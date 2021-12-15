Dustin Stockton & Jennifer Lawrence: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence are an engaged couple who have been called the “Bonnie and Clyde of MAGA World” for their conservative activism and role in the January 6 Capitol rally.

They’ve both been subpoenaed to tell Congress what they know, and they’re set to testify before the House Select Committee investigating the riot. They previously spoke to Rolling Stone anonymously, but have now agreed to be named in a December 13, 2021, article in that magazine.

They’re behind allegations that President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, communicated with people organizing the rally right before the Capitol riots. However, Rolling Stone noted that nothing seen so far “revealed any planning for, or coordination with, the violent attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters.” Her full name is Jennifer Lynn Lawrence. They are not accused of being involved in the violence, to be clear, but rather organizing the rally that came right before it.

Stockton’s LinkedIn page describes him as “Blessed. American dedicated to the ideals of freedom, personal responsibility, and the open exchange of knowledge. Curious, creative, and inspired. I get sh** done. Featured in news nearly everywhere.”

Stockton’s LinkedIn page says he was a reporter for Breitbart, a chief strategist for TheTeaParty.Net and Sheriff Joe Arpaio, and was involved in strategy and marketing for WeBuildTheWall Inc. He was a community liaison for Gun Owners of America and lists himself as chairman of a Singapore company. He also says he has a medical supply background.

“Don’t do politics if you’re not rich. They will just silence, squeeze, slander and starve you. Evil has won,” he wrote on Facebook in September.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. ‘We’re Turning It All Over,’ Stockton Says

Rolling Stone reported that Stockton and Lawrence are turning over documents of “conversations they had with staffers and members of Congress as they planned the main rally” before the riots. They were described as “largely logistical” planning-oriented conversations.

They include Instagram messages with Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) to try to get him to speak, which he ended up doing, according to the magazine.

“We’re turning it all over and we’ll let the cards fall where they may,” Stockton told Rolling Stone, which headlined its story, in part, “Two Jan. 6 Organizers Are Coming Forward and Naming Names.”

“The people and the history books deserve a real account of what happened,” Stockton told Rolling Stone, while Lawrence told the magazine: “Violent sh** happened. We want to get to the bottom of that.”

Stockton told Rolling Stone, “We definitely didn’t want to face another violent raid and we also wanted to avoid racking up even more legal fees and trouble.”

2. Stockton & Lawrence Were Involved in Organizing Rallies Following the November 2020 Election

The Select Committee says Stockton “reportedly assisted in organizing a series of rallies after the November 2020 election advancing unsupported claims about the election’s outcome, including the rally at the Ellipse on January 6th immediately preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol.”

In a press release, the committee said: “Mr. Stockton reportedly was concerned that the rally at the Ellipse would lead to a march to the Capitol that would mean ‘possible danger’ which he said ‘felt unsafe,’ and these concerns were escalated to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.”

Jennifer Lawrence is the fiancee of Stockton, according to the release. She “reportedly was involved in organizing rallies following the November 2020 Election, including the Ellipse rally in Washington, DC on January 6th that immediately preceded the violent attack on the Capitol,” it says.

The release calls him Duston Stockton, but he goes by Dustin Stockton on social media.

In a press release, the Select Committee announced that it had issued five subpoenas, including one to Stockton. “Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) today announced that the Select Committee has issued subpoenas to five individuals as a part of its investigation into the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and its causes,” it says.

“The committee is demanding records and testimony from five witnesses who helped or had knowledge of the planning and financing of the January 5th and 6th rallies in Washington D.C. and the subsequent march and violent attack on the United States Capitol.”

“The Select Committee is seeking information about the rallies and subsequent march to the Capitol that escalated into a violent mob attacking the Capitol and threatening our democracy,” Thompson said. “We need to know who organized, planned, paid for, and received funds related to those events, as well as what communications organizers had with officials in the White House and Congress. We believe the witnesses we subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to cooperate fully with our effort to get answers for the American people about the violence of January 6th.”

The other three subpoenaed were former Trump adviser Roger Stone, broadcaster Alex Jones, and Taylor Budowich, who is accused of being involved in advertising the activities at the Capitol.

In 2020, Stockton wrote on Facebook, “If it seems like I’m angry, it’s because I am. The enemies of President Trump have weaponized our government against so many of us. Down with these tyrants! God bless President Trump. God bless MAGA. God bless all patriots!”

