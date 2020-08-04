Texas Woman Blames Trump For Husband’s Death In Now-Viral Obituary

David Nagy, a 79-year-old man who died after contracting COVID-19, is now posthumously famous after someone posted an obituary that his wife, Stacey, wrote in their local paper, the Jefferson Jimplecute on Twitter.

Nagy cleared up any confusion that the obit was a hoax, writing in a tweet, “Nagy was real and he was my husband. I wrote the obituary in our small town of Jefferson, TX newspaper Jefferson Jimplecute July 30 edition.”

That obituary, in which she wished karma on those refusing to follow mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and also blamed Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott for her husband’s death, has now gone viral.

Here’s what you need to know:

Here’s What Nagy Wrote In Her Husband’s Obituary

This is a hell of an obit. Check the last three paragraphs. pic.twitter.com/zmOWoPSniZ — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) August 3, 2020

Nagy started our her husband’s obituary in a fairly traditional fashion announcing that his death from coronavirus took place July 22, 2020 at an intensive care unit in their local hospital. It also mentions that he spent much of his life in California and had come to Texas as a retiree.

Nagy then went on to describe herself as “inconsolable” and mentioned that he left five children, Heath, Stephanie, Heather, David and Vikki, behind along with grandchildren and other relatives.

Then, Nagy ripped into those refusing to wear masks as well as politicians she blamed for mishandling the pandemic:

Family members believe David’s death was needless. They blame his death and the deaths of all other innocent people, on Trump, Abbott and all other politicians who did not take this pandemic seriously and were more concerned with their popularity and votes than lives. Also to blame are the many ignorant, self-centered and selfish people who refused to follow the advice of the medical professionals, believing their “right” not to wear a mask was more important than killing innocent people. A statement issued by the family declared that Dave did everything he was supposed to do, but you did not.

Nagy ended the obituary by writing, “Shame on all of you, and may Karma find you all!”.

Nagy Has Since Said Mask-Wearing Shouldn’t Be Political

You fu__Ing killer! Your refusal to do anything about the covid-19 has killed my husband, as well as THOUSANDS of others! I hope you die a miserable death! My husband did everything right, but you sure as hell did not!!! — Stacey Nagy (@StaceyNagy4) July 23, 2020

Since the obituary went viral via Twitter – someone posted a photo of it – Nagy has given multiple interviews about why she chose to excoriate politicians and others in an obituary for her husband.

She told BuzzFeed News that her husband had several preexisting conditions, such as diabetes, heart problems and early-onset dementia, which all put him in the category of people more vulnerable to becoming seriously ill from the disease. “We were married for 20 years and now I’m not with him,” she told BuzzFeed. “It’s just been devastating for me. It pisses me off because he didn’t need to die. Had people been following the recommendations, things would have been different. But people don’t.”

Nagy told BuzzFeed News that her husband had fallen in March and had spent time in a nursing home recovering. Even though he wanted to go home, he stayed due to his vulnerability to the new disease sweeping the country. After the nursing home underwent a lockdown, the couple was forced to stay apart, yell at each other through a window and kiss each other through the glass.

Still, somehow, her husband became ill, was taken to a hospital and his test results for COVID-19 came up positive. Despite Remdesivir, plasma and ventilator treatments, he died. Nagy said his death – and the fact that neither she nor the couple’s children were able to visit him, made her sad and angry. “I was super pissed because it didn’t have to happen and every time I think about it I get angry and cry,” she told BuzzFeed. “People running around not wearing masks when they should, people making masks a political thing when it isn’t. It’s life and death. It’s not political. It’s about people.”

Nagy said that part of her anger came from how many people she had seen in her hometown of Marion County failing to wear masks, Snopes reported, even though the county has a mask mandate.

Nagy said she was furious that her husband died from the disease.

“It gets me so angry that people aren’t taking this seriously,” Nagy told Snopes in a phone interview. “The people who are dying are the older people especially — a lot of younger people are dying too — but it’s almost like they’re saying, ‘Who cares about the older people?’ I’ve been with my husband for 20 years and all of a sudden he’s gone. People should know how this makes others feel.”

Nagy, who was forced to tell her husband goodbye through glass while he was unconscious, also said the obituary will keep her husband alive in some ways. “I miss my husband dearly. I’m taking one day at a time to just try to keep going. When I wrote that thing it was because of him. I don’t want his death just to disappear. I wrote that and partially, it keeps him alive for me.”

Others Have Written Obituaries Blaming Trump And Other Politicians For Their Loved Ones’ COVID-19-Related Deaths

Call to action: Make sure our leaders cannot ignore our calls for better covid protections. Share your story, write an #HonestObit, or join us in a Day of Action on Aug 13. Details in our new #MarkedByCovid Action Toolkit: https://t.co/C601IEQZS9. LIKE & RT to spread the word. pic.twitter.com/8JJKvFPQ1M — Marked By Covid (@MarkedByCovid) July 27, 2020

Nagy’s obituary is far from the only one written by an angry surviving family member whose loved one died from coronavirus. In fact, an organization called Marked By Covid has been calling for others to share a #HonestObit to shame politicians into responding differently to the virus.

Fiana Tulip published an obituary about her mother, a respiratory therapist named Isabelle Papadimitriou, who died from coronavirus. As part of her obituary, Tulip wrote:

Her undeserving death is due to the carelessness of the politicians who continue to hedge their bets on the lives of healthcare workers through a lack of leadership, through a refusal to acknowledge the severity of this crisis, and through an inability and unwillingness to give clear and decisive direction on how to minimize the risks of the coronavirus. Her death could have been prevented. Isabelle’s son and daughter are channeling their grief and anger into driving home the severity and realness of COVID-19 so fewer families are forced to endure this nightmare. They ask you to honor Isabelle’s life by wearing a mask, remaining socially distant, washing your hands and staying inside as much as you can for yourself, for others, and especially for our healthcare heroes.

Kristin Urquiza also wrote an obituary blaming her father Mark’s death from coronavirus on local politicians:

His death is due to the carelessness of the politicians who continue to jeopardize the health of brown bodies through a clear lack of leadership, refusal to acknowledge the severity of this crisis, and inability and unwillingness to give clear and decisive direction on how to minimize risk.

She later directly blamed Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, saying that he had “blood on his hands” for reopening the state too early, the Washington Post reported.

Some have applauded these obituary writers for using their voice to shame politicians into doing more on the pandemic, while others have said they believe obituaries are inappropriate places for political statements.

READ NEXT: Jerry Thompson Beheaded His Connecticut Landlord Over Rent Due: Police