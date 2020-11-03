Lara Trump: How Did Trump’s Daughter-in-Law Meet Eric Trump?

Lara Trump is married to Donald Trump’s second son, Eric Trump. The couple has been married since November 2014 and has two children, son Eric Jr., and daughter, Caroline.

Trump’s maiden name was Lara Lea Yunaska. During the 2020 presidential campaign, Trump served as a campaign advisor to her father-in-law. Prior to joining Donald Trump’s campaign, she worked as a producer on Inside Edition from 2012 until 2016.

Trump is a native of Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, and a 2005 graduate of North Carolina State. In September 2016, she told Port City Daily that she moved to New York City in order to attend culinary school.

The Couple Met ‘Across a Crowded Room’ & Did Not Have Their First Date Until 3 Months Later

In May 2018, the couple’s life together was profiled by Westchester Magazine. They are described as having been together for 10 years prior to their marriage in 2014. According to the Wilmington News-Star in January 2016, the couple is described as having “only been dating a few months when they arrived at the 2008 tennis championship in New York City.” The article later describes their marriage as being “seven years in the making.”

Trump told the newspaper that the couple met “across a crowded room.” She added, “I wish it was some silly, lovely scenario, but we just happened to be out in the same place at the same time in New York.” Trump said that she didn’t know the man she noticed was an heir to the Trump empire until after he left. The couple did not have their first date until three months later due to their conflicting schedules. Trump said the date “ended up being the best I’ve ever been on.”

Eric Trump Had to ‘Lure’ His Future Bride to Westchester, New York, Where the Couple Now Lives

Trump told Westchester Magazine that she was new to New York when they began dating. The president’s son had to “lure” her to Westchester, where he lived. Trump says, “Eric said that I had to come up to Westchester with him, but I was so new to New York, I didn’t know what it was all about. I quickly realized, though, how important the place was to him, and it’s the greatest thing for me, too.”

Trump says that her husband proposed to her during a hike one of their family’s properties, Seven Springs, in 2013, according to the Westchester feature. The couple was married in Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, according to Hello Magazine.

Trump told Hello Magazine in a 2017 interview, “Eric and I lead a pretty normal life. Our favorite place to be is our home outside of New York City. It’s quiet and relaxing – just the two of us and our dogs. The Secret Service is made up of absolutely wonderful people. We couldn’t ask for more patriotic, selfless people to be around us.”

The Couple Told the President They Were Expecting Their 1st Child on Inauguration Day in 2017

The couple appeared on Fox & Friends in March 2017 to relay the story about how the president told “everybody” backstage at a rally about the pregnancy. Lara Trump said, via The Washington Post, “He told everybody that was in the room, and I was like ‘we haven’t told anybody yet!’ He couldn’t help it. And it made me feel good, how happy and how excited he was.” The couple said that the first told the president about the pregnancy on inauguration day in January 2017.

READ NEXT: Former Fans Want TikTok Star Canceled Over ‘Racist’ Video – Watch it Here