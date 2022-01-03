911 Lone Star Season 3 Streaming: How to Watch Online

The Lone Star state first-responders are back when “911: Lone Star” premieres its third season on Monday, January 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch "911: Lone Star" Season 3 episodes streaming online:

Capt. Owen Strand (Rob Lowe), Capt. Tommy Vega (Gina Torres), and their teams are back when “911: Lone Star” returns with a two-part season three premiere that tackles the Texas ice storm.

The FOX press release teases:

In the upcoming third season, after the events of the second season finale, the 126 is shut down and the crew is dispersed across the city. In the multi-episode opening storyline, a massive and unexpected arctic front hits Austin with an ice storm, causing widespread chaos. Can Capt. Owen Strand (Lowe) and Capt. Tommy Vega (Torres) not only save the city, but find a way to resurrect and reunite the former 126?

The rest of the cast includes Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder, “the sole survivor of Austin’s original 126 house after a rescue call ended in tragedy.” He is married to Grace (Sierra McClain), a 911 call center operator.

Natacha Karam is Marjan Marwani, “an adrenaline junkie and badass firefighter who also is a devout Muslim.” Brian Michael Smith is Paul Strickland, a transgender male firefighter who “bravely decided to transition on the job in Chicago and has a gift for observation worthy of Sherlock Holmes.” Julian Works is Mateo Chavez, a rookie firefighter. Ronen Rubinstein is T.K., Strand’s son who “takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to Texas, where he helps them start anew.” And Rafael Silva is Officer Carlos Reyes, who is T.K’s love interest. Lisa Edelstein guest-stars as Gwyneth, Owen’s ex-wife and T.K.’s mom.

The season three premiere is titled “The Big Chill” and its description teases, “An unexpected cold front brings an ice storm and various weather-related emergencies to Austin; Owen deals with the fallout of the 126 closing as Tommy, T.K. and Gillian settle into new employment and Judd and Grace prepare for their first baby.”

The follow-up episode airs on January 10. It is titled “Thin Ice” and its description reads, “As the unexpected arctic cold front and ice storm continues to cause havoc in Austin, Tommy, T.K. and Gillian race to rescue a young boy who has fallen in a frozen pond; Owen takes drastic measures to save a man who has been stabbed.”

In an interview with The Wrap, Lowe previewed season three’s “begins” episode for his character, which will take place on the morning of the 9/11 attacks.

“We do our ‘Begins’ episodes in the [‘911’] franchise, and we’re going to do Owen next year, and it’s going to take place on the morning of 9/11,” Lowe said. “We actually wrote the script in season one, and it was just too big for us to bite off and chew. And then in season two, we did the crossover instead. But in season three, we’re going to do ‘Owen Begins’ and his story, which is all based on real events of 9/11 and is going to be just beyond belief.

“911: Lone Star” season three premieres on Monday, January 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.