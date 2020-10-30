Bethany Nesbitt Dies: Grace College Freshman Dies at 20

Bethany Nesbitt is the Grace College freshman who was found dead in her residence hall on campus in Winona Lake, Indiana, on October 30.

Nesbitt was identified as the deceased person in a statement from the school. She was found unresponsive around 10 a.m. Nesbitt’s cause of death has not been made public. The press conference read in part, “The Grace College family is deeply grieved by Bethany’s death. Our current focus is on providing care and counsel to her family, friends and classmates. Grace’s Counseling Center staff will be available for students at the prayer meeting and following. We ask everyone to join us in prayer for the Nesbitt family and friends.”

As a result of Nesbitt’s death, Grace College canceled all school activities. A campus-wide prayer meeting was held for students at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center on October 30. The school said that they will release more information when it becomes available.

Nesbitt Was Psychology Major Who Wanted to Dedicate Her Life to Helping Children

Grace College & Seminary is located 130 miles north of Indianapolis. The school is an evangelical Christian college. Nesbitt is identified in the Grace College press release as a native of Grand Ledge, Michigan, a town around 150 miles north of the college campus. The press release says that Nesbitt was a third-year psychology major at the school. Nesbitt was the youngest of nine children. Her goal was to become a child life specialist and work with disabled and sick children, the press release said. Nesbitt is described by the Dean of the School of Behavioral Sciences Dr. Kevin Roberts as “an extremely bright and quick-witted young woman who demonstrated a laser focus in her career aspirations to serve hurting children.” While her resident director Alicia Meyer remembered Nesbitt as an “incredibly sweet” and “remarkably thoughtful.” Meyer added, “She was known to shout across the hall with friends and make others laugh.”

Nesbitt’s Family Spent 13 Years in France Working as Evangelical Christian Missionaries

Nesbitt was due to graduate in May 2021. The school statement says that officials have been in contact with the Nesbitt family. According to Nesbitt’s Facebook page, she began studying at Grace College in 2018. She was a graduate of Grand Ledge High School.

One of Nesbitt’s brothers is celebrated sportswriter Stephen Nesbitt. Stephen Nesbitt is on staff at The Athletic. In April 2013, while he was a student at the University of Michigan, Stephen Nesbitt wrote about his family’s history. According to Stephen Nesbitt, his parents moved to northern France in 1984 to become Christian evangelical missionaries. The family remained in France until 1998 when they returned to Michigan.

Stephen Nesbitt wrote in his piece, “Bethany was born in 2000. That year, the Nesbitts, a family of 11, survived on $10,000, faith, and a lot of prayers.” A separate profile on Nesbitt’s father says that he and his wife live in Michigan. Nesbitt’s mother is a registered nurse and lactation specialist while her father is a Spanish, French and English teacher who grows his own produce and raises poultry.

