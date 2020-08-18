California Fire Map: Track Fires & Evacuations Near Me Today [August 18]

Many people in California are keeping a close eye on fires now that wildfire season is in full swing again. Here’s a look at the latest wildfires in California on August 18. The first section of this story will show interactive maps for the state and the second section will detail updates on specific fires.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

A number of interactive fire maps below can help you stay updated on the latest details about California fires. Don’t rely on just one map, since details can change quickly and some maps will have fires listed that others do not.

A good interactive map to follow is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or change settings to only show Inciweb fires. It should be noted that Inciweb fires are not always the same as wildfires reported on by CalFire.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Another helpful interactive map is provided here from Ca.gov.

A new interactive fire map is below, provided by UCANR.edu here. A live version is below. You may need to click “OK” before you can view the map to indicate you’re not using it as an evacuation resource. This map below is one of the more detailed fire maps for California.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services also has an interactive map of red flag warnings and new and active fires. The map is here. This map is updated every weekday morning, so it’s not always the best for emergency planning but is still informative.

Below is a list of individual fires in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on August 18, 2020

4-8 Fire

This fire is west of Willows in Glenn County near Highway 162 and County Road 302. It’s 250 acres and 55% contained.

August Complex Fire (including Doe Fire)

This fire complex is 35 miles northwest of Willows, California in Mendocino County. It was started by lightning early Sunday morning. It’s 3,000 acres in size according to Inciweb. The fire includes:

Doe Fire – Valley View Orchard – 1,400 acres – 100 personnel

Rockwell Ridge – southeast of Plaskett Meadows – 800 acres – smokejumpers, 2 engines, 2 crews

Pine Kop – 11 miles west of Elk Creek – 800 acres – engines and OC 21

Apple Fire

This fire is 33.424 acres in size with 95% containment. On August 14, Cal Fire noted:

Today, the California Incident Management Team 2 will transfer command of the Apple Fire to a local Type 3 team led by Incident Commander Matt Ahearn of the San Bernardino National Forest, while still in unified command with CAL FIRE. On behalf of the team, Incident Commander Mike Minton would like to thank the surrounding communities for their support. This successful effort was built upon local, state, and federal agencies working closely together. The work is not over—suppression repair efforts will continue over the coming weeks. Crews will remain to mop up along the fireline and repair impacts on the landscape. Expect heavy equipment in areas that are being rehabilitated. Crews return today from the spike camps in the San Gorgonio Wilderness, where they worked on containment lines. Far within the fire’s edge, pockets of burning vegetation may occasionally generate small isolated smoke columns.

The following sources will help you stay updated on the fire.

Beach Fire

This fire is south of Mono Lake in Mono County near Highway 120 and Forest Road 1N23. It’s 3,000 acres and 80% contained. Inciweb noted: “Last night, fire activity was minimal and fire crews made excellent progress on containment line construction with their focus on the western flank that was active yesterday afternoon.”

Bell Fire

This fire is in Tuolumne County (Stanislaus National Forest), in the Emigrant Wilderness east of Pinecrest. It was started by lightning and is 17 acres in size, located two miles east of Crabtree Trailhead and 1.5 miles southeast of Gianelli Trailhead.

Inciweb notes: “The Bell Fire is located in a remote area of the Stanislaus National Forest (STF) on the Summit Ranger District in the Emigrant Wilderness between the 8000 to 9000 ft level. The fire is currently about 17 acres in size and is located about 5 miles east of Dodge Ridge Ski Resort, 1.5 miles southeast of Gianelli Trailhead, and 2 miles east of Crabtree Trailhead (as a bird flies).”

