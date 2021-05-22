Geoff Hart: WYFF Anchor’s Alzheimer’s Diagnosis, Age

Geoff Hart is a beloved WYFF television station morning anchor from Greenville, South Carolina, who has announced he has Alzheimer’s Disease.

This surprised many people because of Hart’s relatively young age. “The WYFF 4 family is heartbroken by the news,” said WYFF 4 President and General Manager John Humphries in a statement posted in a WYFF story on Hart. “Geoff is a part of our family, and we love him. We will continue to support him as he leaves to focus on his health and spend time with his family.”

Hart is a fixture on Greenville television, joining the station in 1993 and becoming sports director 18 years ago. In 2011, he joined the news desk, WYFF-TV reported. How old is Geoff Hart? His age is only 58, according to online records.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hart’s Television Station Confirmed the Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnosis

Hart appeared with his wife on his own television station to discuss the tragic Alzheimer’s Disease diagnosis.

“It is Alzheimer’s,” he confirmed. “People will say why did you get it. Well, why didn’t I? People get it. Okay, so? In a way, I have an opportunity knowing where it’s coming, and it’s not going to be good so let’s really make sure that we get the best.”

His wife said the family has always lived with gratitude but now it’s more so.

Geoff Hart had been on medical leave from the station since December 2020. On his Facebook page, Hart had posted as if nothing was amiss in recent months. “New Year’s recap – a first for us. We did a Hart family zoom including all of my nieces and nephews from the West Coast of Canada to NYC. It was so great to catch up!” he wrote with one post in January 2021.

He also posted about taking a hike with his dog, celebrating his birthday with his wife and four kids, and enjoying Christmas. “Merry Christmas from our house to yours! We had the chance to connect with my mom in Florida and my brothers and their wives in Canada via zoom. Our crew here all pitched in for great food and great company. Hope you were making lasting Christmas memories today as well!” he wrote with that picture. In short, he’s been living a full family-filled life.

In February, the Greenville News raised the question of where Hart was and why he was absent from the station, saying that viewers were asking, but at that time the station had no more details to add.

Hart Explained That He Wants to Live His Life for His Family

Hart told his television station that he felt like something might be wrong with his health and he needed time to catch up on his sleep and see doctors, the station’s story said.

In the beginning of 2018, he said, he was “just feeling what happened? We were doing some promos, and I couldn’t get two lines together back to back and you know I used to do a 30 second by myself… I thought what’s going on, what’s going on with my memory? ”

He said he thought he just needed sleep. “The day before Christmas [2020] I walked away thinking we would…be back in a couple months,” he revealed.

His wife said he told her “this wasn’t right, and I have something going on.” They used holistic approaches and then sought medical treatment.

The doctor said, “This isn’t good. This looks like dementia.”

At that point in the interview, Hart grew emotional. “It’s not me,” he said. “It’s my family, you know. I want to live as long as I can so I can get my children to where they need to be.”

One daugher is 13. “I’ve got to get her to college,” he said.

The Alzheimer’s Association explains, “Alzheimer’s disease is considered to be younger-onset Alzheimer’s if it affects a person under 65. Younger-onset can also be referred to as early onset Alzheimer’s. People with younger-onset Alzheimer’s can be in the early, middle or late stage of the disease.”

The site adds, “Doctors do not understand why most cases of younger-onset Alzheimer’s appear at such a young age. However, researchers know genetics play a role in Alzheimer’s.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, “around 200,000 to 240,000 people have the young-onset form of the disease.” The site explains, “On average, people with Alzheimer’s disease live between three and 11 years after diagnosis, but some survive 20 years or more.”

