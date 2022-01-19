HOUSTON ARREST LOG, 1/19/22: Murder Suspects Charged + 40 Other Felony Cases

The following people were arrested in Houston and Harris County, Texas, on felony charges. All records are obtained through the Harris County District Clerk’s website.

Those who have been arrested are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Capital felony charges are the most serious under Texas law. They carry a potential sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death. First-degree felony charges are second-most serious in Texas, with a potential sentence of 5 to 99 years in prison or, in some cases, up to life in prison without parole. Second-degree felony charges in Texas include a potential sentence of 2 to 20 years in prison. Third-degree felony charges could result in a sentence of 2 to 10 years in prison. Previous felony convictions could lead to sentence enhancements.

Here is the Houston-area felony arrest log for Wednesday, January 19, 2022:

Man Charged With Murder After Shooting During Parking Lot Altercation, Police Say

Darius Sims, 27, of Houston, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony. Sims was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 18, 2022. Sims is accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Daniel Thompson on the Northwest Freeway service road about 2 p.m. on January, Houston Police said in a press release.

“Sims and Mr. Thompson got into an altercation in the parking lot of a business at the above address that escalated when Sims fatally shot Thompson. When Sims fired shots at one of Thompson’s male family members, the family member returned fire and struck Sims in the leg,” police said. “Sims fled the scene, but was later located at a hospital. He was treated, released and then transported to jail.” Sims is being held without bond, according to court documents.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a Whataburger restaurant, according to court documents. Sims was previously convicted of trespassing in 2016 and was sentenced to 60 days in the Harris County Jail, according to court records. If bond is set, the state is requesting it be $200,000, according to court documents.

Man Charged in Deadly Shooting During Houston Robbery

Dwain Markus Galentine, 50, of Houston, was charged with capital murder. Galentine was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Galentine is accused of fatally shooting Tristan Dante Fontenot on January 15, 2022, during an attempted robbery, according to court documents. A second man was shot and injured, police said. Galentine was also injured.

Galentine was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 15, 2022. Galentine has previous convictions for felony delivery of cocaine in Harris County in 1990 and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, also in Harris County, in 2006, court records show.

Galentine will be held without bond after being released from the hospital. According to a Houston Police press release, the shooting happened about 1:25 a.m. on Mallow Street.

“HPD patrol officers responded to a Shot Spotter call at a residence at the above address and found a male (Galentine) with gunshot wounds in the roadway. As officers attempted to provide assistance, they were advised of two other shooting victims inside the residence. Officers located the two males inside the doorway. One of them, later identified as Tristan Fontenot, was pronounced deceased,” Houston Police said. “The male (Galentine) found in the street was transported by Houston Fire Department paramedics to an area hospital. The male inside the residence was able to provide officers with a brief description of the suspects prior to being transported to the hospital.”

Police added, “Further investigation determined Galentine was one of the suspects. According to the surviving victim, the suspects arrived at the residence and attempted to rob the victims. The suspects displayed weapons and fired multiple shots, striking both victims. The surviving victim managed to get his own weapon and fired shots at both suspects, striking Galentine.” The second suspect remains at large.

Here are other recent felony cases filed in Harris County court:

Aaliyah Leday, 19, of Houston, was charged with failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving injury, a felony. Leday’s bond was set at $3,000. Leday was also charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony. Leday was arrested January 17, 2022, by the Houston Police Department. According to court records, Leday was involved in a crash on May 20, 2021, that injured someone and she did not stop at the scene. Leday is also accused of fleeing from a Houston Police officer on January 16, 2022.

Terrell Rome, 21, of Baytown, Texas, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony. Rome was arrested by the Baytown Police Department on January 17, 2022. Rome is accused of shooting Jamichael Carter in an apartment on December 28, 2021.

Dekalon Perry, 22, of Houston, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony. Perry was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 17, 2022. Perry is accused of fatally shooting Emile Curtis Pogue on January 17, 2022, according to court records. Perry is being held on $200,000 bond.

