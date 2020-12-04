Harrison Deal Dead: Kelly Loeffler’s Staffer Dies in Car Crash

Harrison Deal, who worked as a field staffer for Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Kelly Loeffler, died in a car crash on December 4, 2020, as confirmed by the congressional hopeful via Twitter.

Harrison was a student at the University of Georgia, according to his LinkedIn page, and started working for Loeffler in July 2020.

Loeffler, who’s facing Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Raphael Warnock in a runoff race on January 5, tweeted on Friday afternoon, “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Harrison Deal. My heart aches for his family, and Jeff and I will continue to surround them in love and prayer in the days ahead. Harrison was a beloved member of our campaign team.”

“More importantly, Harrison was a smart, bright, loving, loyal and outstanding young man,” Loeffler continued. “Harrison embodied the very best of this campaign – and the very best of our state. We will forever cherish and honor Harrison’s memory, and I ask every Georgian to join us in praying for his family during this difficult time.”

After learning of Deal’s death, Loeffler abruptly canceled a campaign stop in Savannah with Vice President Mike Pence and fellow republican senatorial candidate David Perdue. Instead, she traveled back to Washington D.C., according to The Washington Times.

Deal Said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp & His Family Were His ‘Favorite Family’

Deal was incredibly close with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. On December 2, he shared a tribute to his family on Facebook. He wrote, “I will never be ashamed of this man. To have known him personally for the past two years, I can assure you the information currently being spread about him is completely false. He is the furthest thing from a corrupt man. He will always stand up for what’s right and what’s in the best interest for the people of Georgia.”

“Mr. Brian is first off a dad and a husband to one of my favorite families. I will always be willing to fight for each one of them.”

Kemp & His Family Shared a Letter to Deal’s Family Following His Death

Statement from the Kemp Family on the Passing of Harrison Deal: pic.twitter.com/l5uSWuo05H — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 4, 2020

Kemp shared a moving letter to Deal’s family after learning of the tragic car crash on Friday. He wrote, “Today, we lost a member of our ‘Kemp Strong’ family and words cannot express how much Harrison Deal’s life, love and support meant to us. He was a person of deep faith, unmatched integrity, and incredible kindness. Harrison was the Kemp son and brother we never had.”

“Our prayers are with the Deal Family – and countless others – as they mourn the tragic loss of Harrison. He brought people together and made everyone feel important and special.”

Kemp and his wife also canceled their meet with Pence on Friday, as reported by the AJC.

