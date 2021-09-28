Corpse Husband ‘Face Reveal’ Photo Controversy Grows Online

Corpse Husband is an immensely popular YouTuber who has been faceless, causing fans to be curious about his appearance. However, now a photo has emerged that purports to show a Corpse Husband face reveal, and that’s led some people to criticize people for bullying Corpse Reveal online.

Millions of people – more than seven million to be exact – follow Corpse Husband on YouTube. Many of those millions of people wonder what Corpse Husband really looks like because he’d never shown his face to his audiences.

“I tell scary stories, mostly true ones, and you get scared. And I guess some people like that,” reads the description on his YouTube page.

The photo, which you can see later in this article, circulated on Twitter and sparked a round of disappointment among some fans. Other fans don’t believe the face reveal photo is really Corpse Husband, and it hasn’t been confirmed.

no cause imagine some random seeing their pic being used as corpse husband’s face reveal and going to read the comments 😭 pic.twitter.com/d8SAhmQk7M — chali day 💗 (@btsvineyard) September 26, 2021

In an interview with Anthony Padilla, Corpse Husband his his face and identity, and added, “The more that people know about me online, the less that I can be open about myself in my private life.” Corpse Husband and Padilla spoke about whether he would ever reveal his face.





Play



I spent a day with CORPSE HUSBAND

Here’s what you need to know:

A Photo Circulated Online That People Claimed Showed Corpse Husband’s Face, But It’s Unverified

Babe wake up. Corpse husband face reveal just dropped pic.twitter.com/2p28uGGKSf — Nog (@Reptile_Penguin) September 22, 2021

The above photo circulated on Twitter as a possible face reveal of Corpse Husband. “Babe wake up. Corpse husband face reveal just dropped,” wrote Twitter user @Reptile_Penguin.

It’s not clear whether it really is Corpse Husband, though, because the YouTuber has gone to great lengths to keep his identity secret.

He opted to keep his identity “completely hidden from the outside world,” Padilla said in the video interview in March 2021. Corpse Husband appeared as an avatar during that interview.





Play



Using 666IQ Imposter Techniques to Win EVERY 50/50 (Jester and Sheriff Mod)

Padilla described how nervous Corpse Husband gets about giving interviews. He asked Corpse Husband whether it’s been easier to keep his identity hidden since everyone’s wearing masks now due to COVID-19.

“It’s been easier because of that because nobody looks at me like I’m a freak anymore when I wear a mask in public,” Corpse Husband replied. He said he feels like “everyone’s staring at me when I leave my house… I avoid talking at all costs anywhere in public.”

Padilla asked about his decision to always be faceless.

“Last year, I was at my breaking point with it where I was just going to be less careful until it inevitably happened and now I feel like I have to be really, really careful again,” Corpse Husband told Padilla. “I think I would be happier in a world where I could be myself openly and not worry about hiding from everybody, but I do think it’s also the best decision for me because I don’t think I could handle that many people judging me at once.”

Corpse Husband Achieved ‘Rapid Success’

This alleged corpse husband's face reveal just showed how fvcked up our world is. You guys think Corpse is this mega-hot guy, then y'all start bullying him when he didn't meet your standards. Wtf are these tweets… No wonder why he's scared to show his face. pic.twitter.com/ZIaUvcCLuU — TheRandomAsian (@TheRandomA_YT) September 26, 2021

Some people criticized what they feel is bullying of Corpse Husband online. @Armchairlivee wrote on Twitter, “Y’all being so mean about the corpse face leak… he literally sings about how self conscious he is about his appearance and you guys are out here bashing him bc he doesn’t live up to your fantasies? Disgusting. Absolutely pathetic.”

“This alleged corpse husband’s face reveal just showed how fvcked up our world is,” tweeted Twitter user The Random Asian. “You guys think Corpse is this mega-hot guy, then y’all start bullying him when he didn’t meet your standards. Wtf are these tweets… No wonder why he’s scared to show his face.”

The Twitter user shared a collage of tweets mocking Corpse Husband’s appearance.

Corpse Husband is one of the most popular streamers. According to Sportskeeda, in 2020, he “achieved rapid success,” in the span of just a couple months.

According to that site, Corpse Husband runs “a horror narration YouTube Channel,” and has since 2015, but it took him years to take off while he was dealing with a massive amount of medical debt for a chronic illness.

Friendships with popular stars like PewDiePie finally helped Corpse Husband take off, Sportskeeda reports.

