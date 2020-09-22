How Many Attended Trump’s Swanton, Ohio, Rally? See Crowd Size Photos in Toledo

Trump Toledo Rally Crowd

Getty Trump Rally Crowd

President Donald Trump hosted an event in Swanton, Ohio, on Monday, September 21. Here’s a look at Trump’s Swanton, Ohio, rally crowd photos and more details about how many people attended the event at the Toledo Express Airport. (To see photos from the Dayton event earlier in the day, see Heavy’s story here.)

Thousands Attended the Swanton, Ohio, Rally

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio.

The September 21 rally in Swanton, Ohio, was his second event in Ohio that day. When Trump first took the stage he said, “Wow, this is a big crowd.” He later commented that the news doesn’t pan out and show the whole crowd enough.

Brendan Gutenschwager, an independent journalist, described the rally as being attended by “thousands.”

Here’s another video of the event.

Trump invited two Miami School High School football players to join him on stage at one point. Brady Williams and Jared Bentley had been suspended from practice when they carried a pro-police American flag with a blue line on the field before their game, WLWT reported. They also carried a flag with a thin red line to support firefighters. They were suspended for a day. An investigation into the incident ultimately determined that it wasn’t politically motivated since it happened on September 11

At one point during his speech, Trump talked about Nancy Pelosi not saying she wouldn’t impeach him a second time as a possible means of slowing a new Supreme Court Justice nomination. “Go ahead,” Trump said. “I want them to do that.”

GettySupporters of US President Donald Trump attend a rally.

The crowd chanted, “Fill that seat!” when he talked about appointing a new Justice. “We will fill that seat,” Trump said back. The chants of “fill that seat” have become more commonplace at Trump rallies.

People were lined up even eight hours before the Swanton rally, and buses dropped off dozens.

The Blade reported that Rick Frazier, 64, was the first person in line for the Toledo rally, having showed up at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

During his speech, Trump also celebrated the Big Ten returning to football.

Here’s a photo of Trump as he walked off the stage at the end of his rally.

Mark Knoller of CBS News reported that most people at the rally were not wearing masks and there was no social distancing, except for the perimeter around where Trump was.

Trump spoke at two rallies today and arrived back at the White House just before 11 p.m.

Trump Has More Events Planned This Week

GettyPresident Donald Trump arrives for a rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio on September 21, 2020.

Trump has a number of future events scheduled. On Tuesday, September 22, he’s hosting a rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, at 7 p.m. Eastern time at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

He’s then hosting an event in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This will be at Cecil Airport.

After that is an event in Middletown, Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 26 at 7 p.m. Eastern at AfFlight Harrisburg.

Here are more photos from the Swanton, Ohio, rally.

GettySupporters of US President Donald Trump attend a rally at Toledo Express Airport .

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio.

GettySupporters of President Donald Trump attend a rally.

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio.

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio.

GettySupporters of President Donald Trump attend a rally.

