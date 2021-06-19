College World Series 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2021 Men’s College World Series kicks off on Saturday, June 19, when the Stanford Cardinal and the North Carolina State Wolfpack face off from TD Ameritrade Park.

All of the games will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every College World Series game online:

College World Series 2021 Preview

This year’s field is set, with the eight teams who came out on top in the super regionals competing in the series in Omaha. Those eight squads have now been put into two separate double-elimination brackets, each with four teams. The top two will battle it out in a three-game series.

Vanderbilt last won in 2019, as the Series was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, so it’ll be nice to get back to action — with fans in the stands to boot. Vandy is among the favorites to win again this year, largely due to great pitching.

Jack Leiter has been lights out this season, with a 2.53 ERA on the year, and he had 10 strikeouts in seven innings last weekend in the regionals over East Carolina to help get his team into the series once again.

“This is why you come to Vanderbilt, for moments like this,” Leiter, son of former major league pitcher Al Leiter, said after the win over East Carolina. “The season would have felt incomplete if we hadn’t made it this far.”

Stanford and underdog NC State will square off in Game 1, and Cardinal outfielder Brock Jones says his squad is ready to open some eyes. “I think we’re going to shock the world,” Jones said. “We’re not satisfied. We didn’t get here just to get to a super and just to get to Omaha. We’re trying to go for the whole thing.”

Here’s a quick look at the early schedule, along with which teams are favored to win:

Games Slated for Saturday, June 19:

Game 1: Stanford vs. NC State, 2 p.m. ET

Game 2: Vanderbilt vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.

Games Slated for Sunday, June 20:

Game 3: Tennessee vs. Virginia, 2 p.m.

Game 4: Texas vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m.

Games Slated for Monday, June 21

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner 7 p.m.

Games Slated for Tuesday, June 22

Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

2021 College World Series odds:

Texas 5-2

Vanderbilt 5-2

Tennessee 9-2

Arizona 17-2

MississippiState 17-2

Stanford 10-1

North Carolina State 12-1

Virginia 14-1

