence, vandalism, arson, arrests and allegations of police brutality.” The federal response to the protest has drawn controversy, and the state’s U.S. Attorney, Billy J. Williams, has called for an investigation, saying federal agents without badges have put protesters into unmarked vehicles.

Portland Police issued a statement on the July 25 protests, which was declared to be a riot. The statement said a large crowd shot fireworks over a fence outside the federal courthouse and attempted to pull a fence down. The crowd was told to disperse multiple times, police said in the statement, and protesters launched mortar-style fireworks at ground level.

“The largest group gathered on SW 3rd Avenue outside the federal courthouse and the Justice Center and the nearby parks and streets. There were thousands gathered,” the statement said. “Throughout the night some people in this crowd spent their time shaking the fence around the building, throwing rocks, bottles, and assorted debris over the fence, shining lasers through the fence, firing explosive fireworks into the area blocked by the fence, and using power tools to try to cut through the fence. People wore gas masks, carried shields, hockey sticks, leaf blowers, flags, and umbrellas specifically to thwart police in crowd dispersal or attempt to conceal criminal acts. People against the fence sprayed unknown liquids through it toward the courthouse. People tied rope to the fence and attempted to pull it down. This activity continued as thousands remained outside along SW 3rd Avenue for hours. At about 1:03 a.m. people in the crowd attached a chain to the fence and with many people pulling managed to pull a section of it down. People began lighting fires along SW 3rd Avenue. People climbed over the fence to get close to the federal courthouse. People continued to launch mortar style fireworks at ground level that were exploding near others.”

READ NEXT: ‘Tell My Family I Love Them,’ Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia Said in Final Dispatch