Blue Jay Fire

This fire was started by lightning on July 24 and it’s 130 acres in size. It’s located four miles south of White Wolf Campground and one mile west of Lukens Lake Trail. Inciweb notes:

Current fire behavior is creeping and smoldering through ground litter on the forest floor and burning in pockets of accumulated dead and down logs with some isolated single tree torching and short range spotting. The fire is expected to continue creeping and smoldering as it burns through timber litter with an overstory of lodgepole and red fir. The area the fire is burning in is a fire adapted ecosystem. There are currently no threats to infrastructure or hiking trails. The fire will be visible from Tioga Road, Glacier Point, and from high country viewpoints.

Butte Lightning Complex Fire

#ButteLightningComplex [update] We have had 50 reports in Butte County with 25 confirmed fires. Total acreage estimated 1500 acres and 10% contained. Largest, #PotterFire is 700 acres impacting Kelly Ridge and Cherokee. pic.twitter.com/6POFtH9QAI — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) August 18, 2020

There are a total of 25 confirmed fires in this unit, including the largest which is the Potters Fire. Total acreage is estimated to be 1,500 acres and 10% contained.

You can find areas currently under evacuation orders and warnings at this link or embedded below, as provided by Butte County Sheriff.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The link below will provide a map of the areas currently under Evacuation Orders and Evacuation Warnings for the Potters Fire. #PottersFire #ButteSheriff https://t.co/zB1PvIG4QB — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) August 18, 2020

Claremont Fire

The Claremont Fire is 200 acres in size, causing the Pacific Crest Trail to be closed. It started on August 17.

Inciweb noted: “The fire is burning in timber and brush, and has backed down almost to the Middle Fork of the Feather River. The Pacific Crest Trail is now closed between Onion Valley and Bucks Summit. Thompson Creek Road (24N26) is also closed due to fire traffic. Multiple fires across the north state have stretched the capacity of firefighting resources. In an effort to be prudent, homeowners along La Porte Road above Thompson Creek may be seeing structure protection engines as a precautionary measure. Residents can expect to see a defined smoke column as the inversion lifts.”

CZU August Lightning Complex Fire

This fire complex includes fires in various locations across San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties. It totals 1,000 acres and is 0% contained. Cal Fire is providing updates here.

On August 18, the following was posted:

Multiple lightning caused fires across the Unit with the largest fires burning in the Butano Creek drainage. The largest fires are: Warrenella (Santa Cruz Co) – 120 ac. 5% contained, Cememt Plant Rd. x HWY 1

Waddell (Santa Cruz Co) – 118 ac. 0% contained, Old Coast Road X HWY 1

5-14 (San Mateo Co.) – 215 ac. 0% contained, Olmo Truck Trail X Butano Fire Road

5-15 (San Mateo Co.) – 272 ac. 0% contained, N. Butano Truck Trail X Dearborne Park Road

5-18 (San Mateo Co.) – 117 ac. 0% contained, N. Butano Truck Trail X China Grade Road

You can also find updates on Twitter here.

Dome Fire

This fire started August 15 and now it’s 43,000 acres in size and 5% contained, per Inciweb. It’s at the Mojave National Preserve and was caused by lightning. Inciweb noted:

The Dome Fire a lightning caused fire which started on August 15, 2020 is currently burning in the area of the Cima dome in the Mojave National Preserve. The fire is estimated to be approximately 44,248acres and burning in dry tall grass and desert shrub. Extreme fire conditions are present due to gusty winds from afternoon thunderstorm along with very hot and dry conditions. Access to the fire has been hampered by terrain conditions, wilderness and sensitive ecological habitat. Several structures are threatened as well as a Union Pacific Railway line, high voltage power lines in the area and natural gas line. On Tuesday August 18, 2020 at 0600, the California Intergeancy Incident Management Team 12 (CAIIMT12) took over the incident command under Incident Commander Micheal Nobles. Significant Situation: Natural and historical resources potentially being impacted are the desert tortoise habitat, the largest natural occurring Joshua Tree forest, and two historical mines the Morning & Evening Star Mines. Crews are working on the ground, with air support. Additional resources have been ordered and continue to arrive. Road Closures: Ivanpah Road, Cima Road, Morningstar Mine Road, Kelso-Cima Road, the Teutonia Peak Trail and primitive campsites in the area are closed due to fire activity. If you’re travelling through on I-15, please detour through Baker. Kelbaker Road is open. Before visiting a park, please check the park website Mojave National Preserve to determine its operating status.

