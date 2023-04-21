Benicia Knapps & David Guillory: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Benicia Knapps is the accused shoplifter who Pleasanton, California, police say shot and killed Home Depot loss prevention employee Blake Mohs.

According to police, David Guillory was the accused getaway driver in the April 18, 2023, shooting death Mohs, 26, a former Eagle Scout.

Social media posts show that Knapps and Guillory are dating.

1. Police Say Benicia Knapps Was Trying to Steal an Electrical Item When She Was Confronted by Blake Mohs

Knapps was trying to steal an electrical item that might have been a charger, Lt. Erik Silacci told KTVU, accusing Knapps of being “determined to exit without paying.”

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Pleasanton Police Department wrote, that the incident occurred at about 2:15 p.m. on April 18, 2023, inside the Home Depot store on Johnson Drive.

Pleasanton Police Department wrote that Mohs “tragically died from his injuries,” identifying him as a 26-year-old Home Depot “loss prevention employee and Tri-Valley resident.”

“Mohs confronted a female shoplifter who resisted and shot him. The suspect, Benicia Knapps (32), ran to a getaway car driven by a male suspect, David Guillory (31),” the police department’s release says.

2. Benicia Knapps’ Child Was Inside the Getaway Vehicle, Police Say

Police wrote that “Knapp’s child was also inside the vehicle. After they fled the scene, a handgun was recovered in a nearby intersection. Around 2:30 p.m., the two suspects were detained by Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and the child was released to relatives.”

Police wrote in an earlier news release that dispatch “received calls about a man who was bleeding inside the store,” noting that, “witnesses reported the victim attempted to stop a theft in progress, wherein a struggle ensued, and the man was shot. The suspects were seen immediately driving away from the scene after the shooting.”

“I am devastated by the loss of Blake Mohs in yesterday’s senseless shooting. Through his service to Tri-Valley organizations, Blake was a model for others. To have a life cut short is heartbreaking and infuriating,” Mayor Karla Brown said in a statement that was included in the police news release.

3. Benicia Knapps, Who Has a Suspended Security Guard License, Described Herself as a ‘Digital Creator’ on Facebook But Has a Criminal History for Theft

On Facebook, Knapps describes herself as a “digital creator” who lives and is from Oakland, California, and is in a relationship with Dijon Guillory.

KTVU reported that Knapps is a “licensed security guard and has a criminal history involving theft.”

However, a review of state licensing records by Heavy reveals that her security guard license is suspended.

She wrote on Facebook that she worked for Alta Bates Summit Medical Center.

She shared a post showing a horse putting its nose next to a woman’s pregnant stomach in which the poster wrote, “Knowing white ppl that’s probably the baby daddy!” Knapps gave the post a bull’s eye emoji.

She also shared a post headlined “Cops Ridicule Disabled Woman As She Dies Of A Stroke” and wrote, “This really needs to stop with these f***** police 👮‍♀️ no human being deserves to be treated this way it’s really to see this happen I have experienced this from officers 👮‍♀️ n lost a sister n jail father God please protect my people😇😭💔🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬￼ my condolences to her family🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽😇😇”

In March, she wrote about Guillory, who uses his middle name Dijon on Facebook, “My king he really makes me happy he’s not like them other b**** a** n**** he only see me ❤️❤️😍🤞🏾🔓”

4. David Guillory Wrote About His Love for Benicia Knapps on Facebook & Was Recently Accused of Stealing Soccer Gear

According to KTVU, Guillory “has a pending criminal case in Berkeley, where he’s been charged with stealing $1,300 in uniforms and jerseys from a soccer store.”

Alameda County Jail records show he is now being held on multiple charges, including for child abuse, evading police, and obstruction. He is from Oakland, California, jail records show.

His top post on Facebook, from early April 2023, reads, “Can’t b played. Nothing going over my head.”

On March 13, he wrote, “She’s the realest. Benicia Benicia Knapps never leave.”

In February, he wrote,

Before we met I accepted NEVER!! Finding true love!! 😔.

There’s no doubt ALLAH!! 🤲🏾Sent you from above. 😊. ❤️❤️

He knew I was in need of healing ❤️‍🩹.

When I want to ask. you already know and it’s given. 🤞🏾.

I promise I’ll never leave. With you im locked in. 🔐

We’re the perfect match. We make a good blend.. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👰🏾‍♀️🤵🏾‍♂️.

HAPPY VALENTINES DAY MAMA!! I love you dearly…and I appreciate you.

Benicia KnapBenicia Knapps

In October, he wrote, “Smh. I mean regardless. If you believe BLACK LIVES MATTER!!!. Then u support BLM!!!. Y’all let false narratives veer you of course of the objective which is bring awareness to what’s happening to us. Black ppl so quick to hate on other black ppl. Can’t even be unified for such a simple purpose.” He also wrote on Facebook that he was trying to create music.

5. Blake Mohs Was an Eagle Scout Who Volunteered for Cub Scout Weekend Camping Events

The Golden Gate Area Council posted a tribute to Mohs on Facebook, revealing that he was an Eagle Scout with a “lifelong affiliation with Scouting.”

“Blake earned his Eagle Scout Rank on May 20, 2014 in Troop 176,” the council’s statement read. “He worked for several years in the Diamond R Corral at Camp Royaneh where he was known as ‘DK.’ As an adult he continued his lifelong passion for Scouting by volunteering for as many Cub Scout weekend camping events as possible.”

According to his Facebook page, Mohs was engaged to be married. According to the Council’s post, “It was at Camp Royaneh where he met his fiancée and where they planned to be married later this summer.”

“Blake was a well-known member of the community who helped keep customers and staff safe. He was involved in community youth programs and planned to be married in the summer. He is survived by his parents, brother, and fiancée,” Pleasanton police wrote in their statement.