Richard James Copeland, 32, of Missouri City, Texas, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Copeland was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 17, 2022. Copeland is accused of threatening a man with a gun during a robbery on January 17, 2022, according to court records.

Kevin Monjaras, 20, of Houston, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Monjaras was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 17, 2022. Monjaras is accused of threatening a man with a gun during a robbery on January 1, 2022, according to court documents. Monjaras is being held on $50,000 bond.

Stephen Smith, 26, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony. Smith was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 17, 2022. Smith is accused of threatening a police officer while riding a dirt bike, according to court records.

Smith, who had a false driver’s license and was driving a dirt bike without a plate, is accused of driving straight at a police officer who stepped out to try to stop him, according to court documents.

The officer was hit “with full force,” by the bike, court records show. Smith crashed the bike and the officer chased him and took him into custody, police said. He was also carrying a gun in his waistband, according to police. Smith is being held on $50,000 bond.

Michelle Yvette Toro, 37, of Houston, was charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, a first-degree felony. Toro is being held on $30,000 bond. Toro was arrested by the Harris County Constable Precinct 5 on January 16, 2022. Police said she was in possession of 14 grams of amphetamine.

According to court documents, Toro was also found with alprazolam, hydrocodone and marijuana, along with cash. Toro was sentenced to probation on deferred adjudication of guilt on a manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance charge in October 2021, according to court documents.

Elmer Canga, 51, of Houston, as charged with burglary with intent to commit other felonies, a first-degree felony. Canga’s bond was set at $50,000. He was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 14, 2022. Canga is accused of banging on a stranger’s door after 11 p.m. and saying someone was chasing him and asking to let him in, according to court documents. The victim said she didn’t see anyone chasing him and said he couldn’t come in, according to court documents.

Canga is then accused of breaking a glass window near the front door of the victim’s home and letting himself in. Police said he then chased the homeowner’s cousin around the apartment with a broken beer bottle. Canga then pushed and punched a security guard who came to help, according to court documents. Canga was free on bond at the time on a criminal trespass charge, according to court documents.

Alton Glenn Barry, 67, of Houston, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Barry’s bond was set at $30,000 and he was released from custody after posting that amount. Barry was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 16, 2022. Barry is accused of shooting a woman and a man on that day, wounding them, court records show.

Carie Lena Kearney, 44, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Kearney posted $15,000 bond. Kearney was arrested by Houston Police Department on January 16, 2022, after she was accused of hitting a man with a gun. Kearney was previously convicted of felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Harris County court in 1997, court records show.

Eloy Lee Rendon, 55, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Rendon’s bond was set at $50,000. Rendon was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 17, 2022. Rendon is accused of threatening a man with a machete, according to court documents. Rendon was previously convicted of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 1990 and felony burglary in 2008, both in Harris County, court records show.

Police said the victim was in his home getting ready for bed when he heard banging on his door. The victim told police he then saw Rendon looking in his windows. Rendon is accused of raising a machete above his head and trying to hit the victim with it, according to court documents. The victim told police he feared for his life and rushed the victim and disarmed him, according to court records.

Lester McZeal, 41, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. McZeal was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 17, 2022. McZeal is accused of stabbing a man with a knife, court records show. He and the victim were arguing over McZeal’s ex-girlfriend, prosecutors said. The victim was stabbed in the arm, according to police. McZeal was held on $40,000 bond.

Alexia Patricia Reyna, 23, of Katy, Texas, was charged with robbery with bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Reyna posted $10,000 bond. Reyna was arrested by the Katy Police Department on January 14, 2022. Reyna is accused of hitting a woman with a shopping cart while stealing items from a Walmart, according to court documents.

Gwynletha Jernice Robinson, 42, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Robinson’s bond was set at $10,000.

Leonel Morales, 41, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Morales’ bond was set at $35,000. Morales was arrested by the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on January 15, 2022. He is accused of threatening someone with a car, according to court documents.

Harold Loyd Whitehead Jr., 55, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Whitehead’s bond was set at $50,000. Whitehead was arrested by the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on January 16, 2022. Whitehead is accused of threatening a man with a knife.