Elsmere Fire

This fire is in Newhall (Los Angeles County) near Elsmere Grapevine Road and Santa Clarita Truck Trail. It’s 200 acres in size and 30% contained, and the cause is under investigation. The following are providing updates:

Los Angeles County Fire Department https://twitter.com/LACoFDPIO

https://twitter.com/LACoFDPIO USFS Angeles National Forest https://twitter.com/Angeles_NF

Feather Fire

This fire is northwest of Howland Flat in Sierra County. The fire’s current status isn’t clear.

Gamble Fire (LNU Lightning Complex)

This fire is west of Brooks at Berryessa Knoxville Road and is 5,000 acres and 0% contained. It’s part of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire (see that listing below for more details.)

Here are status updates posted by Cal Fire.

LNU Lightning Complex Evacuation Update 8/18/20 12PM Order: The intersection on Butts Canyon Road and Snell Valley Road to Spanish Valley, to include the Berryessa estates.

Warning: Butts Canyon Rd from the Lake County line to James Creek. Current Situation: CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit responded to multiple fires throughout the day yesterday and into the evening. Currently there are three large fires named the Hennessey Incident, Gamble Incident, and 15-10 Incident. Crews have responded to 59 additonal fires yesterday. Crews have been working hard to manage these fires while dealing with rugged terrain, adverse weather conditions, and unfavorable fire behavior. Hennessey Incident Information: Firefighters on at scene of a vegetation fire near Hennessey Ridge Road in Napa County, Califonia. The fire is current 2,700 acres and 0% contained. 205 structures are threatened and Evacuation Orders are in place. 1 structure, 2 outbuldings have been destroyed. Gamble Incident Information: Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire near Berryessa Knoxville Road, West of Brooks. Fire is currently 5000 acres and 0% contained. 15-10 Incident Information: Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire near Putah Creek Bridge / Berressa Knoxville Rd. Fire is currently 4500 acres and 0% contained.Evacuation Order: Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road

Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road

Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road

All of Hennessey Ridge Road. Evacuation Warning: Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including the Pritchard Hills Area

Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Valley Road to Turtle Rock Road Closures: Chiles Pope Valley Road, Sage Canyon Road, Highway 128

You can get updates on Twitter here.

Gulch Fire

This fire is two acres in size and 80% contained, as of Inciweb’s last update four days ago.

Hennessey Fire (LNU Lightning Complex Fire)

#LNULightningComplex – EVACUATION ORDER UPDATE – HENNESSEY INCIDENT pic.twitter.com/qgCTgaOqVT — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 18, 2020

This fire is east of St. Helena (caused by lightning) near Hennessey Ridge Rd. and Chiles Pope Valley Road. It’s part of the LNU Lightning Complex, and is 2,700 acres and 0% contained. See more details in the LNU Lightning listing below.

Here's this morning's fire ops map for the #HennesseyFire. 0% containment. Red lines are basically the outline of the fire – the red means it is not contained. Spot fire created the blob on north of Lower Chiles Valley Rd. #NapaCounty pic.twitter.com/nAvoO61U31 — Sarah "Wear a mask" Stierch (@Sarah_Stierch) August 18, 2020

Updates are being posted on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/CALFIRELNU.

Hills Fire

This fire in Fresno County is near Highway 33 and Sutter Avenue. It’s 1,500 acres and 25% contained. Stay updated at Cal Fire Fresno.

