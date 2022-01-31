How to Watch Betty White NBC Special Online for Free

Take a look back at this Emmy-winning actress and comedian with “Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl,” premiering Monday, January 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Celebrating Betty White” live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Celebrating Betty White” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Celebrating Betty White” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Celebrating Betty White” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Celebrating Betty White” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Celebrating Betty White’ Preview





Play



Betty White To Celebrate 100th Birthday With Special Movie Event Betty White is inviting fans to celebrate her 100th birthday with “Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration.” The movie will look into the star’s life and her entertainment career that spans more than eight decades. » Subscribe to TODAY: on.today.com/SubscribeToTODAY » Watch the latest from TODAY: bit.ly/LatestTODAY About: TODAY brings you the… 2021-12-17T17:30:00Z

The world mourned on New Year’s Eve 2021 when beloved actress Betty White died just weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Now in a new hour-long primetime special, NBC will pay tribute to the Emmy-winning actress and animal rights activist.

The NBC press release reads, “In honor of one of the world’s most beloved entertainers, NBC is presenting an hourlong primetime special commemorating the life and legacy of trailblazing television star Betty White.”

It continues:

Friends and stars will pay tribute to America’s comedy sweetheart in the special. The hour will include clips that best capture White’s irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career. White was an Emmy, Grammy and SAG Award winner as well as being a tireless advocate for animals. With breakout performances in “Mary Tyler Moore” and “The Golden Girls,” she starred in two of the most popular comedies of all time and had hundreds of TV credits.

White died six days after suffering a stroke. She would have turned 100 years old on January 17. In her time as an actress, she earned 21 Emmy Primetime Emmy nominations and two Daytime Emmy nominations, winning six times and also earning a Lifetime Achievement honor in 2015.

White enjoyed a later-in-life career revitalization after her hilarious performance in “The Proposal,” which led to her recurring role on “Hot in Cleveland” and a stint hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

She never had children but instead devoted her life to her craft and her love of animals. In a 2010 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she joked that the reason she kept acting for so long was to support her animal activism.

“I have to keep acting so that I can afford to keep doing my charity work! I’ve been involved with both the Morris Animal Foundation and the L.A. Zoo for 42 years. I’m actually the luckiest old broad alive. Half my life is working in a profession I love and the other half is working with animals. I couldn’t ask for more,” said White.

But she also said that one of the best lessons she ever learned in show business was to remember that it’s not about you.

“It’s not about you, it’s about everyone. Don’t take yourself too seriously. Come to the set prepared and don’t act like you know more than anyone else or you’re more important than anyone else in the production,” said White.

“Celebrating Betty White” premieres Monday, January 31 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.