George Anthony Hernandez, 28, of Rosenberg, Texas, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Hernandez’s bond was set at $40,000. Hernandez as arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 15, 2022. Hernandez is accused of shooting at his neighbor while his neighbor was in a car on January 14, according to court documents. The shot missed and hit the neighbor’s car, prosecutors said. He was previously convicted of felony aggravated robbery in Harris County in 2013.

Chasity Barton, 43, of La Porte, Texas, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Barton’s bond was set at $25,000. Barton was arrested by the La Porte Police Department on January 15, 2022. Barton is accused of threatening someone with a knife, according to court documents. Barton is also accused of hitting the victim with a “realistic BB gun,” prosecutors said in court documents.

Ivan Charles Williams, 45, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Williams was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 15, 2022. Williams is accused of threatening a man with a gun on January 15. Williams has previous convictions for assault on a family member and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, court records show. Williams was held on $50,000 bond.

Torcio Rios, 40, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. His bond was set at $5,000. Rios was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 15, 2022. Rios is accused of threatening a man with a knife, court records show. Rios was in an argument with a co-worker and pulled out a pocket knife, poking him with it and threatening to kill him, prosecutors said in court records.

Carla Michelle Nolen, 32, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Nolen’s bond was set at $20,000. Nolen was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 16, 2022. Nolen is accused of threatening a man with a gun, according to court documents. Prosecutors said Nolen pulled out a shotgun during an argument about staying at the victim’s home, according to court documents. The victim said it wasn’t the first time Nolen had pulled out a gun on him, according to court records.

Antonio Martin, 27, of Katy, Texas, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Martin’s bond was set at $60,000. Martin was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 16, 2022. Martin was also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and he was previously convicted of being a felon in possession of a weapon in Harris County in 2019. Martin is accused of threatening a man with a gun on January 15.

Nichole Elaine Synoradzki, 36, of Katy, Texas, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Synoradzki was held on $20,000 bond. Synoradzki was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Janaury 16, 2022. Synoradzki is accused of threatening a woman with a knife, according to court documents.

Marcus Smith, 19, was charged with assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.

Terrell Martin, 27, of Houston, was charged with assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.

Erol Nelson, 25, of Spring, Texas, was charged with assault on a security officer, a third-degree felony. Nelson’s bond was set at $5,000.

Julio Cesar Levya, 29, of Houston, was charged with theft of more than $30,000 but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony. Levya’s bond was set at $5,000.

Abiola Ajala, 30, of Cypress, Texas, was charged with injury to a child under 15, a third-degree felony. Ajala’s bond was set at $25,000.

Emmett Walter Shepherd, 37, of Houston, was charged with assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.

Carl Lewis, 27, of Houston, was charged with assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.

Carldell Johnson, 38, of Houston, was charged with theft of more than $30,000 but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony. Johnson’s bond was set at $2,500.

Camille Chantal Alexander, 20, of Houston, was charged with theft, a third-degree felony. ALexander’s bond was set at $2,500.

Deasia Rodgers, 18, of Houston, was charged with injury to a child under the age of 15, a third-degree felony.

Ricky Lee Lowery, 20, of Lufkin, Texas, was charged with tampering with a government record, a third-degree felony. Lowery’s bond was set at $2,500.

Jamel Amir Cummings, 26, was charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a third-degree felony. Cummings’ bond was set at $2,500.

Stacey Devon Mapp, 38, of Houston, was charged with harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony. Mapp’s bond was set at $5,000.

Trinity Reign Montgomery, 28, of Houston, was charged with theft of more than $30,000 and less than $150,000, a third-degree felony.

Samantha Paige Adkison, 25, of Houston, was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. Adkison’s bond was set at $5,000.

Alexandria Langley Montemayor, 25, of Houston, was charged with creating deadly conditions by discharging a firearm in a habitation or building, a third-degree felony.

Elmer Butz, 65, of Houston, was charged with tampering with government records, a third-degree felony. Butz’s bond was set at $5,000.