#HillsFire Firefighters are on their second day of battling the Hills Fire, located about 5 miles SE of the City of Coalinga. Fire is 250 acres, 15% contained. https://t.co/HFZvk3K5dV pic.twitter.com/0ylfKF0Nzn — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) August 16, 2020

Holser Fire

#HolserFire Map Update: An inversion layer has diminished fire activity today but conditions remain challenging with steep hazardous topography. As the inversion layer lifts you will see increased air traffic and activity in the sky. @VCFD @LACoFDPIO @R5_Fire_News @VCSOVentura pic.twitter.com/N4ywImh5rk — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) August 18, 2020

This fire is south of Lake Piru in Ventura County, near Holser Canyon Road and Piru Canyon Road. It’s 3,00 acres and 20% contained. Get updates at VCFD_PIO on Twitter.

Jones Fire (Nevada County Incident)

#JonesIncident [Update] Jones Bar Road and Newtown Road Nevada County. Firefighters made good progress overnight. Steep terrain and difficult access our challenges that continue today. The fire is estimated at 550 acres with 5% containment. pic.twitter.com/Mhc6ZG8nht — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 18, 2020

This fire is in Nevada County near Jones Bar Rd. and Yuba River Drainage, northwest of Nevada City. It’s 550 acres and 5% contained. Visit Ready Nevada County for evacuation information.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Updates can be found at Cal Fire Nevada and Nevada County’s Twitter.

July Complex Fire

This fire started July 24 in Siskiyou and Modoc counties and is still listed as active by Cal Fire. The July Complex Fire was northwest of Tionesta at Caldwell Trail and Hill Road, and the cause is lightning. It’s 83,261 acres in size and now 97% contained. The fire’s near Canby, California.

The Complex Fire includes the Caldwell Fire, the Allen Fire, and the Dalton Fire. The Dalton Fire is 100% contained, Allen is 100% contained, and Caldwell is now 94% contained.

KNF Lighting July 2020

These are lightning wildfires in Klamath National Forest, grouped in one category by Inciweb. There are at least 36 known fires from a July 26-27 thunderstorm and most were small.

Lake Fire

This fire is southwest of Lake Hughes near Lake Hughes Road and Prospect Road. The cause is under investigation. It’s 21,115 acres and 38% contained in Los Angeles County. More than 4,500 structures remain threatened and mandatory evacuations are in place. It started August 12 and has burned for seven days.

Cal Fire notes:

Evacuations: Lake Hughes Road west of Pine Canyon and north of Dry Gulch Road. east of Ridge Route Road west of Lake Hughes Road and Fire Station 78 north of Pine Canyon and Lake Hughes Road south of SR-138. Evacuation Points: Evacuation points will be opened as needed. If you should need assistance, please call 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767)

Clients and small animals can relocate to the evacuation point where individual needs will be assessed by Red Cross Personnel. Clients must remain in vehicles and abide by Los Angeles County Health Orders. Road Closures: 3 Points Road from Hwy 138 to Pine Canyon Road, Old Ridge Route from Hwy 138 to Pine Canyon Road, Pine Canyon Road from Ridge Route Road to Lake Hughes Road. Animal Care: Antelope Valley Fairgrounds (Large Animals Only) – 2551 W Avenue H, Lancaster, CA 93536

Follow updates on Los Angeles County Fire’s Twitter. The information line is 626-574-5208 or 323-205-5263. The Inciweb page is here.

15-10 Fire (LNU Lightning Complex Fire)

This fire is near Putah Creek Bridge and Beressa Knoxville Road. It’s a combination of fires with 0% containment, totaling about 4,500 acres in Napa County. You can see the Cal Fire listing here.

The following is a direct quote from Cal Fire as of August 18:

LNU Lightning Complex Evacuation Update 8/18/20 12PM Order: The intersection on Butts Canyon Road and Snell Valley Road to Spanish Valley, to include the Berryessa estates.

