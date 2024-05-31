‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers Reveal Jenn Tran’s Final Rose Pick: Report

Jenn Tran is the next “The Bachelorette” lead for ABC and her season debuts on July 8. Ahead of the season premiere, spoilers for her season have emerged. Who receives Tran’s final rose, and do they get engaged?

Warning! Major spoilers for “The Bachelorette” below!

Jenn Tran Is Engaged to Devin Strader

On May 31, podcaster and blogger Reality Steve shared “The Bachelorette” spoilers regarding how Tran’s season ends. In an Instagram post, he shared that Tran is engaged to Devin Strader.

Reality Steve’s “The Bachelorette” spoilers also indicate that Tran’s runner-up is Marcus Shoberg.

In his May 31 “Daily Roundup” podcast episode, Reality Steve shared additional details.

Reality Steve acknowledged that during Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor,” his final rose spoiler was initially wrong. For much of Graziadei’s season, as it aired, Reality Steve had indicated Daisy Kent received the final rose.

A few weeks before the finale, he changed gears and shared Kelsey Anderson received Graziadei’s final rose. That turned out to be accurate.

Going into Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and the final rose spoilers, Reality Steve already knows some fans will doubt his accuracy. While he knows that will be the case, he feels confident this time he’s right.

“You know, she’s engaged to Devin based on all the information that was given to me. Very confident in my sources,” Reality Steve shared in his podcast.

‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers Are Missing a Few Details

While Reality Steve has revealed Strader received Tran’s final rose, and Shoberg is her runner-up, some “Bachelorette” spoilers are still missing.

According to Reality Steve, Jeremy Simon got a hometown date and is one of Tran’s final four men. However, at this point, he is uncertain who received the fourth hometown date. He feels sure, however, that there were four hometown dates.

Reality Steve is also not sure, yet, whether Simon got an overnight date. In his podcast, he said, “I do think Jeremy was eliminated at four.”

He noted he has “photographic evidence” that Shoberg and Strader were Tran’s final two men, though. If he is right about Simon’s elimination, the remaining mystery man also received an overnight date with Tran.

“I do think it’s a name that a lot of people dismissed early on. But I don’t know who it is yet,” he explained.

Reality Steve added, “I can just tell you who it isn’t based on what people were saying.” For example, he noted, contestant Aaron Erb is supposedly not in Tran’s final four. Erb is the brother of fan-favorite “Bachelor in Paradise” star Noah Erb.

The spoiler guru also noted he had heard Strader was Tran’s final pick “early on,” but he didn’t feel he had solid confirmation. “Now, after hearing a couple more things, I feel very confident about it,” he shared.

Even though “The Bachelorette” fans have not seen any previews from Tran’s season, some are already forming opinions on her picks. After Reality Steve shared the final rose spoiler on Instagram, fans shared their thoughts.

“Devin looks like Grocery Store Joe’s brother,” quipped one follower.

“I wanted it to be Marcus so bad,” admitted another.

“We’ll see if [Reality Steve] is gonna change this one mid season…lol,” joked someone else.

A different follower gushed, “Can’t wait to watch! 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹”