WATCH: Oklahoma Jail Inmate Takes Hostage, Streams Facebook Live Video

An inmate in an Oklahoma jail took Correctional Officer Daniel Misquez hostage and then streamed videos on Facebook Live with his phone.

Police later shot and killed the inmate, rescuing the detention officer. You can watch some of the videos below from inside the Oklahoma County Detention Center, but be aware that they are graphic and disturbing.

Authorities confirmed in a news conference that they heard that an inmate took the officer’s phone and was able to stream live on Facebook.

Officers opened the door of the inmate’s pod to give medication out when the inmate took the officer hostage, they said in a news conference.

The inmate, who was not named, was shot and killed. The officer was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not clear. “He walked out on his own accord,” though, and is “going to be fine,” Greg Williams, of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, said in the news conference.

Thirty-seven inmates are housed on the 10th floor where the hostage situation occurred, Williams said in the press conference.

Screenshots on Facebook confirm that the videos were streamed live on the Facebook page of Daniel Misquez. Gas was deployed during the rescue. Misquez’s page appears to have been taken down but not before horrified friends took to Facebook to pray for his safety.

Here’s what you need to know:

Authorities said the Detention Officer Was ‘Overrun by at Least One Inmate’

In the press conference, Williams said that just after 4 p.m. on March 27, 2021, an officer was “overrun by at least one inmate and taken hostage.” His radio and keys were taken by the inmate, who freed other inmates who were on that pod.

Staff notified other law enforcement officials. They responded and “helped us resolve the incident,” he said.

The sheriff, Tommy Johnson III, said that there was a hostage situation that unfolded.

The Sheriff’s Department requested mutual aid from Oklahoma City police. “They go and identify the suspect. They try to deescalate. The inmate has the detention officer in a hostage position and something held to his neck. Shots were fired, and lethal force was taken, and the suspect was shot on scene. We were able to get the detention officer out safely.” Oklahoma City officers were among those who did the lethal force.

The Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said that he only had preliminary information on the situation. “We went in with county deputies to try to help them resolve the situation… I’m just glad the detention officer wasn’t more seriously hurt and that we were able to get him out of there and protect him.”

They did not release the inmate’s name.

Gourley said there were “several people involved” in the hostage situation. Asked whether the situation happened because of the alleged conditions in the jail, authorities said they weren’t able to talk to any of the inmates involved yet so that “has not been established.”

Videos Showed the Chaotic Situation Inside the Jail

Another clip shows Misquez lying on the ground. He appears to be okay. Still waiting on the latest update from authorities. pic.twitter.com/mopCvwDXGV — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) March 27, 2021

Jessica Bruno, KFOR-TV anchor, also shared numerous Facebook Live videos on her Twitter page. She explained on Twitter, “It appears the correction officer’s name is Daniel Misquez and the inmates have stolen his phone.”

She wrote, “Another clip shows Misquez lying on the ground. He appears to be okay. Still waiting on the latest update from authorities.”

With one video, she wrote, “In another clip, inmates are swinging what appears to be Misquez’s keys and yelling at more officers below.”

In another clip, inmates are swinging what appears to be Misquez’s keys and yelling at more officers below. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0UmK28hsxo — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) March 27, 2021

She restricted the audio with one clip, writing, “JAIL HOSTAGE SITUATION: Not sharing audio of this clip at this time due to inappropriate language. But Facebook live video is coming in from the 10th floor of the Oklahoma County jail where a corrections officer is being held hostage, according to OCSO officials.”

BREAKING UPDATE: @OKCPD confirms the officer has been taken to a local hospital for treatment & an inmate was shot and kiilled. @kfor https://t.co/OXb6QbxMm7 — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) March 27, 2021

Family and friends of the officer posted that Misquez was taken hostage.

Family and friends posting to social media while Misquez is held hostage. ⤵️ @kfor pic.twitter.com/skCHb6nn5g — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) March 27, 2021

One friend wrote on Facebook, “Prayers for my friend/brother. Daniel Misquez 🙏🙏🙏🙏. I’m speechless, I can’t believe this is happening to him. I wish there was something I could do. 😡😢” Another wrote, “Prayers for my boy Daniel Misquez you don’t deserve what’s happening to you bro 🙏🏽 prayers to you and your family.”

Protests Erupted Outside the Jail

Local activists say weapons were pointed at them during protest outside the Oklahoma County Jail tonight. Appears to be a non-lethal firearm, from what I can tell. ⤵️ https://t.co/CkLQBevZ0T — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) March 28, 2021

Protests erupted outside the jail as people claimed that poor living condition spurred the hostage situation.

“Local activists say weapons were pointed at them during protest outside the Oklahoma County Jail tonight. Appears to be a non-lethal firearm, from what I can tell,” Bruno wrote.

She added, “Peaceful protest happening right now outside the Oklahoma County Jail following this evening’s hostage situation leading to the shooting death of an inmate.”