Warning: Butts Canyon Rd from the Lake County line to James Creek. Current Situation: CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit responded to multiple fires throughout the day yesterday and into the evening. Currently there are three large fires named the Hennessey Incident, Gamble Incident, and 15-10 Incident. Crews have responded to 59 additonal fires yesterday. Crews have been working hard to manage these fires while dealing with rugged terrain, adverse weather conditions, and unfavorable fire behavior. Hennessey Incident Information: Firefighters on at scene of a vegetation fire near Hennessey Ridge Road in Napa County, Califonia. The fire is current 2,700 acres and 0% contained. 205 structures are threatened and Evacuation Orders are in place. 1 structure, 2 outbuldings have been destroyed. Gamble Incident Information: Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire near Berryessa Knoxville Road, West of Brooks. Fire is currently 5000 acres and 0% contained. 15-10 Incident Information: Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire near Putah Creek Bridge / Berressa Knoxville Rd. Fire is currently 4500 acres and 0% contained. Evacuation Order: Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road

Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road

Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road

All of Hennessey Ridge Road. Evacuation Warning: Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including the Pritchard Hills Area

Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Valley Road to Turtle Rock Evacuation Center: Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First Street, Napa, CA Road Closures: Chiles Pope Valley Road, Sage Canyon Road, Highway 128 Three structures have been destroyed. The information line for the fires is 707-967-4207. Cal Fire is providing updates on Twitter here, including evacuation updates.

Loyalton Fire

This fire in Sierra County is near Mount Ina Coolbrith, east of Loyalton. It’s 44,147 acres and 30% contained as of August 18. It was caused by lightning.

A map of the #LoyaltonFire this morning. The red perimeter shows the active edge of the wildfire. HWY 49 at Railroad Ave. in Loyalton is closed as the fire advances towards the west. pic.twitter.com/s2RtHhgkYW — Steve Bender (@SteveBenderWx) August 18, 2020

Inciweb noted as of 9 a.m. on August 18:

Evacuation Orders: Effective immediately, an Advisory Evacuation Order is in effect for the area of Sierra Brooks. (downgraded from Mandatory)



Mandatory Evacuation Orders remain in effect for Balls Canyon Road, Long Valley Road, and Copperfield. Advisory Evacuation Orders remain in effect for the City of Loyalton and homes on the south side of Hwy 49 west of Loyalton to Lombardi Point. Advisory Evacuation Orders remain in effect for the areas of Cold Springs and Bordertown. Advisory Evacuation Orders remain in effect for the areas of Chilcoot and Vinton. Advisory Evacuation Orders remain in effect for the area of Hwy 49 and 70 south to Loyalton, and to the east side of Hwy 49. All Evacuation Orders in Lassen County have been lifted. Residents are allowed to return to their homes. Road Closures: Hwy 49 is currently open. Hwy 395 is currently open. Hwy 70 is currently open, but under advisory as fire activity could warrant another closure.

Milepost 21 Fire

This fire started on July 20 and is in Humboldt County, still listed as active by Cal Fire. It started at Highway 96 and Deerhorn Road, southeast of Weitchpec. It’s 90% contained and 100 acres in size.

Murphy Fire

This fire is near Johntown Creek Road and Garden Valley. It’s 14 acres and 40% contained. All evacuation orders were lifted.

North Complex Fire

This fire started on August 17 near Fleming Sheep Camp on Mt. Hough Ranger District in Plumas National Forest, Cal Fire reported. It’s 300 acres and was started by lightning with 0% containment. According to Inciweb, it includes the Sheep, Fleming and Willard fires that are 300 acres combined and 0% contained, while the Evans 6 acre fire, the Kessler .25 acre fire, the Neer .25 acre fire, and the Meyers .10 acre fire are all contained.

Post Fire

This fire is in Los Angeles County at NB I-5 and Highway 138. It’s burned 120 acres and is 35% contained.

Potters Fire

This fire is northeast of Oroville in Butte County, near Potters Ravine Dr. and Oregon Gulch Road. Cal Fire noted that it’s 600 acres and 10% contained. It was formerly called the 5-4 Fire. (Newer estimates put it at 700 acres.)

