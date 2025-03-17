76ers Forward Paul George Out for Remainder of Season

Philadephia 76ers forward Paul George has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, as announced by the team.

George, who has battled knee and groin injuries all season, had consulted with numerous doctors on treatments for both injuries. After receiving injections into his left adductor and left knee, the Sixers have announced that the star forward has been shut down for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

George signed a 4 year,$212 million contract with the 76ers this off-season, but has battled numerous injuries in what’s been a down year for himself and for the team. George was kept out of action with hand, back, knee, and other ailments which limited him to 41 regular season games, and lows of 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

The 76ers as a whole has seen their title aspirations plummet as a result of injuries. Former MVP Joel Embiid has missed most of the season before being ruled out for the season only weeks ago. Rising star guard Tyrese Maxey has been out of the lineup for an extended period. The team in general has rarely played on the floor together and the season quickly fell apart for the group.

While the 76ers have had a disappointing season, there is enough upside in their core players to return next season with a purpose. With Maxey taking on leadership responsibilities, he, Embiid, and George could move past the down year and compete at a high level, with hopes to return to the postseason in the 2025-26 season.