Iowa State University Student Found Dead in Sorority Parking Lot: Police

A female Iowa State University student was found dead in a parking lot at the Delta Delta Delta Sorority, according to Ames police.

Police have not yet released the identity of the 21-year-old student or the specific cause of death. However, police said they don’t believe there is a “threat” to the community at this time.

Ames police Cmdr. Jason Tuttle told the Ames Tribune that foul play is not suspected in the death.

“It’s heartbreaking because we know there are families that have to deal with this,” Tuttle said to the newspaper. “Our job is to bring some sort of resolution to them and put all the pieces of the puzzle together.”

The Female Student Was Found ‘Unconscious in the Parking Lot’

PRESS RELEASE- Ames Police Investigate Death Call Ames Police at 239-5133, tip line at 239-5533 or https://t.co/aXh5VFkaQ1 pic.twitter.com/H1anHo7GTn — Ames Police (@AmesPolice) January 22, 2021

According to the Ames Police Department, at 9:49 a.m. on January 22, 2021, they responded to a medical call at the Delta Delta Delta Sorority, 302 Ash Avenue.

“The caller reported a college-aged female was found unconscious in the parking lot,” the release says.

“The female was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The name of the female is being withheld pending notification of family. The female is an Iowa State University student.”

The release says that officers “are canvassing the area and conducting follow-up interviews. At this time, there does not appear to be any threats to the community. Investigation into this incident continues by the Ames Police Department.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the Ames Police Department at 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 239-5533. People can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. Online anonymous tips can be submitted to http://www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.

Also known as Tri Delta, the Delta Delta Delta sorority says on its website: “Tri Delta is an assembly of women with shared values where you can be yourself and belong to something bigger. We are brave, bold and kind. We are passionate about serving others, committed to becoming the best version of ourselves and dedicated to helping women live, learn and lead—with Purpose—for a lifetime.”

Iowa State Said the University Is cooperating With Ames Police Department

Iowa State released this statement:

“The Iowa State community is saddened to learn of the death of one of our students. Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time. ISU is cooperating with the Ames Police Department, which is leading the investigation. The university is providing support and resources for students who are impacted.”

According to Ames Tribune, the woman who died was last seen on the evening of Thursday, January 21. It’s believed that she was lying in the parking lot for hours before she was discovered, the newspaper reported.

“It’s difficult because we have a lot of kids coming to town now for a new semester,” Tuttle said to Ames Tribune. “So there’s going to be quite a few students starting off the semester with a very difficult circumstance.”

According to the university’s website, “Iowa State University is a public, land-grant university, where students get a great academic start in learning communities and stay active in 800-plus student organizations, undergrad research, internships and study abroad. They learn from world-class scholars who are tackling some of the world’s biggest challenges — feeding the hungry, finding alternative fuels and advancing manufacturing.”