You can find areas currently under evacuation orders and warnings at this link or embedded below, as provided by Butte County Sheriff.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The link below will provide a map of the areas currently under Evacuation Orders and Evacuation Warnings for the Potters Fire. #PottersFire #ButteSheriff https://t.co/zB1PvIG4QB — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) August 18, 2020

Ranch Fire

This fire is in Los Angeles County, north of San Gabriel Canyon Road and Ranch Road in San Gabriel Canyon. It’s 3,900 acres and 19% contained. The cause was human, suspected arson. (Inciweb calls it the Ranch 2 Fire.)

Inciweb noted:

The Ranch 2 Fire burned most actively to the northwest yesterday after the inversion lift. Fuels continue to be critically dry with low moisture levels. Firefighters have been primarily focused on extending the containment lines on the north and west perimeters. Crews continue to hold the fire on the eastern perimeter as well. There was some growth on the fire last night and handcrews worked all night, making good progress to extend handlines on the western side of the fire.

Red Salmon Complex Fire

This fire is in Humboldt County near Salmon Mountain and 14 miles northeast of Willow Creek. It started July 27 by lightning. According to Inciweb, the fire is 15,129 acres and 35% contained.

Inciweb noted on August 18:

The Red Salmon Complex is comprised of the Red and Salmon fires that were started by a July 27 lightning storm. They are burning in rugged and remote country approximately 14 miles northeast of Willow Creek, CA, primarily within the Trinity Alps Wilderness on the Six Rivers National Forest. The Complex is currently 15,129 acres and 35% contained. There is a total of 1,294 personnel working the fires. Both fires are being managed for full suppression. Firefighting objectives reflect efforts to protect cultural values and natural resources of the area. Minimum impact suppression technique (MIST) guidelines are being implemented to preserve wilderness and cultural values. The fires are within close proximity and continue to steadily grow together. Firefighters have been successful in containing the fire’s north and east sides using topography, constructed fire lines and firing operations. They are using these same tactics, plus the use of drones to set precise, low intensity fires to reduce fuel and halt the fire’s westward spread, beyond which most values at risk are located. The south perimeter continues to grow slowly in terrain that is not safe for firefighter access. There is a large spot fire east of the main fire near Prospect Peak that is being fought primarily with helicopter water drops due to difficult terrain.

River Fire

HOLY WILDFIRE! 😳😳😳 @ksbw

My former track and field coach sent this video to me, from the very top of Pine Canyon Road during the #RiverFire. [warning: explicit language] pic.twitter.com/DLe7nd1drB — Alexandria Leavenworth (@AlexLeavenworth) August 17, 2020

This fire is east of Salinas near Pine Canyon Road and River Road. It’s 4,070 acres and 10% contained in Monterey County.

Cal Fire notes:

Firefighters worked aggressively to increase containement lines overnight however, with the absence of a marine layer, the fire continued to burn actively. West winds pushed the fire downhill toward the valley in some locations. The fire burned actively in areas of grass and brush compared to areas with oak canopy. Motorists should drive cautiously and always yield to emergency vehicles that are traveling on and off roads and highways. Fire danger remains elevated and everyone should continue to use extreme caution and refrain from daily activities that may spark a wildfire. For information on how you can prepare for wildfire please visit Ready for Wildfire Please register for evacuation alerts by visiting Alert Monterey County Evacuation Orders: Pine Canyon Rd, Parker Rd, Laurel Ln, and Trimble Hill Ln. Evacuation Advisory: South of River Rd from Tara Dr. to Pine Canyon Rd. to include all roads off of: Las Palmas Pkwy, Ranchito Dr, Indian Springs Rd, Berry Dr, Enos Dr, Redding Dr, and Belmont Circle.

