Has Biden Won the Presidential Election Yet? Decision Desk HQ Says Yes

Has Joe Biden won the presidential election? Decision Desk HQ said he did on Friday morning, after he pulled ahead in Pennsylvania. However, other news networks and organizations have yet to call the race for Biden.

The analytics site (which Heavy has partnered with to provide real-time election results) made the call in a tweet at 8:50 a.m., eastern time. The call came right after Biden was given a thin lead in Pennsylvania over Donald Trump of about 5,587 votes, as mail-in ballots finally put him ahead.

However, other major publications and news networks have NOT called the race for Biden. Following the news of Biden’s advantage in Pennsylvania, the on-air anchors for CNN reiterated that they had not called Pennsylvania for Biden, nor had they called the presidential race for him.

“We are literally just waiting for a wave of votes to come in, as Pennsylvania counts the votes,” CNN anchor Dana Bash said.

Similarly, the New York Times issued a tweet that read, “Breaking News: Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania as the state continues to tally votes. A win there would give him a majority of electoral votes.”

Decision Desk HQ is the only verified analytics source that has officially named Biden the next president of the United States. This announcement was endorsed by FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver.

Here’s what you need to know:

Decision Desk HQ Calls Pennsylvania, and the Presidential Race in Total, for Biden

Decision Desk HQ projects that @JoeBiden has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes for a total of 273. Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America. Race called at 11-06 08:50 AM EST All Results: https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020

The tweet above is the one that millions of people across the country have been waiting for for just under a week, now. Soon after it was posted, a few publications including Business Insider began calling the race for Biden as well, citing Decision Desk HQ.

Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight was quick to praise the analytics site for their decision to call the race for Biden when they did.

“Good for them,” Silver tweeted. “The outcome has been apparent for a while. No reason other sources shouldn’t follow. There’s some doubt about the outcome of Georgia and Arizona, still, but Biden doesn’t need those states to be elected.”

Silver added in a subsequent tweet, “Whichever network calls this first will look good in retrospect.”

Biden Has Won More Votes in a Presidential Election Than Any Other Candidate in History

Biggest vote of all time.

Beating a sitting president.

Is going to win 306 electoral votes.

Putting a black woman in the White House as VP.

Besting the nastiest, most mendacious candidate in US history. It’s an incredible result for Biden. Anyone telling you otherwise is a twit. — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) November 6, 2020

On Wednesday, Biden passed a historic milestone: he broke the record that President Barack Obama set in 2008 for the most votes ever cast for a presidential election. Per CBS News, Obama received 69,498,516 votes in his first presidential election.

As of Thursday, Biden had received over 70 million votes for the American presidency. His final vote count is expected to be closer to 75 million, CNN projects.