3. Stockton Escalated Concerns About Safety at the Capitol Rally to the White House, the Subpoena Letter Says

The letter outlining the subpoena from the Select Committee says that Stockton and Lawrence “assisted women for America First in organizing a series of rallies held after the November 2020 election in support of then President Trump and his allegations of election fraud, up through and including the rally held on the Ellipse in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021.”

The letter says that, on the same day that WFAF submitted the original permit application for the January 6 rally on behalf of WFA, President Trump tweeted, “Big protest in DC on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!”

A Stop the Steal website promoting the rally “mirrored this messaging,” the letters says, and “directed attendees to march to the Capitol.”

It says, “Fight to #StopThe Steal with President Trump. On January 6, 2021, millions of Americans will descend upon Washington DC to let the establishment know we will fight back against this fraudulent election. Take a stand with President Trump and the #StoptheSteal coalition and be at the Ellipse (President’s Park) at 7 a.m. The fate of our nation depends on it. At 1:00 p.m., we will march to the US Capitol building to protest the certification of the Electoral College.”

The subpoena letter says, “According to press reports, you and others working for and with WFAF to organize the January 6th rally collectively communicated with President Trump, White House officials, including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, about the rally and other events planned to coincide with the certification of the 2020 Electoral College reports.”

It says Stockton was reportedly concerned “about plans by the Stop the Steal movement to organize an unpermitted march that would reach the steps of the [Capitol] as Congress gathered to certify the election results – so much that you and others, including Amy Kremer, WFAF’s Chair, ‘felt they needed to urgently warn the White House of the possible danger.’”

The letter says “you reportedly were of the view that, ‘A last-minute march, without a permit, without all the metro police that’d usually be there to fortify the perimeter, felt unsafe.”

Together with Kremer, Stockton “reportedly escalated your shared concerns to Katrina Pierson, who was a liaison between WFAF and President Trump and the White Jose and agreed with Ms. Kremer that she would inform Mark Meadows, White House Chief of Staff, of the Same,” the letter says.

4. The Rolling Stone Article Contained Allegations About Politicians

Rolling Stone now says Stockton and Lawrence were its sources for an October 2021, article that said two anonymous sources claimed they participated in “dozens” of planning briefings ahead of the Capitol riots with members of Congress.

“I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene specifically,” one told Rolling Stone. “I remember talking to probably close to a dozen other members at one point or another or their staffs.”

They named these members of Congress to Rolling Stone: “The pair both say the members who participated in these conversations or had top staffers join in included Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas).”

“We would talk to Boebert’s team, Cawthorn’s team, Gosar’s team like back to back to back to back,” one of the two sources said. Rolling Stone did not use their names.

Rolling Stone also reported that the pair claim Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), “suggested the possibility Trump could get them a ‘blanket pardon’ in an unrelated ongoing investigation if they helped protest the election,” an accusation Gosar has “categorically” denied.

5. Stockton & Lawrence Met on Herman Cain’s Presidential Campaign & Have Been Fixtures in Conservative Politics

According to People Magazine, Stockton and Lawrence met on Herman Cain’s failed presidential campaign in 2012.

Rolling Stone described the pair as “veteran activists who have spent the better part of a decade specializing in staging political stunts while working for conservative activist groups, Republican campaigns, and Trump’s on-again-off-again strategist Steve Bannon.”

They helped lead the nationwide “March for Trump” bus tour, “which ended with the Jan. 6 rally at the White House Ellipse,” says Rolling Stone. Once “rising stars” in Trump world, they have lost many friends and are living in an RV and hotel and relying on “side hustles” to survive, the magazine reported.

Rolling Stone said they worked for Bannon since 2014 on special projects, some targeting Hillary Clinton. The magazine says they worked on projects to “discourage” Blacks from voting and Sanders supporters to protest. The magazine says Lawrence is a “brash New Yorker” and Stockton is a “former competitive poker player with tattooed arms” who is from Nevada.

According to Politico, for years, Stockton and Lawrence “had built a career around that movement — as fundraisers, campaign consultants, rally organizers, schemers; engineering ever-more-outlandish media stunts.”

According to Politico, when they met, Stockton was “going through a bad divorce” and moving out of his Texas home; Lawrence’s father had served on the board of the Center for Security Policy, described by Politico as “a far-right think tank that has been accused of anti-Muslim bias.” She became a “Republican field organizer” and her father introduced her to Cain at a fundraiser, Politico reports, adding that Stockton once served in the Army.

They worked for Sheriff Joe Arpaio, according to the Daily Beast.