Indian Canyon, Mt. Toro Access Rd and San Benancio Rd from Troy Ln to Corral de Tierra, including Corral del Cielo Rd, Lucie Ln, and Covie Ln.

Southwest of Parker Rd, Northwest of Corral del Cielo Rd and Rana Creek, southeast of the intersection of Chualar River Rd and River Rd, northwest of Limekiln Rd/Creek.

Harper Canyon Area, all areas north of San Benancio Rd, west of Troy Ln, southeast of Harper Canyon Rd, to include Harper Canyon Rd, Weather Rock Way, and Rimrock Canyon Rd. Evacuation center: Monterey County has opened an evacuation center at Toro Park School, 22500 Portola Drive, Salinas, Ca.

Residents who need emergency housing or have lost homes, may reach out to the American Red Cross 24 hour disaster dispatch helpline: 1-866-272-2237. Road closures: River Rd between Pine Canyon Rd and Parker Rd in Salinas Animal evacuation centers: Please call SPCA Monterey County at 831-264-5455

Here’s a map:

You can see an evacuation map below or here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cal Fire BEU is providing updates.

SCU Lightning Complex

This fire is in multiple locations throughout Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Joaquin County, and Stanslaus County. The complex accounts for multiple fires totaling 25,000 acres and 0% contained.

The information below is quoted from Cal Fire on August 18:

The SCU Lightning Complex started on August 16, 2020 and is currently comprised of approximately 20 separate fires within the complex. The complex is broken into three zones; the Deer Zone, Calaveras Zone, and Canyon Zone. The fires continue to burn in steep inaccessible terrain influenced by low Relative Humidity and high day time temperatures. Overnight, crews worked hard to improve and strengthen existing control lines while aggressively attacking fires where accessible. Challenges for firefighters include dangerous rate of spread, medium range spotting and inaccessible terrain combined with triple digit temperatures. An excessive heat warning is in effect until Wednesday August 19th, 2020. Deer Zone: Location: Contra Costa County. Fires in Zone: Round Fire, Palm Fire, Marsh Fire, and Briones Fire. Calaveras Zone: Location: Alameda County / Santa Clara County / Stanislaus County. Fires in Zone: Kilkare Fire, Arroyo Fire, Mill Creek Fire, Welch Fire, Ohlone Fire, and Reservoir Fire Canyon Zone: Location: Stanislaus County / San Joaquin. Fires in Zone: Peg Leg Fire, Terraville Fire, Del Puerto Fire, and Peach Fire Evacuation Orders: Alameda County / Stanislaus County: Frank Rains Park to Mines Road

Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road Alameda County: Welch Creek Road Contra Costa County: Marsh Creek Road round valley to Morgan Territory

All of Morgan Territory and Marsh Creek mobile home park Evacuation Warnings: Alameda County: Kilkare Road

Mill Creek Road Road Closures: Marsh Creek Road between Morgan Territory Road and Deer Valley Road Del Puerto Canyon road (SR-130) between Mines Road and Diablo Grande PKWY

The public information line for these fires is 669-247-7431.

SHF Lightning Fires 2020

Inciweb has grouped these together. Many are out, and a 15-acre fire has been 100% contained and is almost out. These are from lightning storms and are listed on Inciweb’s map.

Stagecoach Fire

This fire is in Kern County near Stagecoach Drive and Piute Meadow Road, south of Lake Isabella. It’s 7,760 acres and 99% contained.

Stump Fire

This fire started August 1 in Tehama County at Child’s Meadow and Highway 89/36, northeast of Mineral. As of August 9, it’s 684 acres near the junction of State Highway 36 and 172, near Childs Meadows, and 97% contained.

Trimmer Fire

This fire is 594 acres and 98% contained as of Inciweb’s last update five days ago.

Whale Fire

This fire is in San Luis Obispo County off Old Creek Road and Santa Rita Road. It’s 210 acres, active for two days, and 65% contained. Stay updated here: https://twitter.com/CALFIRE_SLO.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates