How Many Attended Trump’s Swanton, Ohio, Rally? See Crowd Size Photos in Toledo

President Donald Trump hosted an event in Swanton, Ohio, on Monday, September 21. Here’s a look at Trump’s Swanton, Ohio, rally crowd photos and more details about how many people attended the event at the Toledo Express Airport. (To see photos from the Dayton event earlier in the day, see Heavy’s story here.)

Thousands Attended the Swanton, Ohio, Rally

The September 21 rally in Swanton, Ohio, was his second event in Ohio that day. When Trump first took the stage he said, “Wow, this is a big crowd.” He later commented that the news doesn’t pan out and show the whole crowd enough.

Brendan Gutenschwager, an independent journalist, described the rally as being attended by “thousands.”

“We will Make America Great Again” Trump concluding tonight’s rally with a crowd of thousands in Swanton, Ohio #TrumpRally #Trump2020 #MAGA pic.twitter.com/mSrXIcel7t — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 22, 2020

Here’s another video of the event.

Crowd in Swanton, Ohio, awaits Trump at his second rally in the state today pic.twitter.com/jMoloJLgu0 — Mario Parker (@MarioDParker) September 21, 2020

Trump invited two Miami School High School football players to join him on stage at one point. Brady Williams and Jared Bentley had been suspended from practice when they carried a pro-police American flag with a blue line on the field before their game, WLWT reported. They also carried a flag with a thin red line to support firefighters. They were suspended for a day. An investigation into the incident ultimately determined that it wasn’t politically motivated since it happened on September 11

At one point during his speech, Trump talked about Nancy Pelosi not saying she wouldn’t impeach him a second time as a possible means of slowing a new Supreme Court Justice nomination. “Go ahead,” Trump said. “I want them to do that.”

The crowd chanted, “Fill that seat!” when he talked about appointing a new Justice. “We will fill that seat,” Trump said back. The chants of “fill that seat” have become more commonplace at Trump rallies.

Chants of “FILL THAT SEAT! FILL THAT SEAT!” from crowd in Swanton, Ohio. President Trump responds: “We will fill that seat!” pic.twitter.com/Y8NcOgNmX1 — Monica Alba (@albamonica) September 22, 2020

People were lined up even eight hours before the Swanton rally, and buses dropped off dozens.

SWANTON, OH — Supporters already lined up outside, 8 hours before President Trump’s airport hangar rally tonight. Buses are dropping off people by the dozens. pic.twitter.com/3VFWwMAWBH — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) September 21, 2020

The Blade reported that Rick Frazier, 64, was the first person in line for the Toledo rally, having showed up at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Rick Frazier, 64, a retiree from New Bremen, Ohio, was the first person in line for President Trump's rally in Toledo. He said he showed up at 10 a.m. Sunday. @bsutherlt https://t.co/pPnNQNKCqe pic.twitter.com/iY18YfODmh — The Blade (@toledonews) September 22, 2020

During his speech, Trump also celebrated the Big Ten returning to football.

Here’s a photo of Trump as he walked off the stage at the end of his rally.

.@realDonaldTrump walks off stage following a campaign rally at the Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, OH. pic.twitter.com/usGGi63o3r — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) September 22, 2020

Mark Knoller of CBS News reported that most people at the rally were not wearing masks and there was no social distancing, except for the perimeter around where Trump was.

Few supporters at Trump Ohio rally wearing masks and none observing social distancing, except for perimeter around Pres. Trump. pic.twitter.com/vY6mG5rYQQ — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 22, 2020

Trump spoke at two rallies today and arrived back at the White House just before 11 p.m.

Trump Has More Events Planned This Week

Trump has a number of future events scheduled. On Tuesday, September 22, he’s hosting a rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, at 7 p.m. Eastern time at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

He’s then hosting an event in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This will be at Cecil Airport.

After that is an event in Middletown, Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 26 at 7 p.m. Eastern at AfFlight Harrisburg.

Here are more photos from the Swanton, Ohio, rally.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates